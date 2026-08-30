Scout Notes

FPL notes: Pedro “terrific”+ £4.5m midfielder scores

30 August 2026 71 comments
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Xabi Alonso maintained his perfect start at Chelsea on Sunday, but while his attack looks excellent, defensive flaws remain.

Here are our Scout Notes from Stamford Bridge.

PEDRO SCORES AGAIN…

If their two matches so far are anything to go by, Chelsea games are going to be a lot of fun this season.

The Blues looked like they could score every time they went forward on Sunday, as they raced into a 3-0 lead inside 33 minutes, thanks to goals from Romeo Lavia (£5.0m), Pedro Neto (£6.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.6m).

Pedro was by far the best player on the pitch, and could easily have scored a hat-trick.

An easy chance was put wide in the first-half, for example:

But even an own goal against his former club could not deter him, as he subsequently redeemed himself by supplying the assist for Chelsea’s fourth.

“He has been terrific in all the games he has played this season and also the pre-season. He has the desire to play each game 100% and have a terrific season. We need to help him but it’s important he has this hunger to do it.” – Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro

In truth, the front three all looked electric on the counter-attack (Brighton had 73.9% possession!), with more returns for Cole Palmer (£9.6m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.5m).

Palmer netted a superb solo goal for his second strike of the season.

Rogers added an assist, too – he’s created more chances than any other player in the first two Gameweeks, with nine.

… BUT DEFENSIVE FLAWS REMAIN

It was job done for Alonso and Chelsea, but there are still question marks about their defence.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) was handed his debut in between the sticks after completing a £7.5m move from Aston Villa, while Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) returned from a ban to replace Josh Acheampong (£4.5m) in the back three.

However, Brighton were able to exploit both flanks with ease, a concern for Alonso with Arsenal coming up.

Above: Chelsea’s chances created conceded map v Brighton

Chelsea have now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 18 Premier League games.

Alonso still expressed satisfaction with his new goalkeepers’ impact.

“Even today, while a goalkeeper wants to keep a clean sheet, I am happy with his impact. He has been in the building just 48 hours, so now we will have a whole week to prepare for the next one. Day by day, we will feel this presence because he has this charisma, this aura to influence and have a very positive connection with the rest of the team.” – Xabi Alonso on Emiliano Martinez

CAICEDO INJURY BLOW

The issues in midfield for Chelsea partly explain Sunday’s defensive display.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) wasn’t available for selection amid a potential move to Manchester City. Moises Caicedo (£5.4m) was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Reece James (£5.5m) was named among the substitutes, too, having played for 67 minutes against Luton Town in midweek.

Malo Gusto (£5.0m) subsequently joined Lavia in a surprising midfield pair, with Neto deployed as a right wing-back.

Caicedo was introduced from the bench midway through the second-half. However, 13 minutes after coming on, he was forced off.

“He was cautious to stop and say his feeling wasn’t the best. We need to assess during the week, but it wasn’t something new.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

£4.5M MIDFIELDER PRAISE

Brighton came back into this game really well. They’ve now scored seven goals in two matches, the joint-most of any team.

Here, injuries to Yasin Ayari (£5.5m), Jack Hinshelwood (£6.0m) and Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) forced Fabian Hurzeler into a reshuffle.

Malick Yalcouye (£4.5m) came into the side as a No 10, with Olivier Boscagli (£4.5m) playing ‘out-of-position’ in front of the back four.

Yalcouye made it 3-1 before half-time on his debut. He hit a superb volley off the woodwork and into the back of the net.

“I know that Malick has this desire to score. He can be very good at attacking the box but also defending the box. He can run a lot and I think he showed today that it’s not only a goal that he scored, it’s also that afterwards he had a chance after a cross. He was always in a dangerous zone for Chelsea, I think it was difficult for them to handle and manage him.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Malick Yalcouye, via The Argus

In Rutter’s absence, Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.5m) led the line and supplied a Fantasy assist after his shot was saved.

Other Brighton assets stepped up from an attacking perspective, too.

Pascal Gross (£5.5m) recorded a somewhat unlikely 13-point haul, with his late header beating Martinez with the last touch of the game. Prior to that, he’d forced the Pedro own goal.

Also, a quick word on Diego Gomez (£5.0m). He took up some really dangerous positions and could have scored a brace of goals, having racked up five shots in the box (see below), including two big chances.

He did at least claim a Fantasy assist when his flick-on was headed away from goal towards Gross for his late effort.

The only Brighton attacker who failed to return was Maxim De Cuyper (£4.6m), Gameweek 2’s most-transferred in player. He was much quieter here and didn’t offer much attacking threat, with one shot, one chance created and only 0.08 expected goal involvement (xGI).

71 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    59 mins ago

    Should I sell Konsa or White? Have 4 arsenal so need to sell one if i want to transfer Cherki in. Obviously will wait until after tomorrow's game but interested in opinions. Im thinking to sell White as I guess Timber isnt far from being back?

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sell White for sure.

      I know it's a fun gimmick to have 4 of a team but you should basically never do it because it forces you into a mandatory move later down the line.

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah I didnt really think it through in my initial picks. Probably could've got Konsa for 4.4 too. Oh well.

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    2. sirmorbach
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think I'd sell White for precisely that reasoning, plus price.

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  2. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Hi all. What to do here?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, White, Ajer / Hume, Van Ewijk
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Tzolis, Groß / Harry Wilson
    Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    2 ft.

    A. Roll
    B. Mbeumo to Cherki, roll other ft
    C. Hume to Ajayi, Harry Wilson to Foden
    D. Something else

    Many thanks!

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Maybe Harry Wilson and DCL to Cherki and fodder?

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      1. sirmorbach
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        I actually like it a lot, no benching headache. Many thanks! (I like DCL to be sure, but I think it is the best option)

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        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          No problem. If not that then probably B.
          Any opinion on my question above?

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      White to Konsa tomorrow (after price drop) gives you enough for Wilson to Cherki I thibk

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      1. sirmorbach
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thank you sir

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  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    I was almost set on Haaland TC vs COV(H) but I think we need a few more gameweeks of data and then make our decision.

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    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haaland is a generational striker , scores above 1 goal per game, playing the weakest team at home, who have lost 2 game on the bounce. Last game before European games and rotation starts to kick in

      Its fine not to use TC, but there is no more data that will arise to make a more optimal pick before a deadline in the first half of the season.

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think TC Haaland is worth the punt. There'll be a few who dont have that luxury since will need to play a different chip just to bring him in.

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      honestly i think if you want to tc haaland this is the time imo. like maresca is just playing haaland 90, selling his back up, haaland will get tired imo. he always does as the season goes on, might be quicker this year with constantly playing 90 and he hasnt had the last two summers off , not the best injury record etc

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  4. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    I don't have Haaland but am doing fine so far (80k). Can do Bruno and Isak to Haaland (TC) and Gross/Gomez/Slater for free.

    Also wondering about FH and get in Haaland and Cherki and also try to eliminate some of the head to head conflicts (ARS-CHE, MANU v EVE defense, LEE v BRI keeper) but the week doesn't look that great and also then couldn't TC Haaland.

    Also could roll. This is a pretty tricky season already.

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd do the move and go Slater. Because that frees money for Mbeumo > Palmer.

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      1. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        That's a good idea but I wouldn't have funds for Mbuemo > Palmer. Even wouldn't have funds for Semenyo > Palmer. Would be 0.1 short. Ugh.

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          14 mins ago

          Fund it in the next week by selling a defender.

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          1. DeSelby
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            It'd take a -4. Assuming I was getting Palmer in for week 4.

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  5. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Any further surgery needed or good for GW3? 0 FT

    Kinsky (Dubravka)

    Gvardiol Maguire Calafiori (L Davis Thomas)

    B Fernandes Cherki Wirtz Tzolis (Slater)

    Haaland (TC) Pedro Wissa

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  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    when you get a haul that big, bruno could blank next 4 GWs now and you'd barely care. like if you're expecting him to be around 6 ppg. even 5 blanks now and he'd still just be under it . not counting gw1 but yeah

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  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    fck me is really 18 matches in a row with no cs for chelsea in prem. damn thats so bad lol, maybe it'll take abit more time for alonso to sort that out than i expected argh

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Unfortunately they've got a new keeper so might get better defensively!
      BTW - love your avatar. Probably my favourite game at the cottage.

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        🙂 was a great night

        shame about today, was kinda hoping for more. just thought we were abit sloppy in possession/lacking cutting edge. palace feels like a pretty big match now

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  8. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Sell Mbeumo or Wirtz for Cherki? Wirtz seems the most sensible to sell but he does play Ipswich next.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I really wouldn't want to sell Wirtz right now.

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks. Im on holiday at the moment with the family so havent really had chance to watch much football. From what I read it sounded like Wirtz just isnt physically strong enough so thought id been fooled by his pre season. Will have a proper look when I get home.

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  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    those without haaland, are you captaining a City mid this week or looking elsewhere?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Looking to my FH chip

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        just now

        fair

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Imo those without haaland should buy haaland.

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        truth

        im just being silly and trying not to own this season so can play around with the captaincy. done this a few times for long stretches in previous seasons and its never really worked out though 😆

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      I feel like you're just playing with fire not getting Haaland this week. His EO among engaged managers will likely be over 200%

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      1. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        But do you think it's worth it to WC or FH to get Haaland when you can't TC him?

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yes.

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          1. DeSelby
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Interesting. Thanks.

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      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        100%

        honestly would just be happy if he did no more than braced again, can sort of mitigate that damage. anything more and its meh, painful.

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    4. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      FH or WC for me to get Haaland - just catching rises while I decide which route

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  10. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    2 frees
    Maguire 5.0 -> De Cuyper 4.6 done

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  11. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is NOR at risk of losing his starting place; probably not going to start in forwards, maybe not suited to CM, so likely reverts to LB, where Gvardiol can also play...

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  12. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender for next 5?

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  13. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best MID under £6m

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    1. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Barnes / Elanga / Sangare

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  14. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Annoying that Gomez was so unlucky on my BB. Injury time goals cost two clean sheets, don't know if Petrovic lost bonus also. However, at least Gomez A and Thomas was subbed off in time, so could have been worse. I was strongly planning to ditch Bruno, but not sure it's doable now. I have been catching the price rises, so now I am forced to either FH or WC. I would definitely have wanted Cherki, but I simply can't fit him in with Bruno, Palmer, Tzolis and Szobo. FH would solve the issue, but the I would lose TV gained. Fpl is a tricky game of luck.

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  15. Tellloth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    GW3 Planned Wildcard:

    Raya (Dubravka)
    De Cuyper Gvardiol Dedic (Konsa) (Thomas)
    Bruno Palmer Foden Barnes Sangare
    Haaland Wissa (Barry)

    This works if Konsa drops tonight as expected. I'm also assuming Konsa becomes first choice, if not then could do Konsa > another 4.5m.

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    1. Khalico
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      No JP?

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really like both Wissa and Barry from gw5 but you can’t go without Pedro imo. I think he is more essential than Haaland

      Also, saw from an Everton fans in our SKLW WhatsApp group that it is looking increasingly likely that Beto moves to Fiorentina and Balogun moves from Monaco to Everton.

      I was saying it before the season and still think the same, don’t like the Raya pick at all.

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  16. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one is the better option?

    1. Szob + Gomez
    2. Sangare + Tzolis

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      2

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  17. Totalfootball
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    White to De cuyper

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  18. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Would you keep both Bruno and Mbeumo now??

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    1. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      I definitely would advise against selling Bruno

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      1. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Even to get and TC Haaland?

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        1. Stimps
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          I mean he just scored a hattrick

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          1. DeSelby
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            He's away to Everton next week. What do you expect him to score? And Haaland TC v Ipswich is very, very tempting.

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  19. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ndiaye to Barnes or Elanga?

    Who's more nailed?

    I see Barnes scored twice in the cup coming on as sub and feel he'll haul soon. But Elanga has form.

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  20. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    DCL to Wissa tonight?

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    1. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yep

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  21. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    I had a benching dilemma this week. I determined there was no way I was benching Semenyo, BrunoF, or Mbuemo so I had to bench one of Tzolis, DCL, or Wirtz. I eventually came down to a coin flip between DCL and Tzolis. I literally flipped a coin and the coin told me to play DCL. We'll see tomorrow how it all panned out.

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  22. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Might wait with TC Haaland until Ipswich (H).

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  23. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    You think it's worth it to take a hit for Le Fee to Sangare or Schade tonight? Le Fee is dropping, the others will rise soon, and I will be forced to play either Hume or Le Fee away to Brentford if I do nothing.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      You got 2 frees?

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry.. I’m tired

        Wouldn’t take a hit

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  24. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kinsky keep or bin?

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    1. CAP
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bin bin bin

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  25. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Verbruggen 4.0
    Calafiori Gvardiol Konsa Dedic Egan
    Bruno Palmer Tzolis Gross Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Mcburnie

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    1. CAP
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Tzolis has to turn up tomorrow to make it imo

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  26. CAP
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tough day at the office today. Was second in my ML before that Joao Pedro OG. Now sitting bottom out of the 15 of us after that United game

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    1. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah chin up, just need to stick with it.
      In 9 years playing I had my worst GW ever in W1, followed by my second best ever so far this week, with exactly the same team - just staring as at this point of the season things can turn in your favour very quickly so just need to keep making good decisions.

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  27. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    ON FH:

    A) Gvardiol, Schade

    B) Ajer, Foden

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  28. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Need a decision tonight

    A) DCL to Wissa
    B) Ndiaye to Elanga / Barnes

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