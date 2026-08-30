Scout Notes

FPL notes: Savio injury, Marmoush debut + £4.5m Dedic assists again

30 August 2026 203 comments
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Football, eh? Little more than a week ago, there was doom and gloom around an asset-stripped Newcastle United and plenty of positivity about a new-look Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, the Magpies can reflect on an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, while Spurs sit goalless and pointless at the foot of the table.

Here’s our Scout Notes from the two clubs’ meeting in north London on Saturday.

SAVIO’S FITNESS

One of the Lilywhites’ big-money signings unexpectedly didn’t feature.

Savio (£6.5m), who had such an impressive cameo in his midweek EFL Cup debut, was absent from the hosts’ squad entirely.

It doesn’t sound too serious, at least.

“Savio was another tough player who didn’t play. After the press conference, the medical staff came to me yesterday to inform Savio didn’t feel good. Small muscular problem. Maybe Monday or Tuesday, he can start with us, but the medical staff didn’t want to take any risk with him, especially because he didn’t work or train in the last 15 days with Man City.” – Roberto De Zerbi

PORRO ‘OOP’ – BUT NOT FOR LONG

In Savio’s absence, Pedro Porro (£5.5m) started ‘out of position’ (OOP) on the right wing:

He was arguably Spurs’ most dangerous attacker, too, racking up more shots than anyone (four).

While most of them were efforts from just outside the box, two of which whistled over, there was a huge opportunity in the first half, which would have resulted in a goal had it not been for a superb Lewis Hall (£5.0m) block.

Naturally, when Savio returns, it’ll be back to right-back duties for Porro.

Indeed, the Spaniard finished Gameweek 2 in the back four, with Mohamed Kudus (£6.5m) returning from seven months out as a late sub on the right flank.

MARMOUSH DEBUT

While Savio was absent, Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) made his Spurs debut. It was a full debut, too, with Roberto De Zerbi sticking him up front.

Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) was among the substitutes, while Richarlison (£6.0m) was absent as his time in north London approaches its end.

“Richarlison, I don’t know, he said too many times he wants to leave.” – Roberto De Zerbi

While there was some natural, Watkins-esque drifting to the left (Marmoush is no static targetman), there were some encouraging signs from the Egyptian. He twice created space for himself for back-post shots, one from a corner and the other from open play. He was close to turning in Andrew Robertson‘s (£4.5m) low ball, too, but for another great Newcastle block.

SPURS “NOT READY YET”

It wasn’t vintage stuff from Spurs, but neither was it awful.

Really, this was a game that could have swung either way – and the Lilywhites, helped by a flurry of chances late in each half, came out on top on the xG:

Dedic

We’ve already discussed the opportunities for Porro and Marmoush but Mathys Tel (£6.0m) had an early shot parried away, Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) nodded straight at Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m) from five yards, and substitute Solanke had an effort cleared from near the goalline.

With half the squad still working on their fitness after spells out/disrupted pre-seasons, you’d think De Zerbi’s side is only going to improve.

“Maybe now, we are not ready yet. For many reasons, we are not ready yet, but today, I think, until the first goal, we played better than Newcastle. Newcastle, a good team, good coach, good player, good everything, but we created more chances to score, we shoot more times, we had control of the ball more than Newcastle.

“I think Marmoush, for the first game, played very well. It was the first game for Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro, they came late and they are crucial for this team, after the World Cup, after two injuries.

“Sandro Tonali is another crucial player. He is not in the right condition, in the best condition yet, maybe physically, even [though] he worked with us at the beginning of the pre-season.” – Roberto De Zerbi

The defeatist mindset is another thing, of course.

“It’s the biggest problem, it’s the biggest challenge, it’s the biggest target, to find the right mentality. Unfortunately, you can’t buy the mentality in the transfer market or [by] putting many players inside. Football is like a magic thing, you know? You can change many players in a window, in one window of the transfer market, and you can find the balance immediately or you need more time. I think we [will] achieve this target, we [will] achieve this goal.” – Roberto De Zerbi on heads dropping after Newcastle’s goal

HALL BANKS DEFCONS AGAIN

Again, when it comes to Newcastle, let’s not get too carried away about a game they could just as easily have drawn or lost.

But, let’s be honest, they’ve far exceeded expectations in the opening two Gameweeks. This looks like, at the very least, a competitive side, and a fully committed one, too.

“You saw that, in the first half, when we didn’t play a really good game, but we really could count on everyone throwing everything into every ball and every cross and this is the commitment, this is the belief also, that we can keep the clean sheet, so that makes me proud.” – Matthias Jaissle

Some heroic defending saw Newcastle keep a clean sheet for the first time since March. Hall, impressively for a full-back, banked DefCon points for the second Gameweek in a row:

Dedic

It wasn’t just defensive contributions from him.

Hall registered more final-third touches (18) than any other Newcastle player. He also took some corners, and he waltzed forward for a shot that went narrowly over.

ANOTHER DEDIC ASSIST

Speaking of marauding full-backs, Amar Dedic (£4.5m) banked his third assist in two competitive games! Having nearly assisted Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) in the first minute, a copycat Newcastle move saw the same two players combine for Newcastle’s opener.

Dedic

IMPRESSIVE NICO DEBUT

Nico Gonzalez (£5.5m) made his Newcastle debut in central midfield.

In our Moving Target piece, we highlighted that he a) could be a DefCon magnet based on last season’s numbers or, less likely, b) more of the box-to-box midfielder we saw at Porto.

In the end, he was neither in north London! Zero shots, and just four defensive contributions.

Instead, he was quarterback extraordinaire, pinging cross-field passes from deep out to the flanks.

It was an impressive debut, and he looks like a player who will make Newcastle a much better side, but there was little to encourage from an FPL perspective.

ELANGA + WISSA RENAISSANCE CONTINUES

Elanga scored for the second successive week, while Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) also made it two attacking returns from two by coolly flicking in Newcastle’s second goal.

It’s been an impressive start for the pair under Jaissle.

Wissa’s fitter state was something we discussed in pre-season but Elanga looks like he’s playing with confidence, too, which has always been key for him. While there’s still some scepticism about whether the Swedish winger can continue this purple patch, he did deliver 17 attacking returns in 2024/25 – and, with Newcastle out of Europe and Jacob Murphy (£6.0m) a fading force, there’s not really the rotation risk there was last season.

It’s a promising upcoming run for Newcastle, too, especially from Gameweek 5:

203 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Chelsea team news

    Team to play Brighton: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Gusto, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, Joao Pedro

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Subs: Penders, James, Acheampong, Chavarria, Caicedo, Barco, Gittens, Estevao, Welbeck.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Martinez straight in, James benched

      Interesting

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      1. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Crazy

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Brighton team news

      Team to play Chelsea: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Boscagli, Dunk, Vuskovic, Gross, Gomez, De Cuyper, Kadioglu, Yalcouye, Kostoulas.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Subs: Steele, Struijk, Hadjam, Promise, Osman, Costinha, Cozier-Duberry, O’Riley, Oriola

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    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      cheers

      still a back three? surprised caicedo isnt in yet

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    5. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Who’s playing CM with Lavia?

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  2. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Every Joao Pedro point gives me 114 rank gain

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      120% EO around my rank, nuts

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    2. N1ceguyEdd1e
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Palmer :-O

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  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Leeds team news - Wilson benched

    Leeds: Trafford; Bijol, Rodon, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

    Subs: Cairns, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Wilson, Nmecha.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wonder who comes out now Gudmundsson is back

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      1. Raoul Nogues
        • 1 Year
        59 mins ago

        Noone

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Brentford team news - two changes, Diouf on bench

      Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt; Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

      Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Diouf, Schuster.

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        *Removes Dango from watchlist*

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    3. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      ah wilson....

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    4. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Shouting "WILSON" like Tom hanks in cast away

      Open Controls
    5. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Marco Silva often complained about Wilson's lack of physicality. I guess he's not really suited for the Brentford game.

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  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Martinez is still a Villa player on FPL, they surely change that before the match lol

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Highly doubtful imo...

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        He’s in 4% of teams

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      2. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Zero points then

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          He'll get whatever points he gets in this match...

          Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    josh king time 🙂

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Alonso seem to know that R.James legs are made of crackers, considering he benched him now after midweek. Palmer however...

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    1. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      ... looks like he got moved back to a more defensive role.

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  7. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    No surprise Martinez is straight in

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yeah

      Sanchez was always good for busting their clean sheets.

      Made the Chelsea defenders quite easy to swerve

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  8. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Rodon + 0.5m itb
    Or Hall?

    Other defenders White Califiori Gvardiol Thomas

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Depends if youre planning to play him regularly imo. If you have 7 good attackers who will play every GW, Id go for Rodon.

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  9. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Anyone else bench Hume? I’m scared

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Must have a good bench !!

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yep went double United defence instead…

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I’m scared he’ll blank again 🙁

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Coventry City have completed the signing of Stephen Mfuni on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

    Open Controls
  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Yay at Kadioglu starting.

    Can save a transfer on that at least.

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Or farewell game

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        If it was that surely he would've started on the bench and come on at 70-80th minute cameo?

        Reports also say that Man Utd want someone cheaper like Balde or Salinas.

        Cautiously confident that he'll stay, but let's see what happens.

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  12. Puntillimon
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Martinez on wc worked!

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    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Bit early to say it worked

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Half the strategy worked at least.

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      What do you mean? Youre not getting any points here because he still plays for Villa in FPL

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      1. Puntillimon
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        No way..

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          They'll update it tomorrow

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      They registered him before the midday deadline yesterday then. They only announced him today.

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      1. Puntillimon
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Alonso can’t stand even another minute of Sanchez it seems

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          Not in the squad

          Being shoved out of the door?

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  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    De Cuyper most transferred for GW2 and 3rd most transferred so far for GW3
    No pressure lad!

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  14. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    If City sign Enzo & Gakpo, are we back to Pep Roulette again (without Pep)?

    Enzo playing with Anderson in midfield means less NOR there. Does that mean one of Gvardiol or NOR misses out at left back?

    If Enzo plays in the 10, does that mean Cherki minutes even shakier?

    And will Gakpo shift Semenyo to the right wing, cutting into Foden minutes? Or will he play last 20 mins at CF for Haaland?

    Assuming these moved go through, who’s the most nailed 3 from City we think?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Roulette again I think. Cherki should be ok short term on form you’d think. But I’d be worried about Gvardiol now

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Gvardiol LB, Khusanov may suffer..

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          6 mins ago

          I thought NOR plays left back, no?

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Having just bought Cherki its a headache.

      Personally, I don't think Gakpo gets that many minutes. But who knows.

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    3. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Cherki won't be nailed anymore. He needs to change his attitude, almost got subbed at HT yesterday. Maybe shared minutes with Foden and Enzo.

      Also Doku, Semenyo and Gakpo for two further spots.

      Only Haaland seems nailed.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        On form you would think Cherki retains his spot, but you may be right.

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes

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  15. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Kadioglu playing LB or further forward?

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    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Both

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  16. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Looking ahead to GW3, 1 FT is bringing out Tzolis and Anderson in worth it?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nope

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  17. THE Wild Rover
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mandava, Mukiele, Ballard, Meunier, Xhaka, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Hume, Brobbey.
    Subs: Ellborg, Alderete, O'Nien, Diarra, Mundle, Rigg, Talbi, Isidor, Ahoka

    Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Iwobi, Berge, Palacios, King, Bobb, Garcia.
    Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Reed, Zepa, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Charles, Kevin, Muniz

    Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Muharemovic, Rodon, Bijol, Ampadu, Stach, Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin
    Subs: Cairns, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnoto, James, Wilson, Nmecha

    Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt, Damsgaard, Anthony, Thiago Schade
    Subs: Valdimarsson, Schuster, Hickey, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Diouf

    Chelsea XI: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Joao Pedro, Palmer, Rogers, Hato, Gusto, Lavia.
    Subs: Penders, Barco, Gittens, Welbeck, James, Caicedo, Chavarria, Acheampong, Estevao.

    Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Gross, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Gomez, Wieffer, De Cuyper, Yalcouye, Vuskovic.
    Subs: Steele, Struijk, Hadjam, David, Osman, Costinha, Cozier-Duberry, O'Riley, Oriola.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Thank you WR

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Thank you THE Wild Rover.

      With the amount of giants doing battle in Leeds v Brentford it's going to be like an episode of Attack on Titan.

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    3. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Mandava is Reinildo

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  18. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone else bench Hume? I’m scared.

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  19. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Seen ndiaye popping up in a few wildcards, not sure why as I’m thinking he needs to go over the next couple weeks. Am I missing something?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably people who dont follow the news lol

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      He's a great value pick

      Depends who he plays for

      Downsides with Spurs and Man City

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  20. New article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/30/2pm-team-news-martinez-debut-james-wilson-dango-benched

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