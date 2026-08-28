Scout Reports

DefCons? Goal threat? What Nico Gonzalez could offer Newcastle

28 August 2026 177 comments
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We’ve got a flurry of Scout Reports and transfer summaries to bring you over the weekend, ahead of what will likely be a busy deadline day.

We start with Nico Gonzalez (£5.5m), who this week completed his switch from Manchester City to Newcastle United to the tune of £52m.

The Spanish midfielder provides a needed boost to the central options available to Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle, who reportedly spoke personally to Gonzalez repeatedly in recent weeks to make clear his importance to his new-look Newcastle side.

But how might Gonzalez fare in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) now that he has left a star-studded City set-up to join the ongoing rebuild at St James’ Park?

That’s what we’re here to assess!

BRIEF HISTORY

First, a bit of background. 

Prior to joining City during the 2024/25 winter transfer window, Gonzalez was enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career from an attacking perspective, delivering five goals and three assists from 17 appearances for FC Porto in Liga Portugal.

The 24-year-old was with the Portuguese giants for a season and a half before his £50m move to Manchester, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Valencia from Barcelona – whose famed La Masia academy he is a product of.

GONZALEZ: LAST THREE SEASONS

SeasonTeamAppsMinsGoalsAssists
2025/26Man City17(8)1,56810
2024/25Man City9 (2)75310*
2024/25Porto17 (0)1,44753
2023/24Porto20 (5)1,71121

*Gonzalez did bag an ‘FPL assist’ in 2024/25

Internationally, Gonzalez has been capped at multiple youth levels for Spain but is yet to earn a senior national team appearance. 

That’s hardly an indictment of his talent, though, given the breadth of options available to the reigning World and European champions in the middle of the park – including former City teammate Rodri, who Pep Guardiola once described Gonzalez as a “mini” version of.

HOW DOES GONZALEZ FIT AT NEWCASTLE?

We’ll leave the country question to Luis de la Fuente but for Newcastle, at least, Gonzalez is expected to become a regular starter in a way he hasn’t been since arriving in the Premier League some 18 months ago.

“He trained with us and he looks sharp.

“He is an option.

“It will take time [to learn Jaissle’s methods], and I cannot tell you how long it takes, but he’s a smart player. He has huge potential and already brings so much quality to the squad. So, I think he will adapt fast into our system, into our way of playing, and then we can enjoy.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez, speaking on Thursday

He should step into one of the two holding midfield roles in Jaissle’s 4-2-3-1, the formation used by the German manager in pre-season, Gameweek 1 and the midweek Carabao Cup win over West Bromwich Albion.

Against Liverpool last weekend it was teenage debutant Sean Steur (£5.0m) alongside 20-year-old Lewis Miley (£5.5m) – who was replaced by Aladji Bamba (£5.0m), also 20 – in that double pivot, highlighting just how thin Newcastle’s squad had become in central midfield following a few high-profile departures earlier this summer and the injury-enforced absence of Joelinton (£5.5m). In the cup, Steur partnered Jacob Ramsey (£5.0m) and came off for Miley soon after the hour mark.

Given his relative top-level experience, Gonzalez starting consistently alongside one of Steur or Miley – perhaps more likely the latter, who particularly impressed in the draw with Liverpool – is what we expect to see in the coming weeks. Joelinton’s eventual return would give Jaissle another senior figure to chuck into the mix, but the timeline on that is currently unclear.

DEFCON POTENTIAL

Given he should now be playing the majority of minutes week in, week out, Gonzalez could enter the FPL thinking in a way he never really could as a rotation risk at City.

The interest primarily stems from his potential for defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Gonzalez averaged 11.57 qualifying defensive actions per 90 minutes across his 25 Premier League appearances last season, an eye-catching rate not far short of the likes of Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo (£5.5m, 11.81), Everton’s James Garner (£6.0m, 12.08), Leeds’ Ethan Ampadu (£5.5m, 12.11) and Rodri (12.15).

Above: Nico Gonzalez v other Newcastle midfielders: DefCons per 90 minutes in 2025/26

Not only did Nico’s figure trump those of Newcastle’s midfielders, it was also superior to popular FPL picks like Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), Declan Rice (£7.5m) and Anton Stach (£6.0m).

At Newcastle, a team that typically controls possession much less than City, it would be fair to expect Gonzalez’s defensive numbers to remain comparably high, if not improve, if he is asked to bear the brunt of the defensive responsibilities in midfield.

Above: Lewis Miley hit the DefCon threshold from Newcastle’s central midfield in Gameweek 1

Miley banked DefCon points in Gameweek 1 (see above). Steur and Ramsey racked up 10 and 11 contributions in the EFL Cup in midweek, with the former managing his figure in just 65 minutes. Joe Willock and Bamba hit the 12-mark in the final friendly against Strasbourg. We could go on!

GOAL THREAT: CITY V PORTO

At City, Gonzalez’s attacking threat was near non-existant.

A shot evey 114 minutes, a chance created every 146 minutes in 2025/26.

His sole goal last season came from outside the box, indeed.

However, charged with a more box-to-box role at Porto, he averaged an effort every 53 minutes in his final Liga Portugal campaign in 2024/25.

Naturally, you can’t have everything – in that final half-season at Porto, his DefCons per 90 minutes were down at 7.84!

OVERALL FPL POTENTIAL

Gonzalez appears more of a replacement for Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) than Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m). Someone willing to do the defensive dirty work and progress the ball to his more attack-minded teammates. 

Given the likelihood of Jaissle using him in a double pivot of a 4-2-3-1 rather than as a box-crashing ‘eight’ in a Howe-esque 4-3-3, goal threat will probably be minimal. Steur and Miley combined for just one penalty box touch, and no shots in the area, in Gameweek 1, for example.

So, perhaps little chance of a repeat of his comparatively goal-crazed final half-season at Porto.

Regardless, his evident DefCon potential and modest starting price meas Gonzalez is certainly a budget-friendly midfield option worth monitoring in FPL. Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) seems to be the benchmark so far but it’s worth keeping tabs on Gonzalez’s figures in the coming weeks to see if he can provide Ampaduan levels of reliability for 4- or 5-point floors.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

177 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Just before deadline
    BrunoF+ELF to Cherki+Szbo plus 3.5 bank

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    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Nice one

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      sry for top of page

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    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      season over

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  2. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    GTG for GW3?

    Trafford
    NOR, Ajer, Thiaw
    Palmer, Szobo, Tzolis, Sangare
    JP, Wissa, Haaland (TC)

    Steele, Roger, Calafiori, Konsa

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      This is a WC?

      I'm starting Calafiori against anyone. Would bench Ajer or Sangare.

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      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        No, I wildcarded in GW2

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        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          team was at its best in GW 1

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  3. Mr.K
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is it just me or is the FPL page a complete mess this year? On Firefox it keeps flickering something on top of the page and if I try to click on login it directs me to the puma page. On Chrome the login is just an infinite loop.

    If I reboot my computer, it works, but I don't want to keep on doing that every time I want to log in.

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    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Wow Firefox… That is a blast from the past!

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      1. Mr.K
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I am as anti-google as I can be!

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      2. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I use Firefox, isn’t it still like one of the main ones? I’ve never used anything else on my Mac

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        1. Mr.K
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          For me it's the "main browser" to use if you don't like chrome, but what do I know. I use them both but try to prioritize Firefox.

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          1. RICICLE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Same here, it’s so much more versatile as a main browser than Safari and I hate google chrome haha!

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Looks ok to me, also on firefighter

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      1. Mr.K
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thanks for the comment! I've been fighting with this all season. Very weird.

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    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      i HATE the changes to player selection on mobile (where you can't pick a player until you remove a current one)

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      1. Mr.K
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah, it's a bit awkward to use on mobile in general, which is why I'd love to be able to use it on the computer....

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  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    So is foden more nailed but cherki more explosive ? Who would you get ?

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I’d say both start 70% of games

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Semenyo 90% nailed
        Haaland 95% nailed

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          But ignore nailedness with City as you’ll just get frustrated.

          Besides, maybe it’s overrated - Cherki benched GW1 and still came away with 2 assists

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          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            True. Who would you get ?

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            1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Cherki, for the value boost alone

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          2. Scratch
            • 17 Years
            37 mins ago

            Not really, they've trimmed so much of their squad away it should be fairly predictable, particularly before CL kicks in.
            When Doku returns Foden will lose out and Semenyo will go right side. Foden's completely nosedived since '24. Hopefully he regains form

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            1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Hmm not so sure, Foden played 10 first game with Cherki on bench.

              It will just be the usual rotation, let’s not fool ourselves, even Semenyo will be subbed the odd game

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              1. Scratch
                • 17 Years
                1 min ago

                Foden played 10 first game as he did preseason, was ineffective and then Cherki came on and won the game for them. When they're playing their best XI Cherki will be there. Not really a headache until UCL starts up

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Gets complicated when Doku is back and Semenyo moves right and when the UCL starts off.

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      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        You seem to have a lot of faith that Enzo rates Doku. Loses the ball quite a bit..

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    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Foden until Doku back

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    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Foden going nowhere. Should have 3 goals and another assist to his name.

      Enzo playing him wide and moving him inside when bringing fresh wingers in 60-70 min.

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      1. Scratch
        • 17 Years
        8 mins ago

        He was awful earlier against Palace. 2 sitters missed. No confidence.

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    5. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cherki played in Foden's position tonight (no 10). When Doku is back and they sign another winger / that new Brazilian starts I'd be worried about Foden.

      I own Foden btw.

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    6. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Has to be cherki based on 2 games, 2 assists then 2 goals.
      Whilst Foden played lots of preseason, Maresca like him. They have alot of CL games to play also. When Doku returns, Cherki is showing he is better in the 10. Can cover any assists foden could get and he is a much better finisher.

      Wish one the reporters would straight out ask Maresca.

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  5. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Wow! Wasn’t even aware that price changes happened this soon! I thought it was at like 1am UK time?

    Was gonna do Bruno + Maguire > Cherki + Gvardiol for exact funds!

    Maybe a blessing in disguise who knows, still though, eurgh!

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    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Someone assured us on here earlier that Cherki wasn't going up

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      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        already did sir

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        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I know but see the message above me - I checked at 10.30ish and there was no sign of a rise then sadly fell asleep

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          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            he was over 100 during the match

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      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        He went up 80% in the last 45 minutes
        not a perfect science

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        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yes- really caught me and a lot of people on the hop

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  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    There's like a 95% chance I do Bruno + Isak > Haaland + Slater this week.

    Frees up some money for a potential Semenyo > Palmer the following week.

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    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      love it

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      You copying Andy flp's team and transfers? lol Consider Rogers instead?
      Won't lose Isak unless you have liverpool cover aka szobo

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  7. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    That Konsa drop will be excellent to offset the .1 rises

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Don't see konsa dropping especially if he gets a run out tomorrow before starting week 3.

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      1. Jet5605
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        This. He'll be on most WC3 squads (mine included)

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      2. mrtapio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        He will drop. No one, unless on WC, will buy before he starts. But there is still people who will sell.

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  8. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Use wildcard to bring Haaland

    Or use FT to bring Cherki

    Already have Semenyo and OReilly

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cherki

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And captain him

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  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Going to be an interesting transfer window
    City will have a lot of choice if they do sign Ndiaye (with Everton getting Grealish) and Enzo
    Just not sure where it leaves O'Reilly if you have Anderson 6, Enzo 8 - he goes back to LB, but Gvardiol has been good there?

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Question is more does Enzo even get in over those 2? J don’t think so, I think he’s massively overrated

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      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maresca is very keen apparently, this was from a Sam Lee AMA the other day:
        https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HQzkBj_a0AACxEC?format=jpg&name=4096x4096

        His embargoed press conference for this GW also had this:
        "his ideal squad is 2 players in every position, supplemented by 3/4 academy players"

        ...but yeah seems like a lot of City fans don't want it to happen!

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I thought deadline had passed anyway that Chelsea gave them

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    The only advice going around on here was that Cherki was no good, very poor.

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tbf he had zero World Cup and was poor in the last few games of last season too.

      It has been a bit unexpected, and also why his ownership is low and no CC was picking or even drafting him

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    2. Scratch
      • 17 Years
      8 mins ago

      Got him 2 hours before the Palace game, the only thing that put me off having him from the start was the lack of preseason minutes

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  11. BR510
    36 mins ago

    Activated the wildcard… This is the pre team

    Lammens Verbruggen
    Palestra Calafiori Vuskovic Hume Rodon
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Schade Tzolis
    Isak Pedro Havertz

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  12. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    I forced my brother to play FPL this season for the very first time to assert my FPL superiority. He used the auto-select feature five minutes before the GW1 deadline and has the likes of Guéhi, Cherki, Szoboszlai, and Palmer. He has absolutely destroyed me over these two weeks. Oh well!

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  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Champions League fixtures should be announced today I think (29th)
    Worth keeping an eye on City here as their schedule will be Coventry at home on 5th Sep, UCL MD1 on 8-10th Sep and Man Utd away on 13th Sep
    If say that UCL game was Barcelona away, you'd worry a bit more about rotation and early subs for Coventry perhaps, although it being early in the season helps

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  14. Jet5605
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Did Bruno & Boomo > Palmer & Cherki before the price rises. Non Haaland owner and so will 99% hit WC before the next deadline assuming no freak Robot training injuries midweek.

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