2pm team news: Martinez debut, James, Wilson + Dango benched

The Premier League action continues on Sunday with three 2pm BST kick-offs:

TEAM NEWS

Xabi Alonso makes three changes to the side that beat Fulham.

Robert Sanchez drops out of the matchday squad, while Josh Acheampong and Reece James are demoted to substitute duty.

Emiliano Martinez starts after his arrival from Aston Villa, which was only confirmed earlier today. Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto also come into the side.

For the visitors, Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler brings in Ferdi Kadioglu, Malick Yalcouye and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Yasin Ayari is absent from the matchday squad, while Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter are injured.

At Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s only alteration for Leeds United sees Noah Okafor come in for Harry Wilson.

Brentford’s Jaidon Anthony replaces Dango Ouattara, while Mikkel Damsgaard is the one deputising for the absent Mathias Jensen in midfield.

Finally, at the Stadium of Light, it’s one change apiece.

Nordi Mukiele is in for Sunderland in place of Luke O’Nien.

Joachim Andersen meanwhile is back from his three-match ban for Fulham. Jorge Cuenca makes way.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Gusto, Palmer, Lavia, Hato, Neto, Rogers, J Pedro

Subs: Penders, Barco, Gittens, Welbeck, James, Caicedo, Chavarria, Acheampong, Estevao

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Wieffer, Gross, Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Struijk, Hadjam, David, Osman, Costinha, Cozier-Duberry, O’Riley, Oriola

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Stach, Justin, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Cairns, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Wilson, Nmecha

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Sangare, Schade, Damsgaard, Anthony, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schuster, Hickey, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Diouf

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Alderete, O’Nien, Diarra, Mundle, Rigg, Talbi, Isidor, Ahoka

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Bobb, King, Palacios, Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Reed, Zepa, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Charles, Kevin, Muniz

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.