Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Martinez debut, James, Wilson + Dango benched

30 August 2026 138 comments
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The Premier League action continues on Sunday with three 2pm BST kick-offs:

TEAM NEWS

Xabi Alonso makes three changes to the side that beat Fulham.

Robert Sanchez drops out of the matchday squad, while Josh Acheampong and Reece James are demoted to substitute duty.

Emiliano Martinez starts after his arrival from Aston Villa, which was only confirmed earlier today. Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto also come into the side.

For the visitors, Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler brings in Ferdi Kadioglu, Malick Yalcouye and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Yasin Ayari is absent from the matchday squad, while Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter are injured.

At Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s only alteration for Leeds United sees Noah Okafor come in for Harry Wilson.

Brentford’s Jaidon Anthony replaces Dango Ouattara, while Mikkel Damsgaard is the one deputising for the absent Mathias Jensen in midfield.

Finally, at the Stadium of Light, it’s one change apiece.

Nordi Mukiele is in for Sunderland in place of Luke O’Nien.

Joachim Andersen meanwhile is back from his three-match ban for Fulham. Jorge Cuenca makes way.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Gusto, Palmer, Lavia, Hato, Neto, Rogers, J Pedro

Subs: Penders, Barco, Gittens, Welbeck, James, Caicedo, Chavarria, Acheampong, Estevao

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Wieffer, Gross, Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Struijk, Hadjam, David, Osman, Costinha, Cozier-Duberry, O’Riley, Oriola

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Stach, Justin, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Cairns, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Wilson, Nmecha

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Sangare, Schade, Damsgaard, Anthony, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schuster, Hickey, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Diouf

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Alderete, O’Nien, Diarra, Mundle, Rigg, Talbi, Isidor, Ahoka

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Bobb, King, Palacios, Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Reed, Zepa, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Charles, Kevin, Muniz

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

138 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Neto goal
    Rogers assist

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  2. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Neto G
    Rogers A

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Neto G Rogers A

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chelsea 2-0

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Think I need to buy a Brentford player

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got 2 😀

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  6. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rogers nice.

    Cheaper and less.injured than Palmer

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  7. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Pedro robbed on that second goal.

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  8. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hi everyone, need some help, would your free hit this team or wildcard?

    Lammens
    Van dijk, white, Muharemović
    Bruno Fernandes, mbeumo, tzolis, semenyo
    Isak, DCL, Pedro

    Bench, verbruggan, ajer, schade, ballard

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      just now

      How many FTs? No Haaland is the only problem, albeit a big one.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If Bruno & Mbuemo bang tonight, use FH.

      If they don't, use WC.

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  9. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Europe hasn't even started yet and Brighton already look stretched.

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    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'm avoiding all the mid table teams in Europe

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  10. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    May seriously go with 4 Chelsea players on WC. I know they play Arsenal next but who's to say they won't score with this form. Martinez, Palmer, Rogers, J Ped

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Best be quick

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      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Theyre already in the squad ready just in case I did want to go there

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        1. Raoul Nogues
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          It means you cannot change your team after today...

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          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Aye that's the only downside. If I need to change then Rogers stays as Wirtz I think or I look at different keeper

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        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Fair play

          Hold then

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    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      It'll be a good match

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I think Arsenal will rip them apart.

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    4. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am just a bit torn on whether to go Rogers or just keep Wirtz and hope he gets even better when Barcola comes in

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  11. bigwig
    • 16 Years
    14 mins ago

    J Pedro so good in the air

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    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      A top player

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      1. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        just now

        Brazil left him behind

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  12. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lol at me having Verb

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  13. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Chelsea could be really good this year. Im getting Liverpool 13/14 vibes here with Suarez,Sterling,Sturridge. Not quite title ready due to dodgy defence but damn fun to watch and awesome for fpl purposes

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Don't think Palmer is worth the budget

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      They're going for the title

      Martinez improves their chances

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    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      We dont need to worry about their defence

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  14. The Tinkerman
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Martinez at 5m is tempting

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah, GW4 a good week to buy into Chelsea defense...

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      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        He may be good against Arsenal if he makes enough saves

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    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      But triple attack too appealing though. Who to sacrifice of the triple attack then

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  15. JBG
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sub JP off now Alonso, 3 points secured. Give Welbeck some much needed minutes

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  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Nice to see most transferred in De Cuyper lose his CS after 4 minutes - lose a kneejerk punishment

    Watch him score now!

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Indeed

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  17. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    JP misses sitter

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Neto A

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  18. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pedro huge miss

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  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    King

    Big chance missed for Fulham

    He had to swerve to be fair and hit it too hard

    Reinldo at fault

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  20. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pedro how did he miss!?!

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  21. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Pedro channeling his inner Barry

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  22. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pedro shocking miss

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  23. Three pints of Schlager, pl…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Luckily, I didn t captain JP.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shame we have to want him to blank

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  24. L'Aeroplanino
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    lol

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  25. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pedro 😮

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  26. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    What a weird season. Had r sanchez as played bb gw1.. started him today, verbruggen bench will come on now for 0 or 1 point. Time to wc already

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  27. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    120% EO JPedro miss, phew!

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  28. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Question on FH. Presumably if I make a transfer (Bruno to Palmer) but THEN play the FH with no Palmer, Palmer will be in my team for GW4?

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    1. Domo
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't think that's how it works. Back to your deadline team.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No, your team will revert to the one you had last GW

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      FH overrides everything.

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  29. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ok since chelsea play arsenal next, wc4 the play right?

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wc in gw4

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’m tempted to even now bud with the form they’re in, Chelsea are definitely scoring against Arsenal

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    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      just now

      5 or 6 for me

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  30. z13
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Muhamerovic on 7 defcons in half an hour

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