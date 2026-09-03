FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 2

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 2, a high-scoring one for teams that owned Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m).

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Bård Viken is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4) after using a Triple Captain chip on Fernandes, shooting up to 138th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Paul Farrington is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 158th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

He’s also the new leader of the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy).

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it accumulated 116 and moved to 22nd in the league.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 2 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 73 after hits, where 46 teams were eliminated.

It means that 831 are going through to Gameweek 3. Entry reopened on Wednesday, and details of how to enter can be found here.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Samuel Horlock was the highest scorer, thanks to using his Bench Boost and getting double-digit hauls from captain Fernandes, Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Pascal Gross (£5.5m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m).

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Teams wishing to take part in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues this season need to be in the entry mini-league – FFS H2H LeagueEntry (990fx0).

Reece has done a huge update on H2H for this year. He has improved the user interface, and set up the automation for it, which will be running for Gameweek 3. It may even be released for users to view earlier.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 2. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (which includes 2025/26), this can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

56,615 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 2 points and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (115 points, OR 112k)

(115 points, OR 112k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (119 points, OR 13k)

(119 points, OR 13k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (117 points, OR 112k)

(117 points, OR 112k) 4th (4th) Uz Ray (122 points, OR 26k)

(122 points, OR 26k) 5th (5th) John Walsh (111 points, OR 191k)

(111 points, OR 191k) 6th (6th) Ben Crellin (115 points, OR 172k)

(115 points, OR 172k) 7th (7th) Michael Giovanni (108 points, OR 112k)

(108 points, OR 112k) 8th (8th) Pro – (119 points, OR 13k)

(119 points, OR 13k) 9th (10th) Harry Daniels (108 points, OR 141k)

(108 points, OR 141k) 10th (12th) BigMan Bakar (122 points, OR 26k)

(122 points, OR 26k) 11th (9th) Jovan Popović (101 points, OR 231k)

Since the Gameweek 1 update, Ben Crellin has regained sixth place from Michael Giovanni, and BigMan Bakar (who finished fourth in 2014/15 and 839th last season, alongside another two top 4k finishes) has replaced Jovan Popović inside the top 10. None of these played a chip in Gameweek 2, and all are now in the top 200k.

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Cleavon Tan (594th), Dimi Papamichael (553rd) and Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (35th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Joe Collett is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Mark McGettigan (FPLGeneral) is in control of the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league. He’s had three top 500 finishes.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Cleavon Tan is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a) and is up to 395th overall. He has three top 10k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

He also claims the top spot of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb).

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ned Dipa is the leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w) after using Triple Captain on Fernandes, rising to 114th overall. He’s had four top 10k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Another Fernandes Triple Captainer, James Heapy sets the pace in PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t). He shoots up to 1,369th overall and came 533rd in 2020/21.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He is also the new leader of my Opening Day League.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Dimi Papamichael is top of the pile in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx) and sits 3,044th overall. He’s twice finished inside the top 700 and another three times in the top 9k.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen leads for a second week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League and shoots up to 7,930th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) remains in first place of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t), sitting 4,608th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

Furthermore, he leads for a second week in Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g).

This league is only for managers who have a habit of finishing in the top one percent.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

Finally, Bench Boost user Shaun Pilbeam is at the summit of my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry), rising to 3,044th overall.

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the ‘% Finish’ column saying 0.0% or 0.1%.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.