Moving Target

Ndiaye + Enzo to Man City: How does it affect FPL?

3 September 2026 88 comments
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Plenty of intriguing moves were made on transfer deadline day, but perhaps none more eye-catching than Manchester City swooping in to splash close to £200 million combined on Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m).

Here, we assess what the arrival of both players – and the gaps left at former clubs, Chelsea and Everton – could mean from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) standpoint.

EVERTON PENALTIES – BARRY TO THE FORE?

Barry hat-trick, Savio debut haul + £4.5m Dedić assists: FPL notes

We’ll start at Everton, where Ndiaye’s departure creates uncertainty regarding the club’s first-choice penalty taker. The Senegalese winger had taken and scored each of their four top-flight penalties across the last two seasons.

Of those who remain, James Garner (£6.0m) netted from the spot in a 2025/26 FA Cup match against Sunderland, but that was his career’s first senior competitive penalty.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) has taken just one himself, scoring it in the 2023/2024 Championship, while loanee Jack Grealish (£6.5m) missed his only career Premier League spot-kick back in 2019/20, before netting one in the cup versus Salford City the season before last.

That’s why Thierno Barry (£5.5m) is the name that jumps out the most.

Firstly, with nobody coming in to replace the departing Beto, he seems to have an uncontested run as Everton’s starting striker until January.

Also, Barry took a penalty during this summer’s pre-season match against Stuttgart despite Ndiaye being on the pitch. Tucking two away in 2024/25 (just before joining) boosts his appeal further.

Eight league goals were a modest return from his debut campaign in England, but he scored in Gameweek 1 and delivered a Carabao Cup hat-trick

Put this all together, and Barry could emerge as a leading budget-friendly forward option, particularly given Everton play all three newly promoted sides between Gameweeks 5 and 10.

GREALISH NAILED?

FPL notes: Grealish “great”, Ndiaye pen + Keane injury

A quick word on Grealish, whose FPL stock inevitably rises now that he’s no longer on the fringes at the Etihad Stadium.

Two goals and six assists from 18 starts and two substitute appearances amounted to a reasonably promising start to last season’s loan on the blue half of Merseyside. But, in January, he then suffered a campaign-ending foot injury.

Choosing to return there, we expect the 30-year-old to be the Toffees’ first choice on the left, ahead of Tyrique George (£5.5m), who started the opening two Gameweeks.

NDIAYE AN ‘FPL LOSER’ OF DEADLINE DAY

KDH or Ndiaye, Bench Boost picks, Spurs defence: FPL Q&A 1

Switching focus to Ndiaye, departing for Man City is a good career move and a solid pick-up for Enzo Maresca.

However, his FPL appeal has taken a hit for several reasons:

LOSS OF PENALTIES

Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is most certainly the top dog for these.

Even beyond the Norwegian, it could be Ndiaye, Enzo, Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m), a fit Jeremy Doku (£7.4m) etc. It’s hard to pinpoint who’ll be second choice without further evidence.

LESS DEFCONS

Meanwhile, Ndiaye was unusually adept at earning defensive contribution (DefCon) points as an Everton winger. He achieved this six times last season, and in Gameweeks 1 and 2 this time.

Yet Man City’s wide attackers just aren’t typically DefCon deliverers. None of them has hit the 12-contribution threshold – or even 10 in the case of Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) when he played on the left in Gameweek 1 – during the opening two rounds, and none last season’s options averaged above 7.00 DefCons per 90 minutes.

Whether it be down to Man City dominating possession more than Everton (69.5% v 41.4% so far), which requires their wingers to do less defensive work, or the fact that Enzo Maresca seems to like his wingers staying high and wide, we won’t be expecting to see Ndiaye earn DefCon points with anywhere near the same frequency as he did in a darker shade of blue.

JUST ANOTHER OPTION FOR THE CITY ROTATION?

Rotation will almost inevitably affect all players at some point in a squad this large and talented. It’s still overflowing with options despite several departures.

CMAnderson, Enzo, O’Reilly, Bouaddi, Kovacic
CAMCherki, Foden, Enzo, O’Reilly
WINGSSemenyo, Doku, Foden, Ndiaye, Allan
CFHaaland, Semenyo, Ndiaye

Ndiaye will therefore be far from the nailed-on, 90-minute man we’ve become accustomed to seeing him as. Being able to play on either wing is handy, but will he be the first choice on either flank? 

He was most often used on Everton’s right last season, but Man City already have Semenyo and newcomer Allan Elias (£6.0m) as natural options there. Plus, there’s the more centrally-inclined Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) and Phil Foden (£7.0m).

Perhaps Ndiaye could make the left wing slot his own if Doku’s injury struggles continue. But even then, Maresca has alternatives like Foden, Semenyo and O’Reilly.

That’s why Ndiaye should be approached with caution in FPL, at least for now. Whether it’s immediate or a few weeks away, an exodus and some price drops should be expected.

WHAT ABOUT ENZO?

FPL notes: Joao Pedro injury update, Enzo + panic for Spurs 3

A bit like Ndiaye, we should also be cautious about Fernandez, despite a joint-British record £125m fee securing his services.

It is understood that the club’s willingness to do so was driven by Maresca’s keenness to reunite with his former Chelsea skipper. He views the player as a trusted and reliable on-field commander who is already familiar with his demands and playing style. 

A recent comment saying that he was hoping to add “a captain” further highlights that point. This suggests that his namesake will be a regular starter.

LIFE UNDER MARESCA AT CHELSEA

Bournemouth v Chelsea team news: Palmer starts, Nkunku a sub

During 2024/25, Maresca’s full season in charge of Chelsea, Fernandez most commonly flitted between central and defensive midfield positions, alongside Moises Caicedo (£5.4m) in a double pivot but with license to roam forward. 

Very rarely was Fernandez deployed in a starting ‘number 10’ role; just three times in fact, against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Yet last season, he was given increased attacking responsibilities a little more regularly – albeit mostly between late September and December when Cole Palmer (£9.6m) was struggling with injury – before Maresca and the club parted ways in January.

After that, Fernandez was given further chances to operate higher up and scored three goals when doing so. Better output suggests that he’s comfortable in such a role.

Indeed, his attacking output across the last two Premier League seasons – switching from six goals and eight assists (2024/25), then 10 goals and five assists (2025/26) – is because he’s in more advanced areas, indicative of a player choosing to go for glory himself more often, rather than looking for a teammate.

Indeed, just looking at his time under Maresca, the underlying stats back up that hypothesis, with a fall in chance creation and spikes across the board with his shooting numbers from 2024/25 to the first half of 2025/26:

2024/252025/26
36 appearances18 appearances (until Maresca left)
53 shots (1.61 per 90)37 shots (2.15 per 90)
30 shots in box (0.91 per 90)25 shots in box (1.45 per 90)
20 shots on target (0.61 per 90)16 on target (0.93 per 90)
8 big chances (0.24 per 90)8 big chances (0.46 per 90)
79 chances created (2.40 per 90)28 chances created (1.62 per 90)
13 big chances created (0.40 per 90)5 big chances created (0.29 per 90)

Of course, at Man City, the attacking focal point will always be Haaland, probably followed by Semenyo. So Fernandez may have to settle for being a bit further down the pecking order again in terms of receiving chances.

There’s also the fact that Man City have two brilliant ‘number 10’ options in Cherki and Foden. In central midfield, Maresca’s options are notably more limited.

Elliot Anderson (£6.4m) should be a lock, with promising but raw teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) more likely to be his deputy this season. Mateo Kovacic (£5.5m) won’t be a first XI regular, while Rico Lewis (£4.5m), Matheus Nunes (£6.0m) and O’Reilly are usually full-backs these days.

FPL POTENTIAL AT MAN CITY

FPL notes: Is Haaland hurt? Guardiola on his half-time removal 3

Exactly how Fernandez’s starting position affects his FPL points potential will naturally become clearer over the coming weeks as we watch his integration.

We don’t expect much from him in terms of DefCon points, averaging 7.05 actions per 90 last season and hitting the threshold just 5.6% of the time. If anyone will hoover these points up, it’ll likely be Anderson, like in Gameweek 2.

Fernandez may be encouraged to shoot less, given that a finisher of Haaland’s calibre is there instead. But that isn’t to say we won’t see him bomb forward, mind. Last season, he placed at number three for runs into the attacking third (376), and second for runs that made him an option to receive a cross (116), so it’s unlikely that Maresca will stamp out those instincts too much.

His ability to get the ball forward with progressive passes ranked him – alongside stat-leader Anderson, interestingly – among the league’s top central midfielders last season. Line-breaking and chance-creating passes were another area in which Fernandez excelled, according to Opta data.

He should therefore still carry a decent level of attacking threat, but will it be enough to justify his FPL price tag?

IMPACT ON O’REILLY, CHERKI, FODEN

Cherki, Mbeumo, Newcastle players: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 3?

All these recent additions mean that Man City’s lineup is tough to call.

£116 million man Anderson is settling into his role at the base of midfield and is unlikely to be budged. £86 million teenager Bouaddi will probably be eased in.

If Fernandez is to be a box-crashing ‘eight’, then the direct threat to Cherki and Foden is lessened a little. But there’d certainly be less need for FPL defender O’Reilly to be used in midfield. 

The versatile young Englishman’s appeal stems largely from his attacking potential, so these anticipated limits are a blow.

He could, of course, still get forward from left-back, but competition exists there in the form of Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) – reportedly one of Maresca’s “pillars” – and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.4m).

Out wide, Ndiaye’s presence means that, once Doku has recovered from his calf injury, it’ll likely be those two competing for the left wing, and Semenyo on the right.

When everyone is fit, that would appear to leave Cherki – said to have been close to a half-time substitution in Gameweek 2 – and Foden, already classed by his new manager as “not a winger”, jostling for one place in attacking midfield. That’s if Maresca doesn’t field Fernandez in that spot.

If you already own O’Reilly, Cherki or Foden, there probably isn’t a need to panic about Gameweek 3. Not when they’re hosting Coventry City.

Beyond Saturday, though, it could be worth exploring potential exit routes.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Play one:

    Tzolis (CHE)
    Le Fee (bre)

    Thanks

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Tough. I’d maybe say Le Fee. At least he starts for sure and takes set pieces etc.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tzolis. Not guaranteed starter, but if he gets even 30min, he could do some damage against the poor Chelsea defence

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Tzolis. Chelsea have conceded 5 goals in two games

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  2. zanetalv
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    playing a 12 team draft. victor munoz, goretzka or mbaye?

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Munoz.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Munoz

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  3. SuperDan
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Hall & Ajayi
    B) Dedic & De Cuyper

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      B

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

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  4. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    54 mins ago

    Pity City don't have to follow any rules.

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  5. Bucket Man
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hi all. On TC Haaland. 2FT. Rodon and Le Fee need to go long term but ok to bench this week. Do I roll or get a City Mid?

    Verbruggen
    Maguire, Calafiori, Ajer
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Gross, Szboszlai
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL
    Kinsky, Le Fee, Davis, Rodon*

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      team looks good enough to roll imo. alot of the city mids might just get 75-ish mins this gw if they're cruising by that time tbh

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. Set on rolling all week. And maybe using 3 ft transfers next week for a Chelsea mid, Rodon out and something else so should probably stick to that plan.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agree, roll with that team

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  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    kinda regret not having a cheap striker spot atm, barry and wissa look primed for points in the coming gws. esp if this osula injury is bad . wissa with pens has the potential to be a 1 goal every 2 matches sorta striker you feel in a resurgent newcastle side

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      wissa is playing more of a pressing role than focal points.

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  7. BobBradleysOpportunity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is mbuemo going to drop tonight do we think? Just saw he’s a maybe now on live fpl?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Currently at -93.8%

      Close, I wouldn't want to take him out though unless on a WC. Everton do not look solid

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        He waz at -84 a couple of hours ago, so probably dropping

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      What the hell is going on with the price changes

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  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is Dedic a safe pick? Livramento lurking!

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      yeah i dont think he is either

      and hall looks banging, like he even has goals in him this season. had that beauty of a half volley vs spurs on his right that whistled over second half, hit the post vs brom. abit confused why dedic is as popular as he is right now, but fair enough people see different things in different assets

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dedic looked good and is cheaper, that's why. But, I wouldn't buy him because of Lives.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      He has started well, apparently he is manager's signing. So should be safe for now.

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  9. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pity that City has Coventry this gw.

    After Enzo (and Ndiyae) joined I feel that both Foden and Cherki are going to be pain to own from gw 4. But FOMO is high for the Coventry game.

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    1. Boz
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      With UCL on the horizon and the manchester derby you would think it would be rotation heavy - but this is Maresca not Pep...

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    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      I really don’t think so.

      Main competition to Cherki and Foden are Ndiaye, Alan and Doku.

      Now, Doku is injured. Alan is a young guy from Brazilian league with no PL experience. No chance he gets a start in the next 5.

      Only worry is Ndiaye. But, it’s too early for him to start vs COV. Maresca won’t take a chance in the derby in GW 4 with him and Foden’s records in the derby and Cherki in form. Ndiaye also needs to understand the system and it takes time. So, they should be safe for 5 as well. Anyone’s guess from GW 6 imo.

      Enzo plays in the double pivot. Not a threat to Foden/Cherki

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wouldn't be surprised to see Ndiaye get 25 mins and make an impact against Coventry.

        All their minutes have to be worse.

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  10. putana
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Need your advice for my head to head league.

    Im pretty certain my opponent will triple captain Haaland.
    I dont have have any man city. Would you either a) play free hit or b)play no chip and just hope my double liverpool attack does better

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I’m on a.

      It’s easier to make up the other points with a one Haaland deficit rather than a three Haaland defecit

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        *deficit

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  11. Boz
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Got Ndiaye and Tzolis. Out for...

    A) Foden + Gross (Bench DCL)
    B) Cherki + Slater (Bench Slater)
    C) Roll, bench one of Ndiaye, Tzolis or DCL

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      B

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    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Just sell Ndiaye

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      1. Boz
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doesn't make any sense to imo. The double move brings in another city mid. Or I roll Ndiaye through and hope he starts 4 and 5 until WC

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    3. RealSocialDads
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I did B in same position

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    4. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

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    5. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A I think for minutes going forward

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  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is anyone free hitting in GW4, to target Liverpool vs Fulham, and tripling up on Chelsea and Arsenal?

    Or holding off until e.g. GW12.

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    1. Salarrivederci
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      FH is active now 😉

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hi mate, how did your bench boost go? Good start?

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I looked at it, but I didn’t think the fixtures were as good, so went for FH3 instead

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  13. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    WC Team A with no planned BB

    Verbruggen - Steele
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Konsa - Dedic - Egan
    Bruno - Palmer - Cherki - Sangare - Slater
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    Team B WC team with BB 5 planned

    Hornicek - Sels
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Williams - Dedic - Konsa
    Palmer - Cherki - Foden - Szobozslai - Sangare
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    I arrive at team A with 4 FTs in GW 6 here. Sels + Williams + Cherki + Foden ➡ Bruno + Slater + Egan + Steele.

    Just that I get to play BB 5 in Team B.

    Team A or Team B?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      couple of dodgy picks in team B, especially for a BB.

      I prefer A.

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Which ones?

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Konsa, Foden, Szoboszlai

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          1. pundit of punts
            • 13 Years
            18 mins ago

            If Mosquera is crocked then Konsa is grand. And, Mosquera not training yet.

            Szobo guaranteed 90 mins no?

            Foden I agree but should just be fine till GW 5.

            But, like you say, Bruno team is tempting.

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            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              Szobo is fine for gametime, not sure about his deep position and points potential.

              Foden just doesn't look threatening enough.

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              1. pundit of punts
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                Did you watch the City game

                He was on for a mega haul. Should have finished with 2 G 2 A.

                Also, Maresca comments about him being a pillar.

                KDH + Gvardiol over Foden + Williams?

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                1. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Everton attack would be no at this stage, need to see how they perform.

                  Are you bullish on Williams? Don't like anyone else? Stick with Foden but I would pick someone else over Williams.

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                  1. pundit of punts
                    • 13 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Just picked him for his BB fixture in 5 vs COV

                    Set pieces, WB role, great CS odds etc

                    Gets shipped in 6 to fund Bruno.

                    Who’s for 5m for that fixture though?

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    2. nonaynever
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I say team A, and consider a BB in GW9 when Hull are home to Ipswich

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        I looked at that but it will mean 2 Arsenal defenders vs LIV away, Verbruggen vs Ciyy away and Bruno vs Chelsea away.

        Ideal?

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  14. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Do you think NOR will start and enzo will be benched this gw?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Could happen. or both start and someone else drops to bench.

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    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think Enzo starts right away.

      NOR at LB

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think it happens, but I'm not confident enough to have NOR in my FH team

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  15. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    On FH

    Kayode for attacking return
    Or
    Ajer for DC?

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Kayode

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      attacking return are tough to call

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ajer

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  16. RealSocialDads
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start one:

    A. Neco Williams (TOT)
    B. Le Fee (bre)

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

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  17. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start one (Draft FPL):

    a) Muharemović (bha)
    b) Marmoush (nfo)

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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  18. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start?

    A) Aina (TOT)
    B) Shaw (nfo)
    C) Konsa (CHE) - Would be a double-up with Califiori

    The plan was Aina this GW and GW5, but Forest have bought in Munoz

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

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  19. PogChamp
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Can’t believe I have to sell Ndiaye. What a horrible waste of a transfer.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      It do be like that sometimes

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  20. MOZIL
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which one?

    a) Foden + O Reilly

    or

    B) Cherki + Gvardiol

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    1. Vazza
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for the upside

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  21. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Booking transfers in advance on a WC...

    Planning on having Gvardiol and Cherki this week on WC, move to Thiaw and Palmer next week. Thoughts?

    Or just get the players I want now and ignore potential upside?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I would do it for the sake of City vs Coventry at home

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  22. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    So if you WC do you still keep any saved up free transfers ?
    Also if you make a transfer then WC in the same GW do you get it back ?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes you keep saved up transfers.

      Yes you get it back.

      You do not roll any additional transfers, so if you wc with 2FT, you have 2FT the next week not 3

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  23. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    What would you do here? Want a piece of man city agaisnt Coventry

    2FTs & 0.0itb

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Mykolenko Rodon*
    Bruno Mbuemo Odegaard Tzolis
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    (Verbruggen Hinshelwood* Shaw Diop)

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would probably WC gw4/6 so should I just roll?

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    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mbeumo + Rodon to Foden + Gvardiol

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hinshelwood and Tzolis to Foden and Groß and bench Pedro

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  24. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    In isolation, which combo? Currently on A...
    A) Gvardiol, MGW, Szobo
    B) Dedic, BrunoF, Slater

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    1. Meechum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A no doubt

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  25. Meechum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Rogers vs Arsenal?

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    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Its just a gamble and luck, but I would bench. Especially if you have Pedro

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  26. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Quick question gents.

    I had 2 FT’s, made one transfer.

    If I play FH I get that transfer back, correct?

    Cheers

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    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Excellent cheers MJ!

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  27. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Wirtz or Schade as a one gameweek punt? Keep in mind I got Szobo.

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    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Will be transferred out for Rogers in GW4

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    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Schade

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    3. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like Schade there, he’s in my FH squad

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  28. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    just now

    play vanhecke or shaw?

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