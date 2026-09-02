FPL

Who were the FPL winners + losers on transfer deadline day?

2 September 2026 118 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

As expected, quite a lot of last-minute deals were completed before the passing of Tuesday’s 23:00 transfer deadline.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, certain transactions – or lack of – have created winners and losers.

We’ve picked out a few below, looking purely at the very late moves, not those from recent weeks.

Also, be aware that the transfer windows of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Brazil and some others are still open. So, for example, it’s too early to declare victory for Ismaila Sarr‘s (£6.3m) owners.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

FPL WINNERS

Thierno Barry (£5.5m)

Barry hat-trick, Savio debut haul + £4.5m Dedić assists: FPL notes

In pre-season, Barry and Beto were competing to be Everton’s number one forward.

But a situation has developed where Barry began the first two matches, Beto moved to Fiorentina, and there was no time to find an alternative once Folarin Balogun had his late change of heart.

Suddenly, this cheap non-promoted striker has no positional rival and should be a nailed-on starter.

He could even be the Toffees’ penalty taker now that Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) has left – more on him later. While James Garner (£6.0m) has a shout, Barry took a summer spot-kick against Stuttgart while Ndiaye was watching.

Jack Grealish (£6.5m)

Buy, keep or sell? FPL transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 4 1

On the other hand, there’s a bad vibe amongst Everton supporters about how things ended. Multiple departures, no Balogun or Richarlison (£5.9m) arrivals, and a long right-back search ended with an underwhelming capture of Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.5m).

Yet some slight joy comes from Grealish’s return. Loaned there last season, he started well by registering two assists in both Gameweek 2 and 3, but a foot injury ended things in January.

Currently in only 0.2% of FPL squads, he’s switched from a fringe Manchester City asset to an Everton starter.

Luke Shaw (£4.5m)

Who are the FPL winners + losers from transfer deadline day?

Back to players benefiting from what didn’t happen, Manchester United had repeatedly been linked with left-backs.

Once it became crystal clear that Lewis Hall (£5.1m) wasn’t for sale, several enquiries were made elsewhere – even a sensational attempt to loan Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.4m) from their local rivals!

However, ultimately, the Red Devils are left with just Shaw as a natural in that position. Someone who has a long injury record but – in fairness – started all 38 last season.

Priced cheaply, owners may still want to sell him because of tough fixtures and their leakiness versus Hull City and Ipswich Town. But it won’t be related to any rotation threat.

Christos Tzolis (£6.5m)

FPL Gameweek 2 early Scout Picks: All-in on Arsenal v Villa

As Gameweek 1 inched closer, this Arsenal summer signing became quite a popular pick. Then his opening night assist triggered 235,000 further purchases heading into Monday’s Aston Villa trip.

Unfortunately, Tzolis duly put in a bad individual performance that included a yellow card, a half-time removal and zero points. Momentum has shifted, as the 24-year-old now finds himself being FPL’s second-most sold player heading into Gameweek 3.

Deadline day could have further adversely affected the Greek wide-man – but he seems to have emerged unscathed.

No other winger has arrived to replace Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard. It seems to just be Tzolis and Eberechi Eze (£6.4m) competing for one place, then.

Tzolis’ xMins may have taken a dent in the last few days, but it could have been even worse had another positional rival arrived.

Yoane Wissa (£6.1m)

FPL notes: Iraola on Szoboszlai pen + Wissa back to his best 1

Next, we head up to Tyneside, where Nick Woltemade has temporarily left for Juventus, and Will Osula‘s (£6.0m) foot injury could be worse than initially thought.

The addition of versatile attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) is impressive but, even if he’s used as a centre-forward, it’ll just nudge Wissa into a ‘number 10’ role – the same one that caused Gameweek 1 menace to Liverpool.

The DR Congo international assisted that day, then netted past Tottenham Hotspur.

So, why does he appear on this list? The answer: possible spot-kick duty.

Newcastle United’s summer overhaul has seen the departure of all three players who shared last season’s 12 penalties.

Wissa has scored 13 of his 15 career penalties, and you’d think a striker with his goal thirst would desire an opportunity to add to his tally.

A speculative ‘winner’, then, but he’s no worse off than he was before.

FPL LOSERS

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m)

FPL pre-season: Ndiaye back on pens + Bruno G debut

A few ‘losers’ emerged, too. And the first three are related to Man City’s business.

Buying Ndiaye from Everton is good for him and them, but not the Senegalese midfielder’s 1.5 million FPL owners.

He’ll not be on penalties anymore, not with Erling Haaland (£15.5m) around.

Plus, he isn’t a nailed-on starter and certainly won’t be the 90-minute man of before.

This therefore reduces his defensive contribution (DefCon) capabilities, something he was rewarded for in Gameweeks 1 and 2. Regardless of minutes, City’s winger simply don’t have as much off-the-ball work to do. Enzo Maresca’s side bossed 69.5% of possesion in the opening two Gameweeks – and Everton had only a 41.4% share.

Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m)

FPL notes: Why Haaland missed out + O'Reilly returns 1

Meanwhile, the addition of Ndiaye, Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) makes Man City’s lineup tougher to call.

When Jeremy Doku (£7.4m) is fit, we could quickly see Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) and Phil Foden (£7.0m) competing for one spot. Maybe even none, especially when Enzo can be more advanced, when asked.

If Enzo is an ‘eight’ alongside Elliot Anderson (£6.4m), which seems likelier, then there’s less need for O’Reilly in central midfield. What about left-back? We know Ait-Nouri and Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) play there, and the latter is reportedly one of Maresca’s ‘pillars’.

It’s a wait-and-see situation but there are a lot more game-time concerns than before.

Cody Gakpo (£7.0m)

FPL pre-season: Gakpo fantastic + Jacquet score upon return 3

For such reasons, transferring to Man City wouldn’t have made Gakpo a more appealing pick. But a rumoured move to Tottenham Hotspur was full of potential.

Yet the Dutchman remains at Liverpool because the Reds wouldn’t budge from a fee that those clubs – even this version of Spurs – weren’t willing to go near.

Up to £123 million has subsequently been splashed on Bradley Barcola (£8.0m). So, while Gakpo has begun the season brightly, he is now his club’s backup in two positions.

There’s the possibility of him starting on the right, as he did in Gameweek 2, but Victor Munoz (£6.5m) turned in a promising showing against Nottingham Forest and indeed scored from that flank after Gakpo’s withdrawal.

Emersonn (£5.5m)

Who is Ipswich Town's new £5.5m forward Emersonn?

Newly promoted Ipswich spent big money to get Emersonn from Toulouse, and the striker scored in Gameweek 1’s win.

However, after failing to lure Tammy Abraham (£5.5m), they captured Zian Flemming (£5.5m), who bagged 11 top-flight goals for Burnley last season.

Emersson suffered a knee injury last weekend so, even if it’s a short-term absence, Flemming may now have the chance to stake a first-team claim.

Dan Ballard (£5.0m) + Omar Alderete (£5.0m)

FPL notes: Ballard 17-pointer, Guiu unused + Diouf threat

Although still looking weak in attack, Sunderland strengthened their strong point by adding three defenders during the summer.

Tuesday brought in Kevin Danso (£5.0m), whose loan will become permanent should the Black Cats survive. They now have four good centre-backs fighting for two roles, with European rotation soon to be a factor.

Alderete was already without a start in either match, but Ballard seemed fairly secure. The latter may still be fine for the time being, as Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m) can simply shift to right-back. Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) may drop out instead.

But Danso hasn’t come to warm another bench, and Alderete – still working on his match-sharpness – was a mainstay last season. Who drops out in the medium term, then?

Several £4.5m midfielders

Who are the FPL winners + losers from transfer deadline day? 1

Hull completed six deadline day transfers, taking them up to a staggering 18 overall. Amongst such chaos were the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam (£5.0m) and Christos Mouzakitis (£5.0m).

That’s now SEVEN central midfielders – not even including a further three who are red flagged! – fighting for two, maybe three spots.

That makes it harder to predict the future minutes of Regan Slater (£4.5m) and Matt Crooks (£4.5m), even if the former has the shirt for now.

Over at Aston Villa, George Hemmings (£4.5m) started both initial games. But exciting 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) has joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a £47 million deal, furthering diminishing Hemmings’ medium-term prospects.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

118 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hi everyone so just activated my free hit, I tried to be differential, would love some feedback, thanks in advance,

    Kelleher
    O,reilly, Cuyper, collins
    Wirtz, MGW, Cherki, gakpo
    Jackson, haaland, isak

    Bench forster, gomez, Davis, ajayi

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Very good

      Open Controls
      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Foden and Thiago should be included.

      Open Controls
      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        That's so SAFE boring

        Open Controls
      2. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        just now

        + 1

        Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Good team with differentials who are in there because they’re good, not just for the sake of it.

      Open Controls
  2. tim
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Foden/Cherki or bank? 2ft atmo

    Verb
    White Cali Mags
    Bruno Szobo Mbeumo Tzolis
    Haaland JP DCL

    Kinsky 4 4 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Tough one. Everton defensive stats are poor

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Everton away will be a tough fixture regardless.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Palace could have scored a fair few against them gw1

          Open Controls
          1. The Philosopher
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Could've but still lost 2-0. It's tough up there.

            Open Controls
    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I'm pondering the exact move. Leaning towards Cherki, but Foden in okay form too and may be more nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden will start GW3.

        Open Controls
    3. tim
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Might also go w Cherki, one would think that he is nailedish since he is playing well?

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Only issue is I think he might be benched because of CL midweek?

        Open Controls
    4. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cherki.

      Open Controls
    5. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      City attacker better

      Open Controls
  3. Roshen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    how would you rate this move?

    Tzolis + DCL -> Schade + NICOLAAS JACKSON

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Mad. Jackson on FH only

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        why? should be nailed striker for Villa

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I think Forest, Brentford and Newcastle in 3 of the following 4 matches after Hull will all be tough games and they’re yet to score a goal. Both Wissa and Barry are great picks at that price from gw5

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          51 mins ago

          Is that all it takes for you to transfer a player in

          Open Controls
    2. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Only Tzolis out.
      But if you beleive it go for it.

      Open Controls
  4. Nomadic Spurs
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hoping we have the winning combination.

    Open Controls
  5. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Do you think using 2FT's to do Mbeumo and Maguire to Foden and Gvardiol is worth it? Not really bothered about losing Maguire but Mbeumo's underlying stats have been v good.

    Could WC in 4, or maybe just sell Bruno to Palmer. Not set on route yet.

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Would do it.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Nah I don’t like losing Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  6. aleksios
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Rate my WC team. 0.7itb.

    --Verb
    --Gvardiol--Calaf--Hall
    --Bruno--Elanga--Cherki--Sangare
    --Haaland--Wissa--J.P.

    --Tzolakis--Gross--DeCuyper--Ajayi.

    Maybe Gross+Elanga to Gomez+Gakpo?

    Open Controls
    1. Klopp it
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Ul want more Chelsea cover after this week,

      Open Controls
      1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yh missed bruno over palmer here then he can stretch to rogers I guess

        Open Controls
    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Pretty good but why gakpo?. Can get szobo right?

      Open Controls
      1. aleksios
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Think Gakpo scores twice

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          45 mins ago

          Rotation risk thereafter

          Open Controls
    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      A rogueish suggestion - De Cuyper to Daniel Muñoz?!

      Open Controls
      1. aleksios
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Already 3 def more than 5.0.
        Dont want more .

        Open Controls
  7. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pick one for wc as 4th defender most weeks. Have calafiori hall konsa and egan as 5th def

    A)Decuyper
    B)Ajer
    C)Dedic

    Will need till konsa is first choice for next few but ideally a player for mid term

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      C because we don’t know how long the first two will start for

      Open Controls
    3. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  8. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    2FT 0 ITB

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Maguire Hume
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Schade
    Haaland (TC) JP DCL

    Kinsky - Le Fee Rodon* Diop

    Rodon + Tzolis > Egan + Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yeap

      Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Plans for Palmer next GW if you use both FTs this week?

      I’d just do Mbeumo ➡ Foden/Cherki

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Will likely need to WC4, Rodon, Le Fee, Mbeumo, Maguire, Kinsky, Hume, can't sort with FTs

        Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  9. Teddy10
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who to play out of:

    A) Hall (h Bou)
    B) Gross (h Lee)
    C) Pedro (a Che)

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hall 10 pts

      Open Controls
    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Wow All 3 tbh

      Open Controls
    3. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      A or B are both fine. I’d go A

      Open Controls
  10. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thinking about bringing Enzo in. Bench Boost done this week.

    Rushworth, DCL & Dorgu to 4.0, Barry & Enzo..? Or simply Kerkez to Konsa & Enzo in for Dorgu but I still think Liverpool defence might come good yet?

    Kinsky
    Kerkez Gvardiol Calafiori
    Bruno Mbuemo Dorgu Szos
    Haaland(TC) Pedro DCL

    Rushworth Slater Thomas Van Ewijk

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Do you think Enzo goes straight in then? I like the first moves because you’re getting rid of Dorgu but I don’t like the hit. I like getting Konsa in if Mosquera is out for awhile but I don’t like keeping Dorgu.

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        I would wait until next week. I think he's a good pick at 6.9. Or I wait and wildcard to save the FT's...

        Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Wait on Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Probably too soon to jump on Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Think I'll just leave a week and assess with 3 FTs...

        Open Controls
  11. MMN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench one -

    A) DCL
    B) Tzolis
    C) Sangara
    D) JP

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        I would edge towards this also with the current information we have. If the PC alludes to him starting maybe reevaluate then

        Open Controls
    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    How many yellow cards has your team got over the first two gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only Tzolis

      Open Controls
  13. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    46 mins ago

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Calafiori Gvardiol Shaw* 4.0 4.0
    Bruno Mbeumo Schade Tzolis* Le Fée*
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    A. Shaw + Lé Fée > De Cuyper + Sangaré this GW, followed by Mbeumo + Tzolis > Palmer (C) + Slater for -4.

    B. Tzolis + Le Fée + Shaw > Cherki + Slater + De Cuyper for -4, and no Palmer next GW unless WC.

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    On WC, best combo?

    A. King + Muharemovc + NOR
    B. Foden + Williams + Muharemovic
    C. Barnes + NOR + Bogle

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      B for this gw

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Long term? GW 7 horizon

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      I wouldn’t be touching NOR on WC

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Hmmm….Why?

        Huge haul potential though. Literally playing as second striker next to Haaland.

        Just worried that he gets benched vs United and Pool as Marresca tries to be more pragmatic.

        Argument on the other side would be that you can afford those benchings with a deep WC squad just to chase that monster haul vs COV,SUN or IPS.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          He is now a huge rotation risk. Enzo means he is likely no longer required in midfield and they have Bouaddi there also. Gvardiol is a “pillar” at LB for Maresca and Ait Nouri is there too.

          Open Controls
  15. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Just wondering why Gvardiol not popular here. People seem to prefer Hall/Thiaw for example.

    Is Gvard not nailed this season?

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Good option but once CL starts, who knows?

      RAN and NOR fully fit waiting to take minutes off him

      Open Controls
    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      essentially one of him, O'Reilly, Guehi or Dias isn't going to start if you think Enzo and Anderson are the usual 2 in central midfield. we can say Dias or Guehi is more likely to be dropped, but the reality is nobody has any clue.

      same with Cherki and Foden -- once Doku is back, he, Semenyo, Cherki, Foden and Ndiaye are essentially competing for three spots every week. can potentially throw Enzo into that mess as an option at the 10 if you think the 80m guy Bouaddi gets starts in midfield. it may all become clear in the near future, but right now it's a total minefield.

      Open Controls
  16. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Two questions
    Will Munoz just immediately take the Aina spot?

    Who is more likely to lose minutes to Fernandez-Pardes at Newcastle. Which midfielders assuming Wissa is good.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      He was probably Glasner's favorite player at Palace and now he brought him to Forest. Glasner clearly feels that there is something lacking in the side that Munoz is coming in to solve. Most likely starts imo

      Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes

      Pardo #10 vs weaker opposition and on the bench for Willock/Miley for stronger opposition

      Open Controls
    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thanks. As a follow up I might go triple Newcastle soon with Wissa Hall and …
      Who would you midfield pick be?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          That’s where I was at thanks.

          Open Controls
  17. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    F it. No Haaland WC team

    Raya - Bentley
    Calafiori - Hall - Gvardiol - Munoz - Egan
    Bruno - Cherki - Saka - Palmer - MGW
    Pedro - Barry - WalleEgeli

    Thoughts outside the absence of a certain striker?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      I like it, outside of the certain striker…

      Have you thought about captaincy over the next few weeks?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yea. The GWs where Haaland is facing the likes of Coventry(GW3) or Ipswich (GW7) at home are a bit sketchy but otherwise its fine. Cherki has a ton of potential in those fixtures as well so he could be a decent alternative.

        GW7 is the only real bad captaincy GW for this team. Chelsea, United and Arsenal all play away, and I most likely wont own Cherki as Im planning to offload to Rogers in GW4.

        Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Hall + Barry ➡ Wissa + Dedic and it’s good

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Is Livramento not threat to Dedic when he returns or you think he has the place?
        And I agree no way I would go without Wissa on WC.
        Would Richardson not just take the Barry spot too?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Richarlison transfer fell through so Barry is the only forward at Everton

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Oops my bad

            Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not a bad shout tbh. Will think about it. But Id like to play 4 at the back because thats where the value is long term and making that change means Id have change to 3 at the back. Dedic would almost never play.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wissa seems a better option to me and Newcastle run of fixtures goes for much longer.

          Open Controls
  18. Lost for Wirtz
    32 mins ago

    Is getting all 3 of Wissa, Elanga, and Hall a bit too much trust in Newcastle and their good fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Imo yes. I’d drop Elanga out of those three

      Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bit too much

      Open Controls
    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I was thinking similar but maybe Barnes over Elanga

      Open Controls
  19. Skout
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any suggestions? 2 FTs, thinking maybe:
    Mbeumo and Ndiaye to Cherki and Sangare or any Mid up to 6.3?

    Verb
    Maguire Calafiori Hume
    Bruno Mbeumo Ndiaye Tzolis
    Haaland JPedro DCL

    Kinsky Gross Muharemović Diop

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      You alreayd have Gross as a 7th attacker. Id sell Ndiaye and Tzolis to Cherki + fodder

      Open Controls
      1. Skout
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tzolis a bad option now?

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, apparently he's trying for a baby according to an interview with his partner, so his energy levels will be low.

          Open Controls
  20. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Play Hume (bre) or shaw (eve)

    Open Controls
  21. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    thinking of just rolling this unless it looks like Rodon will drop and Konsa will rise before the deadline. right call? TC active on Haaland. ~33k rank atm.

    Raya (Verb)
    Calafiori, Maguire, Ajer (Rodon, Diop)
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Szobo, Sangare (Slater)
    Haaland, JP, DCL

    really dislike the idea of Mbeumo > Cherki or Foden because this doesn't need a WC and i'd just want to move either to Rogers in GW4.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Nice team. I do wonder if you want another city player for Cov, would you consider Szobo to Foden?

      If not then your plan is probably best tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm definitely *considering* it, but I just can't sit with what'll probably be an immediate transfer out. Just can't see anyone not named Haaland avoiding rotation for City. I'll probably be punished for it this GW, but right now I'm leaning toward eating it and assuming I can make it back up when everyone else needs to ship Cherki/Foden back out.

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m in the same situation, I just can’t bring myself to remove Mbuemo for Cherki or Foden and like ya say I’ll only probably want Rogers/Palmer or both in GW 4

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's a tough one, isn't it? If Mbeumo can get even an assist that should (hopefully) mitigate the opportunity cost

        Open Controls
    3. Eastman
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’m rolling. Only have Haaland and gone back and forth wanting more City but 3 transfers next gw for Chelsea players and City uncertainty decided it I think.

      Open Controls
  22. Eightball
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best 5m keeper longterm with no rotation.

    A) Martinez
    B) Trafford
    C) Kelleher
    D) Hornicek

    Open Controls
    1. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      flip a coin imo. probably A? i just wouldn't double up if you already had a DEF from one of these sides already.

      Open Controls
  23. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    B with C a close second

    Open Controls
  24. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    What do you think about Chelsea's midfield?

    Caicedo, James, Lavia, Barco, Henderson

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      So many players for nearly every other position but this is a mess especially with Caicedo injured

      Open Controls
  25. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Neco Williams absolutely nailed right?

    Hope Munoz doesn’t dislodge him instead of Aina.

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think Munoz and Aina both right side so you would think Aina is the one to go. Looked at this myself cause kinda need the 0.5 diff between Aina and Williams

      Open Controls
  26. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Enciso not a bad option at 5.5 for the last spot of my BB in GW5 away to Eve who have not exactly been good defensively?

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Will have KDH but no defender from Everton.

      Open Controls
    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not bad at all imo. Scored a worldie last time he faced us while at Ipswich, and he's clearly the main man there now.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks what do you make of this GW4 WC for GW5 BB
        1.3 ITB if Konsa ain’t an option and plan
        Rogers to MGW for GW 5

        Leno Kinsky

        Calafiori White Konsa N.Willams Hall

        Palmer Rogers KDH Barnes Enciso

        Haaland Pedro Wissa

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.