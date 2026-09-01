Transfer deadline day live updates: The new FPL arrivals assessed

Deadline day has been pretty underwhelming in recent years but with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m), Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Malick Fofana and linked with last-minute moves, today could be quite eventful.

We’re also expecting a late flurry of ins and outs beyond these high-profile transfers, with several Premier League clubs anticipated to be active.

Naturally, these late developments in the market could affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ plans going into Gameweek 3 and beyond.

With that in mind, this live blog will be rounding up the confirmed deals that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets – or have a negative impact on existing assets.

Stay tuned!

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

12:30 – Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton to Aston Villa, £25m)

Villa’s busy start to the day continues, as centre-back Harwood-Bellis is the chosen replacement for Ezri Konsa (£4.4m).

The 24-year-old came through Manchester City’s youth system and, in 2023/24, Southampton were the last of several lower-league loan stints.

Made permanent upon promotion, he secured one Premier League goal and – had it then existed – hypothetically gained defensive contribution points in eight of 32 starts. He averaged 7.66 actions per 90 minutes.

Back in the Championship last season, Harwood-Bellis netted an eye-catching seven times in the league.

A quirky fact is that, in November 2024, Lee Carsley called him up for his sole England cap. And, like Francis Jeffers, David Nugent and Steven Caulker, he scored in it! Maybe this Villa move will help him achieve a second appearance.

11:30 – Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris Saint-Germain to Aston Villa, £47m)

It’s been a huge summer of change at Villa Park, with last season’s first-team stars taken away and mostly replaced by a bunch of highly-rated youngsters.

Perhaps the most exciting one is 18-year-old Mbaye. A mostly right-sided forward, he played a role in helping PSG successfully defend their Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, but faced some mighty competition for places. Set-piece duties were a rarity.

Incredibly, he’s already reached four goals from 15 Senegal caps, including one against France at the World Cup.

So how does he fit into Villa’s first-choice XI? John McGinn (£5.5m) has often been the right-sided guy, but he’s versatile, shifting to the ‘number 10’ role once Alysson (£5.0m) entered Monday’s defeat to Arsenal.

Once everyone is up to speed, expect Unai Emery to place Mbaye, McGinn and Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) behind Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m).

10:30 – Ilyas Ansah (Union Berlin to Hull City, £21m)

Hull have splashed out on a 6ft 6in centre-forward who’ll provide competition for Oli McBurnie (£5.5m).

The 21-year-old began 2025/26 with an opening-day brace against Stuttgart, his first-ever game in the top flight. He soon scored past Hoffenheim and Frankfurt in Matchdays 3 and 4, netting past RB Leipzig in December.

However, starts were less certain after the winter break, and no more goals arrived. Overall, Ansah registered 33 shots and 3.25 expected goals, according to FotMob.