Bouaddi to Man City – could it affect O’Reilly?

Manchester City last week continued their midfield rebuild by signing highly rated teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) from Lille.

The 18-year-old Morocco international drew plenty of global interest after a promising display at the World Cup, and it was Enzo Maresca’s side who won the race for his signature on a deal reportedly worth up to £86m.

It’s all change in the City midfield, then. Fellow big-money signing Elliot Anderson (£6.4m) has arrived but long-serving stars Rodri and Bernardo Silva are gone, as are Nico Gonzalez (£5.5m) and Tijjani Reijnders.

So, what are Bouaddi’s prospects from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective?

BRIEF HISTORY

Bouaddi joined Lille’s Academy in 2021, signing his first senior contract with the club two years later and earning a first-team debut just days after his 16th birthday.

Bouaddi then became one of Ligue 1’s youngest debutants in history during the 2023/24 campaign, going on to make 96 total senior appearances for Lille across all competitions. That included nine appearances in the 2024/25 Champions League, seven of them as a starter, including a home win over Real Madrid on his 17th birthday.

BOUADDI’S LEAGUE APPEARANCES FOR LILLE

Season Team Starts

(sub apps) Mins Goals Assists 2025/2026 Lille 28 (2) 2331 0 1 2024/2025 Lille 11 (13) 1149 0 1 2023/2024 Lille 1 (8) 128 0 0

After representing France at youth level, Bouaddi elected to play for Morocco’s senior international team and subsequently started five of the country’s six World Cup matches this summer.

WHERE DOES BOUADDI FIT IN – AND WILL HE START?

Above: City’s starting line-ups in the first two Gameweeks, via BBC Sport

As a deep-lying midfielder – one who has already drawn comparisons to the great and often unheralded Sergio Busquets – that appears remarkably comfortable in possession despite his young age, Bouaddi’s likeliest route to the first team is to slot into the base of City’s midfield alongside Anderson.

We’ve seen defenders Marc Guehi (£6.0m) and Neco O’Reilly (£6.5m) in those roles in Gameweeks 1 and 2.

Either way, the transfer fee suggests this is a player that City and Maresca intend on rebuilding their midfield around in partnership with Anderson, so we would expect him to become a regular starter at some point in the future, especially given the loss of Rodri, Reijnders, Bernardo and Gonzalez.

Still, the continued presence of an experienced figure like Mateo Kovacic (£5.5m) – as well as a few versatile defenders – does give Maresca options if he elects to ease Bouaddi into Premier League action.

The teenage Moroccan was on the bench in Gameweek 2, replacing Anderson late on.

O’REILLY CONCERN?

One thing to watch out for is the impact on O’Reilly.

If Bouaddi eventually comes in alongside Anderson, where does that leave the £6.5m FPL defender?

His two starts in 2026/27 have both come in midfield, the first as a ’10’, the second slightly further back. The form of Rayan Cherki (£7.6m) makes the first unlikely to happen much again.

O’Reilly back to left-back, then? Possibly, but Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) has started there in Gameweeks 1 and 2. The Croatian is reportedly viewed as a ‘pillar’ by Maresca.

O’Reilly does offer something that Bouaddi and Anderson don’t, in a box-crashing attacking sense. A pairing of the latter two does seem somewhat conservative, and may only be preserved for the ‘bigger’ games.

Only ‘mild peril’ for O’Reilly for now, then – but a move for Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) would really upset the applecart!

NOT MUCH GOAL THREAT – BUT WHAT ABOUT DEFCON POTENTIAL?

Whenever he does make a starting XI spot his own, Bouaddi’s career to date suggests his main appeal from an FPL perspective comes from his potential for defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

The teenage prospect’s total expected goal involvement (xGI) was a miserable 3.33 in 2025/26, so we’ll move swiftly on from attacking threat.

Here are his ‘DefCon per 90’ figures from his last two full seasons:

Season DefCons per 90 2025/2026 10.55 2024/2025 10.66

Pretty consistent, then, but still some way short of the leading FPL midfielders in 2025/26:

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by DefCons per 90 minutes in 2025/26

OVERALL FPL POTENTIAL – AND ANDERSON IMPACT?

Bouaddi is an FPL no-go at present. Not only are there game-time concerns, but a repeat of his so-so DefCon rate at Lille wouldn’t compensate for the lack of attacking threat. Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m), for instance, is streets above Bouaddi in those respects right now.

So, the Moroccan’s arrival is more about the impact on O’Reilly – who we’ve already discussed above – and Anderson.

Anderson is a known and valued commodity when it comes to DefCon points, so it will be interesting to see the effect Bouaddi’s integration may have on the former Nottingham Forest star. Could the newcomer take on the brunt of the defensive work, freeing up Anderson to offer more from an attacking standpoint? That certainly seems more likely than the vice versa option, given Bouaddi is yet to score a senior international goal and also registered just a single assist for Lille last term.

Granted, leaving the teenager to fend for himself as a sole No 6 – at least early doors – may be considered too much of a baptism of fire in the Premier League. Bouaddi was in a two-man pairing for Lille, regularly in a 4-2-3-1, so it is maybe likelier that we see him continue in a similar set-up alongside Anderson, with the defensive workload shared between the two.

It’s worth monitoring the midfield DefCon numbers – in addition to Bouaddi’s minutes, of course – over the coming weeks’ promising fixtures, then, to assess the impact of City’s possession-based style on the DefCon potential of both Anderson and Bouaddi.