FPL Gameweek 2 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 12 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 2 team news.

Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick are among the managers facing the media.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches in the article below.

These pressers follow on from the seven we had on Thursday and Pierre Sage’s on Wednesday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🌳 9am – Glasner

⬜️ 10am – Arbeloa

🍬 10.30am – Moyes

👹 1.15pm – Carrick

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🚜 1.30pm – O'Neil

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery pic.twitter.com/hmzSvo2oQI — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) August 28, 2026

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Georginio Rutter could return after missing the midweek UEFA Conference League tie with Tromso with a minor problem.

But there’s a fresh injury blow concerning Jack Hinshelwood, who also sat out Thursday’s win.

Fabian Hurzeler says Hinshelwood’s issue is not a big one but his involvement in Gameweek 2 looks very doubtful, and there are even reports from external sources suggesting a 5-6 week absence.

Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are all out, too.

New signings Promise David and Jaouen Hadjam will be involved.

Quotes to follow

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Morgan Gibbs-White (knee) is fit for the trip to Liverpool, having sat out the EFL Cup tie with Leeds United in midweek.

Ryan Yates has also recovered from a minor issue but Ibrahima Sangare (calf) has joined Nicolo Savona (knee) on the injury list.

Quotes to follow

EVERTON

David Moyes says Hayden Hackney is “touch and go” ahead of Everton’s clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Hackney missed the midweek Carabao Cup clash at Preston with an ankle issue.

“Hayden [Hackney] rolled his ankle last weekend, so that’s why he didn’t play in midweek. We’ll see – it’ll be touch and go for Hayden, I think.” – David Moyes

Christian Nørgaard (groin) remains sidelined for now.

“Christian is not making great progress, at the moment, so it’s probably not something we’re going to get back quickly. We’ll see how that develops.” – David Moyes

Meanwhile, Moyes says the fit-again James Garner needs more game-time after missing the majority of pre-season with a hernia injury.

“[Garner] is not ‘fine’ because he hasn’t played any games in pre-season, so if we hadn’t have had the injury to Hayden, then we wouldn’t have started him against Preston. Jimmy has made a remarkably quick recovery from his hernia, which is great. He’s a player – and you don’t see it very often – who is pushing to get back quicker and in time [for the start of the season]. He did that. “I thought he did great in midweek, I still think he’s off his levels, at the moment, but it’s the game minutes he needs, which he’ll hopefully soon pick up.” – David Moyes

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen is back available after his three-match ban, carried over from last season, was completed in Gameweek 1.

Tom Cairney (knee) remains out until after the September international break, while back-up centre-half Luc De Fougerolles is a concern after coming off in Thursday’s EFL Cup win over Wimbledon.

Quotes to follow