FPL Gameweek 2 team news: Wednesday’s live injury updates

As was the case last week, the Premier League press conferences are underway early.

Pierre Sage – whose Crystal Palace side contests the Gameweek 2 curtain-raiser against Manchester City – faced the media on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from the Eagles’ boss in the article below.

We’ll also round up some bonus cup pressers from the managers of Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and Fulham.

GAMEWEEK 2 PREMIER LEAGUE PRESSERS

CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace will be without Ismaïla Sarr (groin) and Chadi Riad (knee) for the visit of City to Selhurst Park on Friday night.

Sarr is being heavily linked with a move away from the Eagles but the official line is that he’s injured.

“Ismaïla Sarr is injured. He is in pain with his groin – that’s why you didn’t see him [train] with us today. But we’ll prepare him – he needs time. I thought it would be quicker but I am not medical [staff]. That’s why I wait for him, and we’ll prepare him to come back with us.” – Pierre Sage on Ismaila Sarr, via the Palace website

“For the moment, we need more advice from a specialist, because it’s always difficult to give a good schedule for this kind of thing. That’s why I prefer to wait, and to give you an official position.” – Pierre Sage on Chadi Riad, via the Palace website

New loan arrival Axel Disasi could be set for his Eagles debut, however.

“Now it’s official, so it’s good news for us, especially with what happened with Chadi. That’s why it’s important for us that he arrived quickly. “He is ready. He had his first session with us today. We will see if he’s able to play on Friday; he didn’t play in collective conditions during the beginning of the season, but he’s a football player, and we have the opportunity to help him with time to come in the team.” – Pierre Sage on Axel Disasi, via the Palace website

EFL CUP/CONFERENCE LEAGUE PRESSERS

CHELSEA

Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra remain out for Chelsea’s EFL Cup tie against Luton Town but Xabi Alonso hopes Caicedo can be available for the visit of Brighton this weekend. Palestra needs further assessment.

Enzo Fernandez will feature against the Hatters, while Cole Palmer is fine after Monday’s substitution.

Wesley Fofana remains suspended.

Quotes to follow

FULHAM

There were no injury updates in Alvaro Arbeloa’s press conference.

Tom Cairney (knee) remains out but Joachim Andersen returns from a ban.