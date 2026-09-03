FPL Gameweek 3: Best clean sheet odds

The 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with Gameweek 3, which kicks off on Friday.

Each week, we’ll be using the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances. The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

Below, we rank all 20 teams by their projected Gameweek 3 clean sheet probability, before picking out the main talking points.

GAMEWEEK 3: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Manchester City top the clean-sheet projections and are the only side to exceed 40%. They face Coventry City, who are yet to score in the Premier League this season.

Brentford aren’t far behind at 39%. The Bees conceded away to Leeds last time out but kept a clean sheet in the opening round. They now host a Sunderland side who have looked far from convincing on the road since coming up from the Championship over a year ago. They lost 3-0 in west London in 2025/26.

Completing the top three are last season’s champions, Arsenal. They face fellow London side Chelsea, who have already scored seven goals. This could therefore be one of the Gunners’ toughest defensive tests of the season so far.

Liverpool sit just outside the top three. Back-to-back 2-2 draws suggest their defence is far from settled, but they travel to newly promoted Ipswich this week. The Tractor Boys have scored in both of their opening matches, though.

Elsewhere, many managers still own Brighton defenders following the popular Gameweek 1 Bench Boost. Starting them may not be a bad option this week, with Leeds visiting the Amex.

Aston Villa and Fulham are the only other sides to reach 30%. Villa face a Hull side who have taken six points from their opening two matches, while Fulham host a Crystal Palace outfit yet to convince.

At the other end of the graphic, Coventry City have just a 6% chance of keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City. Ipswich, Chelsea and Bournemouth also sit below 20%, with the latter travelling to Newcastle.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal sit top of the clean-sheet Fixture Ticker across the next six Gameweeks. Two of their six fixtures carry a 50% chance of a shutout, while another two exceed 40%.

It could also be a good time to invest in Manchester City defenders. Half of their next six fixtures give them at least a 40% chance of keeping a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, it may be worth holding Brighton defensive assets. They rank among the better sides for clean-sheet potential over the coming rounds, although their schedule becomes more difficult in Gameweek 8.