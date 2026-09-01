Should we Triple Captain Haaland in FPL Gameweek 3?

As Manchester City prepare to host Coventry City in Gameweek 3, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are set to deploy the Triple Captain chip on Erling Haaland (£15.5m).

Indeed, the leading chip in our Gameweek 3 poll is the Triple Captain. Around 30% of responders say they’re playing that chip this week.

Here, we take a look at some of the pros and cons of using the Triple Captain chip on Haaland in Gameweek 3.

PROS

ALREADY OFF THE MARK

Haaland is up and running.

He scored twice in the 4-1 away victory at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 2. First, he found the net with a looping header, before a powerhouse finish late on.

Prior to that, he blanked at home to Bournemouth, but on another day, he scores plenty.

With no signs of rustiness after the World Cup, Haaland has recorded nine shots in the box in the first two Gameweeks, the most of any player in FPL.

Above: Erling Haaland’s shot map in 2026/27

HOME COMFORTS

Haaland is usually a reliable option on home turf.

Under Pep Guardiola last season, he amassed 120 points, with 15 goals and four assists in 17 matches at the Etihad Stadium.

In that period, he supplied six double-digit hauls and averaged 7.4 points per match.

Paired with elite underlying numbers, the Norwegian penalty-taker probably has the best Triple Captain credentials of any player.

NEWLY-PROMOTED OPPOSITION

Moreover, it’s newly-promoted Coventry at home in Gameweek 3.

Frank Lampard’s men have lost both of their first two matches, having conceded four times to Arsenal and Hull City.

They’ve failed to find the net, too.

In truth, Coventry’s start to the 2026/27 season hasn’t been terrible, but they have lacked physicality and goal threat, a concern ahead of Saturday’s trip to City.

It also sounds like playmaker Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) will be going all-out to assist Haaland in this match.

“When I saw Enzo [Maresca] was going to change me, I didn’t like that and I need to show them that I want to play and want to score and give assists for Erling. Today I didn’t give a lot of balls for him [Haaland]. The next time I want to give Erling a lot of balls.” – Rayan Cherki in Gameweek 2

The chance that Haaland may get a Double Gameweek in the first half of the season is extremely unlikely, so using the Triple Captain chip at home to newly-promoted opposition looks like a solid play.

TAKE ON THE WILDCARDERS

This is a simple one.

Plenty of engaged Fantasy managers are on a Wildcard this week, mostly those who opted not to start with Haaland.

They can’t Triple Captain him because they are already playing a chip, so this could be an opportunity to take them on.

GOOD XMINS

Haaland has completed the full 90 minutes in both matches so far this season. That might not be the case later in the season, especially when you factor in Europe.

For example, City host Ipswich in Gameweek 7.

But on either side of that encounter, they have Champions League fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain and AEK Athens, followed by an early Saturday kick-off away at Aston Villa.

His minutes are probably going to be more uncertain, then.

CONS