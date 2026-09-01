Chip Strategy

Should we Triple Captain Haaland in FPL Gameweek 3?

1 September 2026 40 comments
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As Manchester City prepare to host Coventry City in Gameweek 3, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are set to deploy the Triple Captain chip on Erling Haaland (£15.5m).

Indeed, the leading chip in our Gameweek 3 poll is the Triple Captain. Around 30% of responders say they’re playing that chip this week.

Here, we take a look at some of the pros and cons of using the Triple Captain chip on Haaland in Gameweek 3.

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PROS

FPL notes: Cherki "s**t", Foden threat, Mateta injury + Haaland's back 1

ALREADY OFF THE MARK

Haaland is up and running.

He scored twice in the 4-1 away victory at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 2. First, he found the net with a looping header, before a powerhouse finish late on.

Prior to that, he blanked at home to Bournemouth, but on another day, he scores plenty.

With no signs of rustiness after the World Cup, Haaland has recorded nine shots in the box in the first two Gameweeks, the most of any player in FPL.

Above: Erling Haaland’s shot map in 2026/27

HOME COMFORTS

Haaland is usually a reliable option on home turf.

Under Pep Guardiola last season, he amassed 120 points, with 15 goals and four assists in 17 matches at the Etihad Stadium.

In that period, he supplied six double-digit hauls and averaged 7.4 points per match.

Paired with elite underlying numbers, the Norwegian penalty-taker probably has the best Triple Captain credentials of any player.

NEWLY-PROMOTED OPPOSITION

£4.0m defender boost, Sangare assist + Ampadu DefCons: FPL notes

Moreover, it’s newly-promoted Coventry at home in Gameweek 3.

Frank Lampard’s men have lost both of their first two matches, having conceded four times to Arsenal and Hull City.

They’ve failed to find the net, too.

In truth, Coventry’s start to the 2026/27 season hasn’t been terrible, but they have lacked physicality and goal threat, a concern ahead of Saturday’s trip to City.

It also sounds like playmaker Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) will be going all-out to assist Haaland in this match.

“When I saw Enzo [Maresca] was going to change me, I didn’t like that and I need to show them that I want to play and want to score and give assists for Erling. Today I didn’t give a lot of balls for him [Haaland]. The next time I want to give Erling a lot of balls.” –  Rayan Cherki in Gameweek 2

The chance that Haaland may get a Double Gameweek in the first half of the season is extremely unlikely, so using the Triple Captain chip at home to newly-promoted opposition looks like a solid play.

TAKE ON THE WILDCARDERS

This is a simple one.

Plenty of engaged Fantasy managers are on a Wildcard this week, mostly those who opted not to start with Haaland.

They can’t Triple Captain him because they are already playing a chip, so this could be an opportunity to take them on.

GOOD XMINS

Haaland has completed the full 90 minutes in both matches so far this season. That might not be the case later in the season, especially when you factor in Europe.

For example, City host Ipswich in Gameweek 7.

But on either side of that encounter, they have Champions League fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain and AEK Athens, followed by an early Saturday kick-off away at Aston Villa.

His minutes are probably going to be more uncertain, then.

CONS

FPL notes: Pep on Haaland's groin + his "bad selection"

 

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40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Evasivo
    • 16 Years
    24 mins ago

    Top 19k in the world and pretty sure it’ll nosedive soon! Though it’s good to see I’m above all bar one of the 38 Mods & Cons and spanking the YouTube “content creators”

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  2. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    Coventry are the best of the promoted sides but look to be a bit open defensively (maybe more tempted to open the game up more leaving space for Haaland)

    Ipswich upside is again early in the season and on an easier team, downside they may be more inclined to sit back, particularly having been trounced by United, and waiting for later in the season means Haaland could pick up an injury. Plus a tie against PSG beforehand is more worrying than Porto after

    Hull best fixture by some distance, but will be very likely to park the bus, and even greater chance of an injury/rest scuppering plans (especially as the fixture is week before Christmas)

    Fulham at home GW11 other temptation but again a risk leaving it later and later

    I’m not playing wildcard so currently leaning TC GW3

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  3. Jack Burton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Afternoon all seeing Foden in for Cherki moves this week im on WC and have Cherki, why are people doing it, minutes concern now Ndiye has moved

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    1. Karan_G14
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      All City mids except Anderson seem like one GW punts. Who knows who will start once CL kicks in.

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      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah that will be interesting it's only for Coventry not bothered about a city mid then

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wondered this myself, currently have Foden ad wondering whether to hold or switch him to Cherki

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      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm on Cherki may have talked myself out of it to be fair

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    3. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ndiaye isn’t going to come in straight away, and has always been a minutes concern before him. The numbers don’t quite reflect Foden’s output, he could have had cherki’s points

      Just look what Cherki done with the mins and he’s clearly the better punt, but on WC Foden maybe better medium term

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      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah unsure thanks for the reply

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  4. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ok to give Tzolis one more week or is that him dropped?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anderson if no other city midfielder, one more week otherwise

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        He doesn’t look great and minutes aren’t great either

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      It was a bad half

      I think that you can roll, rather than knee jerk

      Well, that's what I'm telling myself after avoiding the pre season hype and bringing him in for want a way Sarr last week.

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ouch

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  5. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tzolis & Grimes to Foden & Yalcouye for free?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori DeCuyper Hume
    Bruno Mbeumo Foden Yalcouye
    Haaland(TC) Isak JP

    Dubravka Maguire Slater VanEwijk

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      Relying on yalcouye week in week out is very risky

      Unless you’re planning a wildcard soon I’d go for a more balanced option (Sangare, gross, Gomez, garner)

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm planning to punt on Yalcouye for next 2? Or simply Barnes & Gross instead of Foden & Yalcouye?

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          7 mins ago

          Next 2 is tricky - arguably Barnes is even better looking at next 5-10

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          1. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Leeds at home & Coventry away look good, don't they?

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would. Tzolis is far from nailed now & Foden looks sharp!

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tzolis is 100% sell for me

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  6. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Better option?

    A) Start Pedro, Bench Ndiaye & get both Rogers & Palmer next week
    B) Sell Ndiaye for Sangare/Anderson, Bench Pedro & get one of Rogers or Palmer next week

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    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench a Chelsea attacker in any game. The front 3 looks very likely to score in every game this season.

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      1. Karan_G14
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Agreed but Arsenal away the only game out of the 38 where you could consider it although for Sangare/Anderson I get it, it doesnt sound promising.

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

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  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hold Palestra or shift on? Any Chelsea fans know if he'll start when back from his niggle I presumed he would.

    Tzolis - Elanga a good move?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      He’ll start if back but probably not worth the risk (shaky defensively, best route to points is open play attacking threat only)

      I’ve done le Fee to Elanga, but fully recognise he’s probably a bubble. Think I’d hold off one week

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate, he does look very sharp Elanga though & nice fixtures too

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      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Why you think Elanga is a bubble? Looks like having a good PL pedigree last seasons

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        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah finally coming of age.
          Would Wissa as 3rd forward be better or is Tzolis - Elanga a good move?

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      or wissa as 3rd forward & drop tzolis to fodder

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  8. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Everyone and his dog getting Cherki or Foden this gw. Tempted to follow the herd (1 FT):

    A) Mbeumo -> Cherki
    B) Tzolis + Shaw -> Foden + Egan -4pts
    C) strap those knees firmly to the chair

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or Mbuemo - Foden maybe

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        txs - Mbeumo to Foden also an option. I have no idea who'll be the better option of Jerki and Foden going forwards. Minutes is the key I guess

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  9. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Konsa in scout picks but not predicted to start?

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He'll start now surely?

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  10. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do with Tzolis? 1FT £0.3
    A) Hold, or trade for:
    B) Anderson
    C) Elanga
    D) KDH
    E) Schade

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    1. Zoostation
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Anderson would be the play for me but Chelsea is leaking goals, if he starts he could get in on the action

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    2. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Elanga while he's hot out of those

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  11. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you do (2 FH)

    a) Szobo & Tzolis > Cherki & Sangare
    b) Mbeumo & Maguire > Cherki & £5.3m (defender)
    c) nothing..just hold Szobo, Tzolis, Maguire this week

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  12. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    just now

    0.5 itb shaw to hall and t/c haaland to pay for it ??

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  13. Statulis
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Which 2 out of 3 Man City mids you'd take on Wildcard - Semenyo, Foden & Cherki?

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