FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 11 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 3 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick are among the managers facing the media.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches in the article below.

These pressers follow on from the nine we had on Thursday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🩵 8am – Lampard

🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⬜️ 10am – Arbeloa

⭕️ 1.30pm -Arteta

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🔵 1.30pm – Maresca

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery pic.twitter.com/SUahTZ3g9B — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 4, 2026

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Mats Wieffer (knee) has joined Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) on the Brighton injury list.

The Dutchman will be out until October.

Georginio Rutter and Yasin Ayari, who have had more minor issues, might be “options”, however.

“Mats Wieffer, we expect to be out till the international break. Rutter and Yasin, they might be options for for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

“Also after international break, so we have to be patient. Hopefully our wingers, they can come back quickly. Of course, our game relies also a little bit on these kind of of wingers but now we have to adapt our game and that’s what we did at the start of the season.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

“He’s getting closer. He’s in his rehab [but] I can’t give a clear time schedule when he will be back.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Evan Ferguson

“Yeah, he might be an option, yes, to start. “I think what we need to understand is every player adapts differently to demands from the Premier League. We have now a few signings and I think one player really had or has Premier League experience, with Pascal Struijk. All the others, they first need to adapt to the demands, they need to adapt to the intensity, to our style of play. So, a few players they they will do it quicker. Other players, they might need a longer time. So, there we have to really take care of them individually. “But regarding Costinha, he’s a physical player. He is is very fit and he’s a very clever player, understands the game, and therefore I’m really pleased with his development.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Costinha could deputise for Mats Wieffer

New signing Femi Azeez (hamstring) won’t feature against Leeds United but fellow deadline-day buy Chema Andrés is available.

“Cherma can be definitely an option for tomorrow. Femi, we have to wait this weekend and hopefully he will be available for the next game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

FULHAM

Tom Cairney (knee) remains out until after the September international break but he’s the only injured-related absentee for Gameweek 3.

Alvaro Arbeloa says that Saturday’s game is a “little early” for deadline-day buys Manuel Angel, Hugo Larsson and David Affengruber.

Quotes to follow

COVENTRY CITY

Frank Onyeka is fit, having missed the defeat to Hull City with a hip complaint.

“He’s available for tomorrow.” – Frank Lampard on Frank Onyeka

New loan signing Stephen Mfuni is ineligible to face his parent club.

“We’re very happy with Jay Dasilva and he started the season really, really well. I think in both games, he’s played… certainly the best player on the pitch against Hull. But we need competition in different areas and we need cover and good competition and Steph can do both [jobs]. He brings a profile of a centre-back that can play in that position, which as we see in many modern day Premier League teams, is something that teams are looking to do.” – Frank Lampard on Stephen Mfuni, who can cover at left-back and left-sided centre-half

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee) and Keane Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) remain out.

Summer buy Sidiki Cherif is still short of match fitness, meanwhile.