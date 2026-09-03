FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

There’s plenty of team news to come on Thursday as nine Premier League managers face the media ahead of Gameweek 3.

Andoni Iraola is among those taking questions from reporters, and we’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all nine press conferences in the article below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🔴 10am – Iraola

🦅 1pm – Sage

🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

🍒 1.30pm – Rose

🚜 1.30pm – O'Neil

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🌳 2pm – Glasner

⚫️ 2.30pm – Jaissle pic.twitter.com/l6xuyhrRO1 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 3, 2026

LIVERPOOL

New signing Bradley Barcola looks set to make his Liverpool debut this weekend – but Andoni Iraola hinted that bench duty may beckon at first.

“He trained well with us. If everything goes well in today’s training, he will definitely be available for tomorrow.” – Andoni Iraola on Bradley Barcola

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Joe Gomez (muscle) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) remain out for the Reds.

More to follow