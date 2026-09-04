Arsenal v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 6 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|2
|6
|+4
|WW
|4th
|Chelsea
|2
|6
|+2
|WW
Over their last two Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):