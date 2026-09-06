FPL notes: Most-sold Mbeumo scores, Rashford, Garner + Norgaard injury latest

Everton snatched a point against Manchester United on Sunday, with Gameweek 3’s most-sold player, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m), on the scoresheet.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

MBEUMO PUNISHES SELLERS

Dumped by over 1m Fantasy managers ahead of Gameweek 3, Mbeumo netted for the second successive match.

After a quiet first-half, the 27-year-old drifted between two Everton players and placed it into the bottom corner with a quality finish.

Prior to that, he almost supplied an assist, too, when Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) struck the crossbar from his headed knockdown.

Overall, this was another positive display from Mbeumo, who has now produced 19 points in his last two matches.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko (£7.0m) later looked like he’d got the winner with a powerful header from Luke Shaw’s (£4.5m) superb delivery, but for the third successive week, United let in two goals.

If Michael Carrick’s men are to build on last season’s third-place finish, they surely need to tighten up defensively.

Above: Teams sorted by goals conceded (GC) in Gameweek 1-3

RASHFORD SHARP… BUT IS HE INJURED?

While Fernandes and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) were both below par on Merseyside, Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) looked really sharp.

A constant outlet down the left flank, he caused Merlin Rohl (£5.0m) so many problems.

On Sunday’s evidence, it’s surely only a matter of time before he delivers his first attacking return of the season.

“Yeah, he’s done very well. As I said during the week, he’s done ever so well since he came back. I thought he looked really sharp again today and dangerous. That final little moment didn’t quite drop for him, but nevertheless, I thought he created really good opportunities, and there was a big threat throughout the game. “I think you’re trying to build those partnerships and combinations throughout the team, really, and they’ve played together [Rashford and Shaw] for quite some time now and have an understanding. Marcus and Luke, were particularly dangerous down that side.” – Michael Carrick on Marcus Rashford

However, Rashford was taken off in the 70th minute. Before that, he appeared to be complaining to the bench about a possible injury.

“Yeah, he was feeling a bit of something.” – Michael Carrick on Marcus Rashford

Carrick should next face the media on Wednesday, ahead of the Champions League trip to face Sabah.

After that, of course, it’s the Manchester derby in Gameweek 4.

Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) impressed again in the middle of the park. He supplied the assist for Mbeumo’s strike and racked up 15 defensive contributions (DefCon) for the second successive week.

EVERTON SUBS DELIVER

Everton had a transfer deadline day to forget, but Jack Grealish (£6.5m) did at least arrive on loan, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.5m) also joined the group.

They both started on the bench here.

“We’ve needed him, but he is not where he should be fitness wise yet.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish prior to the match

However, both Grealish and Maitland-Niles played key roles in the Toffees’ comeback.

Grealish replaced the ineffective Brennan Johnson (£5.9m) in the second-half and was really lively after he subbed on.

Maitland-Niles meanwhile nicked a point with the last kick, picking out the top corner from about 25 yards.

Another substitute, Hayden Hackney (£5.5m), supplied the assist for Tyrique George’s (£5.5m) excellent strike, so perhaps Everton have a bit more squad depth than we initially thought.

“He’s a young player. Today he was a problem for them at different times. His finish was very good when we needed it. He’ll get better and continue to improve.” – David Moyes on Tyrique George

Everton’s unbeaten record this season remains intact, then.

They take on Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 4, before back-to-back matches against newly-promoted opposition, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

BARRY WASTEFUL

Despite those positives, Thierno Barry (£5.5m) was wasteful in front of goal.

He’s the club’s only senior striker after the sale of Beto, but although he worked hard and made some decent runs, he headed over a big chance from Rohl’s whipped delivery.

Above: Thierno Barry’s expected goals (xG) shot map v Man Utd

Remember, Barry also missed two big chances at Bournemouth in Gameweek 2.

He is at least getting opportunities, however.

Indeed, excluding penalties, only Erling Haaland (£15.5m) has generated more xG this season than Barry.

GARNER + NORGAARD LATEST

James Garner (£6.0m), who spent most of the summer on the sidelines after hernia surgery, went down in the second half and couldn’t continue.

But when discussing Maitland-Niles, David Moyes told reporters it was only cramp, rather than an injury.

We haven’t had much chance to get to know him. We were going to keep Jimmy [Garner] at right-back but he cramped up, but it was a brilliant goal, a great finish. Brilliantly struck, pleased for him. It’s a good start for him and it will help him settle in as well.” – David Moyes on Ainsley Maitland-Niles and James Garner

Christian Norgaard (£4.9m) meanwhile is unlikely to feature before the international break.

“No, we don’t, no [when asked if we’ll see Norgaard before the international break]. I think we knew it might be something that would keep him out. We hoped it might have been quicker but it’s not. But he’s just beginning to make a little more progress now which is pleasing because we need his experience and the extra bodies moving forward.” – David Moyes on Christian Norgaard

MATCH ANALYSIS