Scout Notes

FPL notes: Jaissle on Fernandez-Pardo’s fitness + Wissa deeper

6 September 2026 76 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Newcastle United came back from 2-0 down to salvage a point against Bournemouth on Saturday, with the Cherries conceding their customary late goal to throw away yet another winning position.

Here are our Scout Notes from the match at St James’ Park.

Fernandez fitness

BOURNEMOUTH THE BETTER TEAM

Newcastle are unbeaten after three matches, while Bournemouth are still waiting for their first win.

But results can be deceiving at this stage of the season, and even the staunchest Geordie would struggle to mount an argument that Matthias Jaissle’s side was the better team on Saturday.

Fernandez fitness

Newcastle had just two shots on target all match – and scored from both of them.

Only a low-xG stunner from Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) dragged them back into this contest at 0-2 down, while their only ‘big chance’ of the game was a flick-on that came quickly onto Joe Willock‘s (£5.0m) head. The Cherries comfortably kept Newcastle bay until the predictable late concession, when Jacob Ramsey (£4.9m) lashed in after a spot of penalty box pinball.

Bournemouth, by contrast, had other/further opportunities to score. Evanilson (£6.0m) should have found the net when pouncing on a loose pass, while Marcus Tavernier (£6.0m) ought to have added to his early close-range goal when firing tamely at Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m). Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) then hit the post, although the visitors scored from the recycled play anyway when Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) deflected Alex Scott‘s (£6.0m) cross into his own net.

The Cherries ended up 17-8 ahead on shots.

TAVERNIER + SCOTT HAUL AGAIN

Fernandez fitness

Above: Players sorted by shots in Newcastle v Bournemouth

We’ve already mentioned two of Tavernier’s shots but he had a game-high five in all, and has now scored in two of the last three matches.

Scott, meanwhile, has three attacking returns to his name – although these two assists were of the jammy variety. It was his blocked shot that looped up for Tavernier, while there was more than a slice of luck involved for Thiaw’s own-goal.

Both players remained on set pieces for the Cherries, while Scott was agonisingly close to banking DefCon points again:

Above: Alex Scott’s defensive contribution (DC) breakdown by Gameweek

The immediate fixture run is a bit of a deterrent to Bournemouth players, of course, not that all of the below teams are defensively watertight:

And there’s another caveat around Marco Rose’s side…

MIDWEEK COMPETITION INCOMING FOR THE CHERRIES

Midweek football begins for Bournemouth this week, although it’s ‘only’ the Carabao Cup and not the UEFA Europa League.

Still, it marks the start of a gruelling period for the Cherries; they could be playing every midweek – international breaks aside – from now until mid-December:

Bournemouth are an intense, high-octane team, and in the opening three Gameweeks, we’ve seen the late-game wilt that comes with such an effort.

Add in midweek cup action, and the effect could be even more pronounced.

And will Rose now start to rotate more, with the added workload?

Even the Bournemouth manager admitted that the south-coast club were in uncharted territory.

“Now, on Tuesday, we have a cup game and then we start to play every three days. The club is not used to doing it, with a fourth or fifth competition we play, and it’s getting really, really demanding for us.” – Marco Rose

BARNES HELPS NEWCASTLE BUST THE XG AGAIN

Newcastle have wildly exceeded expectations in the first three Gameweeks. Most of the pre-season pessimism has dissipated, as has the slightly OTT talk of a possible relegation battle after the summer exodus.

Still, a bit of context is key here. They’ve been good, but not that good. Tottenham Hotspur could easily have won last week, and Bournemouth could easily have won here. Five points could well have been one.

The Magpies have exceeded their expected goals (xG) tally more than any other club, too:

Above: Teams sorted by xG difference in the first three Gameweeks

Barnes helped inflate that figure with his curling effort, and the winger bagged an assist when his blocked shot fell to Ramsey. No Anthony Gordon (or midweek UEFA action) certainly helps his xMins in 2026/27, although Bazoumana Toure (£5.9m) does linger in the background.

LIVRAMENTO RETURNS + FERNANDEZ-PARDO DEBUT

Owners of Lewis Hall (£5.1m) and Amar Dedic (£4.5m) may have got the jitters when Tino Livramento‘s (£4.9m) name appeared on the teamsheet as a substitute.

Livramento, who pulled out of the England World Cup squad to have surgery, came on for Hall in the 90th minute.

He’s missed the entirety of pre-season, however, and it may be a little while before he’s ready to start a league game. Dedic and Hall have plenty of credit in the bank for now, too, but they’ll have to maintain their levels with a versatile positional rival waiting in the wings.

“All of the lads coming in [were good], but also especially JJ [Ramsey]. He showed character on the pitch not only intensive-wise, being tough in the duels, also in possession, being brave, asking for the balls, having then, the offensive view, committing if he has the ball. So, that was something which helped us a lot today.” – Matthias Jaissle

We had our first glimpse of Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m), meanwhile, as a second-half substitute. He took up a role up front alongside Yoane Wissa (£6.2m), who dropped a lot deeper in the second half. It was still a solid performance from the DR Congo international, albeit one that ended without a shot to his name.

That deeper role is something to monitor. In Gameweek 1, when starting as a ’10’, both of his shots in the box came after he reverted to centre-forward duty later in the match.

Still, it might be a while before Fernandez-Pardo is ready to start.

“With him, we need to be careful, to manage him well when it comes to the load. He didn’t play 90 minutes for a long, long time, so we need to be smart with that approach.” – Matthias Jaissle on Matias Fernandez-Pardo

76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Test for Chelsea today to see if they can be actual contenders. Will be very interesting.

    Personally think their midfield is too weak to do any damage to Arsenal

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Defences win championships, not attacks.
      I think this will be Arsenal 1 - 0 Chelsea
      Well, either that or 4-3.

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      2-2

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      2-1 or 3-1 to Arsenal today?

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  2. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Verb
    Calafiori Ajer Davis
    Bruno Cherki Szobo Groß
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    (Kinsky Ndiaye Maguire Rodon*)
    2 FTs & 0.5m

    A) Cherki & Rodon ➡️ Rogers & Thiaw/Muhremovic/Konsa
    B) Bruno & Cherki ➡️ Palmer & Saka

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A with Leeds

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  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    No goals for Chelsea today, please! Horror wildcard score 😆

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    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      246.4% RED ARROW

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      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        24 mins ago

        Wow

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      2. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ouch!!

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  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Gakpo or Szoboslai?

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      szobo

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    2. Khalico
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gakpo

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  5. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Triple Captain Activated, for Alexander Isak.

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      56 mins ago

      GL

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Cheers. Gibbs-White is tempting vs COV, but Fulham's defence looks very leaky

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Nice choice. If Isak grows some balls and claims penalties back and stays fit, I think he will end the season with more points than Haalalaland

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        What exactly, aside from 2 atrocious errors from Ipswich's keeper gifting him 2 goals, led you to this prediction?

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        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          You seem offended at the idea. Just an opinion, you can disagree.

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Literally just asked for your thought process behind the opinion mate

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            1. Ausman
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I’m interested to hear it too.

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    3. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      You’ve either lost your mind or you love living on the edge 🙂

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  6. PogChamp
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Isak’s lovely 13 pointer almost feels like a differential this GW even though he’s 17% owned.

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      49 mins ago

      A bit like my Vuskovic 12 pointer.

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Barnes here!

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      2. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        47 mins ago

        Very nice

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Barcola next week

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  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Captain Palmer or Isak?

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      27 mins ago

      Knowing them, both could be injured by then.

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  8. Vazza
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    WC

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Dedic
    Palmer Rogers B. Fernandes Gross
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Davis Hemmings Fodder

    Thoughts pls

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  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    is porro worth considering now he's back and up and running from world cup exploits? they have a really nice run of home matches coming up. took some corners yesterday

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Spurs will look a lot better once/if he goes back to RB and Archie Gray is shipped to Dagestan

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Porro was the only spurs I was considering

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  10. One Man
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    I brought in Roger’s and Mukiele an hour ago. Keen jerk.

    Should have waited.

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Always jerk keenly

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  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bring back Eddie Howe. 🙁

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      should return soon with the way some teams have started

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Waiting for the England job?

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  12. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thoughts on Thiago > Marmoush? Is Marmoush on penalties?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      36 mins ago

      Think I would get Barry in and bank some cash

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Ws my initial plan but I wouldn't have the room to start Barry in GW5

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      nah, spurs are meh

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  13. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Try again hahahaha

    Hi everyone, how would you rate this wildcard? Anything I'm over looking, ideally would like Fernandes,

    Raya
    Hall, calafiori, de cuyer,
    Palmer, Rogers, mbeumo, szoboszlai,
    Haaland, wissa, Pedro

    Bench, Forster, konsa, diop, slater

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      No need to own Chelsea's entire front 3 imo. Rogers + Mboom to Bruno

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      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rogers and mbeumo too Bruno only leaves me 3.7 to get another midfielder

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Too many Chelsea players with those fixtures. Wissa unlikely to do anything of FPL significance.

      Don't think Konsa starts regularly. Don't like Mbeumo and Szoboszlai, frustrating FPL picks.

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Those fixtures? There's not a truly bad run of games for ages for them

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      2. Tommyg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        1 min ago

        Only saw the highlights but szoboslai had a couple of good shots, along with the other duties he's not a terrible pick is he, and at his price I can't see anyone that is clearly better.

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    3. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      18 mins ago

      Solid. You might want to consider freeing a 3rd arsenal for saka, but I get the 3 in defence.

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  14. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Reasoned thoughts on this GW4 wildcard:

    Verb
    DeCuyper, Konsa, Calafiori
    Palmer, Rogers, Groß, Gakpo
    Isak, Haaland, J.Pedro

    (Tzolakis, Elanga, Dedic, Egan)

    Will depend on how this GW plays out.
    Could downgrade Elanga, to get Raya & upgrade def.

    Ta

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not keen on double BHA defense, triple CHE attack, Gross. Rest are okay.

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, BHA are rotating picks. With DeCuyper short term. Depending how he goes, would be swapped out.

        Rogers is probably the most meh, for me. Nobody really jumping out to pick.
        I still think Wirtz will be a good pick. But, maybe once we're on a roll. Then, also Barcola might be an option.
        Would like a citeh mid. Roulette yadda yadda, idk.

        Nothing set in stone yet

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Agree with the above. 3x too many Brighton

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      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Are Brighton looking particularly bad (don't watch them)?

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  15. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Team depending on ManU to kick on from here... Hauls from both Bruno and Mbeumo needed

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      It was only Ipswich

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bruno false nine and brace coming

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      0-0 more likely

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  16. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Trafford (Leno)
    Muharemovic Gvardiol De Cuyper Califiori (Ajer)
    Barcola Szobo Palmer Cherki (Sangare)
    Haaland Pedro (c) (Walli-E)

    Not sure on (C) yet..

    Tzolis to Barcola was my move..

    Bus team set..

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  17. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    One

    A rogers
    B szbob
    C Gakpo

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

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    3. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

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  18. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which one for GW4

    FH
    Mbeumo > Rogers

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol Ajer De Cuyper Thomas
    Fernandes Foden Mbeumo Szoboszial Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1FT 0 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated and welcomed

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    1. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden is now clearly a rotation risk, but i think he'll get his place back for man u game.

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  19. Chester Pepperpot
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Bruno F to Rogers?

    Or

    B) Take your fastest ship and brightest crew and head for the horizon? Held hands on deck as we sailed into the unknown west...chasing the escaping sun.

    Thanks.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A is just bad in isolation.

      What else are you doing with the money?

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  20. el polako
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Nico O Riley not flagged.
    Am I missing something?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Some of that stuff is sorted out in office hours.

      The deadline was on Friday, so no impact.

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    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      Refresh your screen.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        On the app is not showing.
        Logged in through the website and he’s flagged.

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