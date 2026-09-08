FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 3

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 3, when over 1.6 million teams triple captained Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and many activated either a Wildcard or Free Hit chip.

Free Hit and Triple Captain lineups generally outscored those that Wildcarded.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joseph Caulfield is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4). He used Triple Captain on Haaland and rises to 41st worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Chris Grimshaw and Anindya Arif are on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. They both chose the Free Hit route and are 540th overall.

Level on points is David Gilmore, but he’s lower because more transfers have been made.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Mark O’brien is the new leader of the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy), impressively rising to 299th overall without any Gameweek 3 chip.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it accumulated 55 points and moved up to 14th in the league.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues went live last Thursday, showcasing an improved user interface thanks to the huge Reece Chown revamp. They are updated with Gameweek 3’s results.

Alex Merchant put the special armband on Haaland and is placed 8,085th overall. Liam McAllister and EasyE – also won their first three matches, but have worse overall rankings.

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) had led after Gameweek 1, boasting a rank of 849th, but swiftly lost to Martin Felton.

Martin then led after Gameweek 2, when his overall placing was 5,501st, yet was held to a Gameweek 3 draw by John McHugh.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 3 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 40 after hits, where 54 teams were eliminated – many of them Wildcard users.

It means that 824 are going through to Gameweek 4. Entry will reopen on Wednesday and Thursday. Details of how to enter and play can be found here. Basically, the qualifying points tallies are 41, 73 and 40.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone. However, it needs updating with the late changes to the numbers of Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) and others.

Pip Spibey-Dodd was the highest scorer, who triple-captained Haaland and collected double-digit hauls from Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and Martin Ødegaard (£6.6m).

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Monday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 3. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), this can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,004 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 12 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points, overall ranks and Gameweek 3 chips played in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (40 points, OR 463k, Wildcard)

(40 points, OR 463k, Wildcard) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (50 points, OR 27k, Free Hit)

(50 points, OR 27k, Free Hit) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (56 points, OR 86k, Free Hit)

(56 points, OR 86k, Free Hit) 4th (4th) Uz Ray (45 points, OR 97k, Wildcard)

(45 points, OR 97k, Wildcard) 5th (6th) Ben Crellin (55 points, OR 142k, Free Hit)

(55 points, OR 142k, Free Hit) 6th (5th) John Walsh (49 points, OR 314k, Triple Captain Haaland)

(49 points, OR 314k, Triple Captain Haaland) 7th (7th) Michael Giovanni (43 points, OR 357k, Wildcard)

(43 points, OR 357k, Wildcard) 8th (8th) Pro – (52 points, OR 20k, Free Hit)

(52 points, OR 20k, Free Hit) 9th (9th) Jovan Popović (58 points, OR 142k, Free Hit)

(58 points, OR 142k, Free Hit) 10th (15th) Alex Merchant (58 points, OR 8,085th, Triple Captain Haaland)

(58 points, OR 8,085th, Triple Captain Haaland) 11th (10th) Harry Daniels (53 points, OR 159k, Triple Captain Haaland)

(53 points, OR 159k, Triple Captain Haaland) 12th (12th) BigMan Bakar (36 points, OR 271k, Wildcard)

So, that’s five Free Hits (averaging 54 points), three Triple Captains (53) and four Wildcards (41).

Since the Gameweek 2 update, Ben Crellin has overtaken John Walsh, Jovan Popović is back inside the top ten and Alex Merchant (who has had two top 100 finishes) is a new top 10 entry, but Harry Daniels and BigMan Bakar have slipped to 11th and 12th respectively.

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Dimi Papamichael (535th), Cleavon Tan (536th) and Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (30th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Joe Collett chose to Triple Captain Haaland and leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s risen to 2,655th overall.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Tom Hadley used the same chip on the same guy and is now in control of the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league, just like after Gameweek 1. He came 116th in 2023/24.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

James Heapy played a Free Hit and is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a), climbing to 733rd overall. He came 533rd in 2019/20.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

He also claims the top spot of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

And he leads for a second week in my Opening Day League too.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ned Dipa played his Free Hit and is setting the pace for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w). He’s now 123rd overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Fellow Free Hit user Dimi Papamichael leads for a second week in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx). He is now 9,428th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen played his Wildcard and is top of the pile for a third week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Cleavon Tan opted to Free Hit and leads for a second week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb). The team sits 996th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) played his Free Hit and remains in first place of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t) for a third week, rising to 4,235th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

Furthermore, he leads for a third week in Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g).

This league is only for managers with a career average of 0.9% or better.

Having a %Finish of 0.9% means ending inside the top 0.95% and is fine, whereas a %Finish of 1.0% isn’t good enough because it covers teams between 0.95% and 1.50%.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

Finally, Triple Captain user Shaun Pilbeam put his faith in Haaland and is now at the summit of my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry) for a second week, rising to 1,871st overall.

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column saying either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%). Shaun has had two of the latter.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.