Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: Forest triple-up

18 September 2026 189 comments
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With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline looming, it’s time to nail down the Scout Picks.

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with each selection made with a focus on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: White injury, Saka + Le Fee pens, Raya haul

Arsenal travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, the division’s top scorers, this Saturday. However, the Gunners remain high up the clean sheet odds in Gameweek 5, which reflects their robust defensive displays over the years.

Already this season, they have conceded the fewest actual and expected goals (xG), with one and 2.73 respectively. They’ve also kept three clean sheets in four matches. David Raya (£6.0m) meanwhile is on top of the goalkeeper rankings, with 29 points.

DEFENDERS

FPL pre-season: Muharemovic goal + Hume not 'OOP' 1
 

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FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

189 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. joeynse99
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    G2g?
    Kinsky,

    Thiaw, N. Williams, Mykolenko

    Rogers, Szob, MGW, Saka, Tavernier

    Haaland (c) Barry,

    Subs- Verbruggen, Calafiori, Giles, J. Pedro

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  2. Killitzer
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Bottomed!

    After a great start my team has fallen off a bit over the last 2 weeks.

    Puzzling out what to do with my 2 FT:

    Kinksy (Vert)
    Konsa Myko Calafiori (Mitchell Egan)
    Rogers Palmer Barnes GroB (Szoboszlai)
    Haaland Isak JP

    I’d like MGW which means either:
    1. Palmer ➡️ MGW
    2. Szob + Isak ➡️ MGW + DCL

    I can of course do nothing and save the FT. Last minute tinkering has been my downfall recently!!

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    1. Helia
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think that's a definite save!

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    2. Radulfo28773
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I assume you cannot do Szlobo to MGW? That’s what I did

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  3. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    De Cuyper or Thomas for first bench for JP?

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  4. Helia
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    G2G

    Kinsky
    Califiori Munoz Hall
    Rogers MGW szoboslai odegaard
    Haaland(c) Isak JP

    Subs: Konsa slater egan

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  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    OReilly played 90 yesterday. I guess he is a sell due to huge minutes risk this week and going forward?

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    1. FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yeah I would think so. So many good options

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  6. Calafiornication
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    1st sub Ajer or Thomas for the JP no show

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  7. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Season is going well, but I am kind of in the dumps with my team this week. Want to save the FT if possible, but not exactly exciting options to field.

    Kinsky (AVL)

    Gvardiol (SUN) - Calafiori (bha) - Maguire (ful)

    Bruno (ful) - Mbeumo (ful) - Ødegaard (SUN) - Rudoni (nfo)

    Pedro (bre) - Haaland (SUN) - Wissa (HUL)

    Subs: Rushworth, ELF (mci), Van Ewijk (nfo), Hume (mci)

    Thoughts?
    I have a weird faith in Rudoni this week, given decent underlying numbers, but obivously playing him, Maguire and possibly ELF is far from optimal.

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  8. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Kinsky

    Calafiori, Van Hecke, Muharemovic, Muñoz

    Gibbs-White, Palmer, Rogers

    Haaland (C), García, Calvert-Lewin

    Bench:
    Bentley, Tavernier, Konsa, King

    GW 5 WC team. Opinions? 1.3 ITB

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  9. Rabb05
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Muha or Vuskovic on WC long term? Or both but would need to sacrifice double arsenal defence

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  10. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    My gut tells me Pedro starts

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    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Why would he pull of of the Brazil squad now and then play tonight if he isn't injured

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      In GW6?

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  11. Shaw must go on
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Playing wildcard in gmw6...
    Would you get MGW instead semenyo for this week??
    Thanks

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    1. NoOneCares
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I wouldn't even consider Semenyo, terrible pick.

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      1. Shaw must go on
        • 13 Years
        49 mins ago

        I own semenyo..wondering if I should get MGW instead of him...

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      2. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        The thing with Semenyo this season that he is actually playing very well. but the new system sees him playing very wide creating gaps for the central players as well as the overalpping fullback.

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  12. damiang2233
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    Delap for Rutter. Good move on a FT?

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