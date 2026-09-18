FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: Forest triple-up

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline looming, it’s time to nail down the Scout Picks.

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with each selection made with a focus on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Arsenal travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, the division’s top scorers, this Saturday. However, the Gunners remain high up the clean sheet odds in Gameweek 5, which reflects their robust defensive displays over the years.

Already this season, they have conceded the fewest actual and expected goals (xG), with one and 2.73 respectively. They’ve also kept three clean sheets in four matches. David Raya (£6.0m) meanwhile is on top of the goalkeeper rankings, with 29 points.

DEFENDERS