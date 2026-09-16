FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 4

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 4, when Cole Palmer (£9.7m) was the most favoured Triple Captain choice in these parts but was outscored by two who were more popular elsewhere – João Pedro (£7.8m) and Erling Haaland (£15.5m).

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 4 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 62 after hits, where 49 teams were eliminated.

It means that 781 are going through to Gameweek 5. Entry will reopen on Thursday.

Details of how to enter and play can be found here. Basically, each of the qualifying points tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, then 62) need to have been met.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Aidos Plaidos was the highest scorer, playing his Bench Boost to receive double-digit hauls from João Pedro, Pascal Gross (£5.7m), David Raya (£6.0m), Leif Davis (£4.0m), and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.8m).

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

There are now seven players on nine points in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, but the new leader is Liam McAllister because of his superior overall ranking.

He used Triple Captain on Palmer, came 673rd in 2014/15 and has another four top 10k finishes.

Gideon Gyamfi (League 6 Division 13) is the highest ranked player in the H2H Entry League, placed 117th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 4. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), this can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,334 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points, overall ranks and Gameweek 4 chip usage in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (100 points, OR 116k, Triple Captain Palmer)

(100 points, OR 116k, Triple Captain Palmer) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (91 points, OR 21k, Triple Captain Palmer)

(91 points, OR 21k, Triple Captain Palmer) 3rd (4th) Uz Ray (103 points, OR 13k, Triple Captain Palmer)

(103 points, OR 13k, Triple Captain Palmer) 4th (3rd) Abinav C (83 points, OR 128k, Wildcard)

(83 points, OR 128k, Wildcard) 5th (6th) Ben Crellin (90 points, OR 97k, Triple Captain Palmer)

(90 points, OR 97k, Triple Captain Palmer) 6th (5th) John Walsh (87 points, OR 247k, no chip)

(87 points, OR 247k, no chip) 7th (7th) Michael Giovanni (83 points, OR 383k, no chip)

(83 points, OR 383k, no chip) 8th (8th) Pro – (79 points, OR 69k, Wildcard)

(79 points, OR 69k, Wildcard) 9th (12th) BigMan Bakar (105 points, OR 35k, Triple Captain Palmer)

(105 points, OR 35k, Triple Captain Palmer) 10th (9th) Jovan Popović (84 points, OR 172k, Triple Captain Palmer)

Since the Gameweek 3 update, Uz Ray has overtaken Abinav C, BigMan Bakar is back in the top ten, but Alex Merchant has slipped to 12th.

One Career Hall of Fame top 10er is no longer that high in the live version:

13th (10th) Harry Daniels (76 points, OR 362k, no chip)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Liam McAllister (21st) and Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (28th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Tzapu Constantin placed triple captain on Palmer and is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4). He rises to 36th worldwide and came 2,724th in 2023/24.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Gideon Gyamfi is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, moving up to 117th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Mark Reynolds (not MIR) is the new leader of the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy) and ranks 874th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it only scored 70 points, dropping from 14th to 136th in the league.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Joe Collett is in control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Tom Hadley leads for a second successive week and for third time this season in the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Rich Breeze claims top spot of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a), rising to 1,129th overall. He came 5,912th in 2020/21.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He is also the new leader of my Opening Day League.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ned Dipa sets the pace for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w). He’s now 782nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Cam MacFadyen is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t) and shifts up to 5,954th overall. He came 819th last year.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rob Glasser, a Palmer triple captainer, is top of the pile in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx). He came 72nd in 2020/21, 263rd in 2021/22 and 7,426th in 2022/23.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL champion Erik Ibsen also used that chip on Palmer and now leads for a fourth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Chaitanya Bhamidipaty is in first place of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb). The team sits 1,303rd overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) put Triple Captain on Palmer and leads for a fourth week in Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t), moving to 2,177th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

He’s also at the summit of Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g) for a fourth week.

This league is only for teams with a Career Average of 0.9% or better.

Having a %Finish of 0.9% means ending inside the top 0.95% and is fine, whereas a %Finish of 1.0% isn’t good enough because it covers teams between 0.95% and 1.50%.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

Finally, he’s regained the lead in my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry), having previously led after Gameweek 1.

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column saying either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.