Ahead of Gameweek 5 of Fantasy EFL, three of our contributors have selected their favourite goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and club picks for the Double Gameweek.

We’ve combined their selections below to reveal the most popular Scout Picks, with plenty of agreement around the standout options from the four sides playing twice.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

All three contributors selected George Wickens, giving the Lincoln City goalkeeper unanimous backing from our panel.

Lincoln face two away matches against Preston North End and Bristol City. Wickens has already accumulated 26 Fantasy points this season, providing a solid base ahead of two opportunities for clean-sheet and save points.

DEFENDERS

There was another unanimous verdict on Jake Cooper, with all three contributors selecting the Millwall centre-back.

Cooper has already collected 32 Fantasy points, with three clean sheets across his five appearances. His 33 clearances and six blocks also highlight the potential to collect points through defensive actions. Millwall travel to Blackburn Rovers before facing Middlesbrough away.

Alongside him is Caleb Taylor. The Millwall defender is actually his side’s highest-scoring Fantasy asset so far, amassing 37 points at an average of 7.4 per match. His recent scores include eight points in Gameweek 2 and 15 in Gameweek 4, making the double-up on Millwall’s defence an intriguing route into the Double Gameweek.

MIDFIELDERS

Scott Twine was selected by all three contributors and takes the vice-captaincy.

The Bristol City midfielder has produced 31 points at an average of 7.8 per appearance, including double-digit returns in both Gameweeks 2 and 3. Two goals, six key passes and three shots on target highlight his attacking involvement ahead of meetings with Southampton and Lincoln.

Joining him is another unanimous selection in Aidan Morris.

Middlesbrough have arguably the standout schedule of the four doubling sides, hosting both Norwich City and Millwall. Morris has already shown his ability to produce significant Fantasy returns, including a 13-point haul against Burnley, while his four interceptions offer another route to points alongside his attacking potential.

FORWARDS

All three contributors not only selected Will Lankshear, but also placed him first in their forward rankings, making him one of the clearest selections of the week.

The Middlesbrough forward leads his club’s Fantasy standings with 41 points and has already produced scores of 14 and nine points this season. Two home fixtures against Norwich and Millwall only increase his appeal.

With full backing, the strongest Fantasy output among Boro’s players and arguably the best pair of fixtures available, Lankshear takes the captain’s armband.

The switch to two forwards also accommodates Lorent Tolaj, another player selected by every contributor.

Bristol City face Southampton away before hosting Lincoln, and Tolaj has accumulated 22 points so far. With two fixtures to attack and unanimous support from the panel, he completes our 2-2-2 setup.

TEAM PICKS

Middlesbrough were unanimously selected and look like the standout club pick of the Double Gameweek.

Two home matches against Norwich and Millwall immediately catch the eye, while the underlying numbers strengthen their case.

Our second selection goes to Bristol City, who were also backed by all three contributors.