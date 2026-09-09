Chip Strategy

Triple Captain Palmer in FPL Gameweek 4? The pros + cons…

9 September 2026 59 comments
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who have yet to play their Triple Captain chip have a choice to make: use it on Cole Palmer (£9.6m) – or another Chelsea asset – in Gameweek 4, or save it for later.

Let’s have a look at the pros and cons of backing Palmer this weekend.

This article features data and screenshots from our new FPL Toolkit.

PROS

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THE FIXTURE

The visit of Hull City perhaps doesn’t look as favourable as it did a few weeks prior, yet it remains a home match against newly-promoted opposition.

Although Sergej Jakirovic’s men are yet to concede, both Aston Villa and Manchester United have generated more than 1.8 expected goals (xG) in their respective matches with the Tigers.

Furthermore, Palmer is projected to score 7.7 points by Rate My Team (RMT) in this fixture:

That’s the most of any player until Erling Haaland (£15.5m) faces Ipswich Town and Hull (more on that later).

ALONSO HAS CHELSEA FIRING

It’s not just the fixture, however.

Chelsea’s attack looks completely rejuvenated under Xabi Alonso.

The Blues are already the division’s joint-top scorers, with eight goals in three matches:

That’s despite coming up against Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion, two of the top three teams for fewest goals conceded in 2025/26.

In terms of underlying data, Chelsea sit fifth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG), with 5.56. 

SOLID STATS/SET PLAY BOOST

Palmer has bounced back under Alonso.

With more freedom to drift around the pitch, he’s scored two goals and supplied one assist in three matches.

In that time, he has taken the third-most shots of any player (12), behind only Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Haaland.

In a further boost, Palmer is also on penalties, plus a share of set plays.

Austin MacPhee’s choreographed set-pieces look dangerous, too.

GOOD XMINS

With Palmer resting up over the summer and Chelsea not in Europe, it means he is unlikely to be rotated or subbed off early.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is averaging 87.3 minutes per start across the first three Gameweeks.     

Chelsea play Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday this week, but they’ve only been in EFL Cup action in midweek. Palmer was, encouragingly, limited to 45 minutes in the cup – and he scored twice!

LOW-ISH OWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY

Palmer is only the 12th most-selected player in FPL, with 22.3% ownership.

It will naturally increase as we approach Saturday’s deadline, but compared to Haaland (71.2% ownership) and Fernandes (46.1% ownership), it certainly amplifies the potential impact of the Triple Captain chip.

Joao Pedro’s (£7.7m) effective ownership will likely exceed Palmer’s, too, so there’s no denying its power if he does haul.  

THE CONS

Who were the cheapest starting players in FPL Gameweek 1? 9

HULL’S DEFENSIVE STRUCTURE

Hull are unbeaten and yet to concede a goal after three Gameweeks.

Is this fixture perhaps less one-sided than we initially thought, then?

Comfortable without the ball, the Tigers certainly have the defensive structure to frustrate Chelsea.

Notably, in their first two matches, when they scored seven goals against Fulham and Brighton, Alonso’s men averaged only 32.6% possession.

Quite a few of their goals have arrived from fast breaks, too, so they’ll potentially have to find new ways to break down Hull’s deep defensive block on Saturday.

GAMEWEEK 16 BETTER?

You could argue that there is a better Gameweek to use the Triple Captain chip.

You might prefer a Haaland home fixture, for example.

The Norwegian plays Ipswich in Gameweek 7 and Hull in Gameweek 16. Rate My Team has both of these matches as the best Triple Captain opportunities in the first half of the season.

  • Haaland v Hull (h): Gameweek 16 (8.21 projected points)
  • Haaland v Ipswich (h): Gameweek 7 (7.94 projected points)
  • Palmer v Hull (h): Gameweek 4 (7.73 projected points)
  • Saka v Hull (h): Gameweek 10 (7.47 projected points)
  • Fernandes v Coventry (h): Gameweek 14 (7.39 projected points

We don’t know what condition Haaland will be in by Gameweek 16, of course.

In the lead-up to the Ipswich match, Manchester City will also face Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

But even if this puts you off, there are alternatives to consider outside of Haaland and Palmer. You might even want to Triple Captain someone no one else is.

LACK OF INFORMATION

Another potential issue is that we’ve only seen three Gameweeks of action.

Might a few more weeks of analysis be useful, just to learn more about teams like Fulham, Crystal Palace etc?

Fulham have looked shaky defensively in their first three matches under Alvaro Arbeloa, while Palace have already conceded eight times, the joint-most of any team.

If these defensive trends continue, it could throw up further Triple Captain opportunities, such as Haaland at home to Fulham in Gameweek 11.

FINAL WORD

FPL notes: Another Palmer pen, Cucurella injury + why Calvert-Lewin missed out

Palmer and Chelsea have made a really positive start to the season.

So have Hull, of course.

Waiting for another Triple Captain opportunity further down the line is perfectly viable, then.

On the other hand, although Hull haven’t conceded a goal in their first three matches, they rank 15th for non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC), with 5.05, so they have been aided by some luck in certain situations.

Indeed, in their match against Aston Villa on Saturday, a team that is yet to score this season, Unai Emery’s men created a couple of very decent opportunities, which are captured below.

In addition, we don’t yet know how Hull will react when they fall behind.

Will they have to adopt a slightly more adventurous approach, potentially leaving space for Palmer and co to exploit?

Certainly, if you want to strike early rather than wait for later, when Enzo Maresca may choose to rotate Haaland during busy periods, this fixture looks like a good one to attack. In FPL, ‘better the devil you know’ isn’t a bad mantra.

If you don’t own Palmer, you could, of course, consider using the Triple Captain on Joao Pedro. However, without penalties, free-kicks or corners, he has fewer routes to scoring points.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below…

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. LarryDuff
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    First rmt of the season

    Raya (Kinskey)
    Diop, White, Maguire (Rodon, Egan)
    Odegaard, Palmer, Gomez, Elanga (Enzo)
    JP, Isak (c), Haaland

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Attack, good (apart from maybe Elanga).

      Defence, yikes.

      Captaincy, bold but perhaps viable.

      Good luck!

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  2. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    So TC Palmer this week? Or wait and risk a Haaland benching later on?

    Not sure Arbeloa will be in the job by GW11 unfortunately so don’t know if that fixture will still be good by then so it’s just Ipswich, which seems prime for rotation, or Hull, which is a long way away…

    It seems sort of like a good idea, but I am mildly concerned by Palmer’s comparatively low xGI so far this season, only 1.4 compared to 2+ for Pedro and Rogers. I know pens might help but there’s no guarantee Chelsea get one…

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  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    FPL_Gout free team reveal!

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Konsa, Muharemovic
    Palmer(c), Rogers, Mbeumo, Tzolis
    DCL, Pedro, Haaland(vc)

    Kinsky, Schade, Diop, Hume

    Good luck to all this GW!

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Very nice

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Certainly is Gout free.

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Looks like wc3 WC imo.

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    4. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cheers TKT!

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  4. hogree
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    This Wildcard, this is the one

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Konsa - De Cuyper
    Rogers - Palmer - Odegaard - Dewsbury-Hall
    Isak - JP - Haaland

    Kinsky - Hall - Mykolenko - Hemmings

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      13 mins ago

      Like it. Very similar to mine, except I have Bruno F instead of Palmer. I'd perhaps downgrade Myko (when would you ever play him, with your other Defs?) to a 4m and upgrade Hemmings (more competition from Garnacho and possibly Mbaye) to a 5m Mid (Gomez?).

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  5. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Scott or tav?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Tav

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  6. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Price changes 10/9

    Rise:
    Groß 5.6

    Falls:
    M.Fernandes 5.8
    Touré 5.8
    J.Fletcher 4.9
    J.Rak-Sakyi 4.9
    Sadiki 4.9
    Mazraoui 4.4

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy 🙂

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Tanks Rainy
      Looks like my Palmer decision will be tomorrow

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    3. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

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  7. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    De cuyper or dunk?

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  8. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Bruno to Palmer isn't so easy when you factor in "Carrick" Bruno. You can "cover" Palmer with JP and Rogers but a 40% owned Bruno getting double digits is possible in any game week, especially Fulham next week.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      That's right! Even against City he can do just that. City's defence isn't rock solid.

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  9. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    If you had to pick one. Bruno or Isak?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      1 v 1 its Bruno. However it depends what the 3m will be used for if you went Isak. So its really comparing against 2 to 3 players.

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      1. Harrow Andromedes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        This ^ - if its like Bruno and Tavernier vs Isaak and Palmer then obviously the latter

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  10. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    How would you rank these for the foreseeable?

    1. Rayan
    2. Tavernier
    3. Barnes

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      meh

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    2. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Tavernier, Barnes, Rayan

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    3. Harrow Andromedes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Tavernier, Barnes, and whoever that 3rd guy is

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  11. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Better option on Fh?

    A. Konsa odegaard
    B. Calafiori gros

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

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  12. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Which one on WC?

    A) Verbruggen
    B) Kinsky

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

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    2. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

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  13. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Which option? I currently have no CHE, 3ft and 0.5itb.

    A. Bruno, Maguire, DCL => Palmer, Konsa, Isak

    B. Anderson, Maguire, Gab => Palmer, Konsa, Cala

    C. Maguire => Konsa and go with no Chelsea

    D. something rlse

    Kinsky
    Gabriel VvD Vuskovic
    Szoboszlai Bruno Anderson Sangare Gross
    (H)aaland DCL

    Dubs Maguire Thomas Walle Egeli

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    1. Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B. Easy

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    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Agree. B.

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    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

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    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      b

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  14. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on the Fh draft? Tzolis the only player that could change.

    Raya
    Calafiori de cuyper Mitchell
    Palmer rogers Szobo tzolis
    Haaland Isak Pedro

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'd prefer Ode over Tzolis.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Would need to do Cala > Konsa for that

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          54 mins ago

          You could downgrade Raya to sat Becker/4.5m keeper and have Konsa over Mitchell.

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        2. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          38 mins ago

          Ah ok. Another option could be Tavernier - really like him for this week, and potentially more explosive. Tzolis has had an xGI of 0.54 and Tav has had 1.83!

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          1. Tony Moon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 17 Years
            38 mins ago

            * so far this season, I mean.

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            1. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              Plan to get Tav on wc next gw, just not that fond of his fixture this gw. Maybe just keep Konsa and odegaard as originally planned?

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              1. Tony Moon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 17 Years
                9 mins ago

                Ah ok, fair enough. I prefer Tav's fixture this week to his following two (Liv & Che), which is why I overlooked him in preference to KDH for this week's transfer. Yeah, Konsa and Ode seem sound choices.

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                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Cheers bud

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  15. steven8991
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Better use FH or WC ?

    Current Squad:
    Verbruggen
    Diop Calafiori Gvardiol
    Bruno Gross Cherki Mbeumo
    DCL Haaland J.Pedro

    1FT

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    1. Harrow Andromedes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'd pick free hit over wildcard. Your Man U assets may haul next gameweek v Fulham. I feel like your team is decent. Just lacking the chelsea cover that everyone is jumping on this week.

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  16. Harrow Andromedes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Isaak or Palmer (c)

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      P

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      Palmer

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  17. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Sure he didn't finish the chances but Barcola looked so direct tonight. Gonna be a good pick soon

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  18. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which is better combo for GW4 WC? Is Bruno worth the sacrifice?

    A. Bruno King Barry Hall
    B. Rogers Szob Isak 4.8 def.

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  19. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Decuyper or dunk?

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  20. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start tarko or mitchell?

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    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Normally Tarko but Mitchel has Ipswich this week.

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      1. Ausman
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Everton have Spurs who are yet to score a goal. Mitchell plays in a team that has conceded a league high 8 goals.

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        1. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah, I was blinded by the fact that Mitchel has scored two goals already this season against a leaky Ipswich defense. Hard to sustain that though.

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    2. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Tark

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    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      tarks a premium def with lots of routes to points. i overthought and benched him for his goal gw2 and regret it.

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