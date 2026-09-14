Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 5 early Scout Picks: Forest triple-up

14 September 2026 36 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 5 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 5 difficulty ranking:

FPL Gameweek 5 early Scout Picks: 1

THE LIKELY LADS

£5.5m forward Delap one to watch after Forest move 3

Recognising Hull City’s stunning results and the seven goals of a decent-looking Ipswich Town, Gameweek 4’s fixture to target is Nottingham Forest at home to Coventry City.

Talisman Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) is starting this season just as strongly as he ended 2025/26. On penalties, he’s also the league’s number one for big chance creation (four), setting up seven attempts on Saturday – including Igor Jesus‘ (£5.8m) winner. The opener was scored by Liam Delap (£5.5m), who fired out six efforts at Villa Park.

The Sky Blues remain pointless and goalless, so an attack-minded wing-back like Neco Williams (£5.0m) or Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) could feast. They are part of a backline that’s conceded merely five big chances this term.

At the Hill Dickinson Stadium, it isn’t essential to own an Everton defender, considering such Ipswich goals. But James Tarkowski (£6.1m) has delivered a goal, a clean sheet and/or defensive contribution (DefCon) points in all four Gameweeks. If our Scout Picks team needs more money, centre-back partner Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) and full-back Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m) are cheaper.

At least one of the Toffees’ attackers should make the XI, whether it be Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) or Thierno Barry (£5.6m). Neither has produced since scoring on the opening day, but the former ranks third for successful passes into the penalty area (17), while the striker is massively underachieving (-1.98) in comparison to expected goals (xG, below).

FPL Gameweek 5 early Scout Picks: 2

In fact, the only player to have more xG, box shots (13), and big chances (five) is Erling Haaland (£15.5m). The machine malfunctioned on opening weekend but, since the Gameweek 2 software patch, he’s scored four times, always bringing in nine or more points.

Hosting Sunderland might not be worth a triple-up, but Manchester City are seeking a third consecutive clean sheet, so defensive coverage is likely.

Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) boasts at least one return from all four Gameweeks, adding an assist to Sunday’s Manchester derby shutout. Due to the other appealing defenders, we may pick goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) instead.

We’ll also surely be considering Leeds United assets at home to Crystal Palace. The Eagles’ latest few matches have all featured exactly five goals, a leakiness that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) and Anton Stach (£6.0m) can benefit from.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Iraola on Szoboszlai pen + Wissa back to his best 1

Those who bought Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) ahead of Gameweek 3 have been massively let down so far. Nothing versus Coventry, then removed at half-time for the impactful Iliman Ndiaye (£5.9m). Still, Phil Foden’s (£7.0m) red card should mean a start for the Frenchman, who leads the way for expected assists (xA, 1.41).

Before the weekend, having a Manchester United attacker against Fulham seemed straightforward. But the Cottagers surprisingly drew 0-0 at Liverpool, and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) is suddenly on three blanks from four.

Maybe the much cheaper Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) will make our XI, knowing he outdoes Fernandes for big chances (5 v 3) and xG (2.79 v 2.29).

Meanwhile, the fixture ticker places Newcastle United on top. But, against all odds, Hull are experiencing a brilliant start: unbeaten, alongside three clean sheets. The Magpies, meanwhile, have just been thumped at Leeds.

FPL managers bought Lewis Hall (£5.2m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) with this match in mind. Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) is also worth a mention, though the Magpies’ attack is low on attempts, netting an unsustainably high rate of shots on target (six from eight). When millions piled in on Chelsea assets at home to Hull, at least the data justified this.

Speaking of the Blues, a Friday night trip to Brentford isn’t easy. Of course, it’s hard to back against Joao Pedro (£7.8m) right now, after seeing him both score and assist in three of the four outings. Teammate Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) hasn’t hauled, but is yet to blank.

Elsewhere, the supreme Arsenal defence squeezed out a clean sheet at Sunderland, their third. The likes of Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) feel fixture-proof, but bear in mind that opponents Brighton and Hove Albion are the league’s highest scorers, on 13 goals.

Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.5m) stoppage-time penalty secured the win on Wearside and, although the 25-year-old’s 2025/26 minutes were carefully managed, he has started all four this time, netting on three occasions.

THE LONGER SHOTS

5 players who should bounce back in FPL Gameweek 2 2

After a deflatingly poor performance at home to a supposedly leaky Fulham, are Liverpool assets really going to get a look-in this week? Opponents Bournemouth, have, it should be said, yet to keep a clean sheet, but there are surely more appealing fixtures elsewhere this week.

Speaking of sides without a shut-out to their name, here’s Chelsea. Could the in-form Kevin Schade (£6.0m) make a late dash for Scout Picks inclusion?

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are on successive shutouts. They’ll host an Aston Villa side on one goal, plus a league-low 33 attempts, six shots on target and four big chances. Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m) might come into the goalkeeping conversation, at a push.

GAMEWEEK 5: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. romperstomper
    • 17 Years
    53 mins ago

    Gotta ditch elanga.

    Barnes or Mainoo (price difference means I can later upgrade my 2nd gk to one that plays)

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    1. BR510
      2 mins ago

      Mainoo is a shout

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  2. BR510
    51 mins ago

    1. De Cuyper to Muha
    2. Verbruggen to Trafford
    3. Bruno Yalcouye to any two mids except Saka and Palmer

    2FT 0.5 itb

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      3) MGW and Rogers

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  3. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best 4.5m keeper long term?

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    1. iFash@FPL
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Verb

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Kinsky

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  4. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Only next GW, who score more ?
    Simple and only question

    A Gross
    B KDH -4
    C Anderson -4
    D Enzo -4
    E Barnes -4

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    1. Harrow Andromedes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      A) gross. Because of the -4

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    2. ButterB
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      If Gross on pens then I'd be inclined to stick

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  5. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Mbeumo to MGW?

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    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I think so.

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks

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    2. Harrow Andromedes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Yes

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    3. ButterB
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Is he the only man up for the chop? Could get something v Fulham

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    4. Vjm6891
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'll go against the grain and say no.

      Fulham, then Tottenham at home. Unless you think he'll be dropped?

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  6. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do with Hall and Wissa - Hull are no pushovers - NU looked v poor tonight

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    1. Khalico
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      With Hull, Cov and Villa next up, I’m thinking to let them see what they can cook up if anything then

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      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cheers - I'm not too hopeful of any returns - Wissa was a mistake, should have gone DCL or 352 and 4.5 fwd with Tavernier or Schade

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  7. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any changes to this current team?

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke, Thiaw, Muharemovic, Konsa, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, MGW, Gomez
    Haaland, Wissa, JP

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  8. Yes Ndidi
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Exact funds for Sangare (Bre) & Thomas (Cov) > Munoz & Janelt for free.
    Or is Yalcoure an option to pocket 0.5m?

    Y/N?

    Kinsky/Verbruggen
    Calafiori Gvardiol Konsa (Ajer Thomas)
    Gross Bruno Odegaard Rogers (Sangare)
    JP Haaland DCL

    TY

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    1. Harrow Andromedes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      35 mins ago

      I like that, and I would get yalcoure. Who would you bench out of curiosity?

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  9. Harrow Andromedes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    Kindly
    Konsa Califiori Hall (van Ewik, Egan)
    Palmer Rogers Szoboslai Odegaard (Slater)
    Haaland Isaak JP

    3FT and 1.0ITB

    A) Palmer and Van Ewik to MGW and Munoz
    B) Palmer and MGW to MGW and neco williams
    C) szoboslai to MGW
    D) van Ewik to Neco Williams.

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  10. Shark Team
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW:
    A) Branthwaite IPS
    B) Gibbs-White COV

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    1. Harrow Andromedes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      B

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    2. ButterB
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Do Ipswich concede mamy from set pieces? Only reason to play B

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      1. ButterB
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        By B I meant Braithwaite!

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Ah ok

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      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Really? B is the obvious pick here

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      3. Shark Team
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        No they don’t at all.. so go B hehe

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  11. iFash@FPL
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    1. De-Cuyper or Egan?
    2. Szobo, Gross, Barry or Cherki?

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  12. Harrow Andromedes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Decruyp and Cherki

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  13. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    DCL 10points

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  14. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is going Delap over Barry at 5.5 trying to be too clever?

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  15. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best Shaw replacement for £5.5m and under?

    Probably looking at a GW6 WC.

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Munoz or Gvardiol

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Munoz

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