Scout Notes

FPL notes: Delap off the mark, Munoz superb + Villa injuries

13 September 2026 73 comments
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Aston Villa’s winless start to the season continued on Saturday, as they fell to a late 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, with Liam Delap (£5.5m) among the scorers.

Oliver Glasner is now unbeaten in eight matches against Unai Emery.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

DELAP IMPACT

Delap is off the mark for Forest then, as the Tricky Trees got their first Premier League win under Glasner.

After a close first half, Delap found the bottom corner from 25 yards just after the restart.

He had another one ruled out for offside shortly after, too, in a display full of power and attacking intent, with six shots and one chance created.

“He deserved it, but it didn’t surprise me because I see it in every training session. It’s such a hard strike. Even the second that was disallowed was an amazing finish.

“You could see after the goal his confidence really raced, and I felt it lifted him and he did really well. The goal will help him definitely, but today I think no individual player deserves to be praised alone.” – Oliver Glasner on Liam Delap

MUNOZ + GIBBS-WHITE’S PERSISTENT CREATIVITY

A late winner from substitute Igor Jesus (£5.8m) clinched the three points, with Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) both involved.

In truth, the home side were unable to cope with Munoz and Gibbs-White all afternoon.

They combined for 11 chances created (four for Munoz, seven for Gibbs-White), with the majority of Forest’s creativity coming from their right-sided combination.

Above: Nottingham Forest’s chances created map v Aston Villa

Gibbs-White’s late assist helped him claim the maximum bonus, thanks mostly to his creativity: one assist and seven chances created (three of them deemed big), plus 86% pass completion from 37 attempted passes.

After the draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, plus Saturday’s win, Forest now face Coventry City, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town over the next four Gameweeks.

GLASNER ON MILENKOVIC + CUNHA

Nikola Milenkovic (£5.5m) and Jair Cunha (£4.5m), who impressed last week, both missed the trip to Villa Park.

Ahead of the match, Glasner said…

“After lunch, the doctor came to me and said they don’t feel comfortable, there’s some tightness in the hamstrings, so unfortunately they don’t make it today.” – Oliver Glasner

Those injuries forced a defensive reshuffle at Villa Park.

Ola Aina (£4.5m) moved into the back three, next to Ousmane Diomande (£5.4m) and Murillo (£5.5m), with Munoz on the right.

Image from BBC Sport

Glasner was clearly pleased with his new defensive set-up, as he provided further insight on Milenkovic and Cunha’s recovery timelines after the match…

“We are pleased with the win, but much more pleased with the performance and most pleased with the resilience showed today. It was 9.30pm when we got the result of scans that told us that Jair Cunha and Nikola could not play. I knocked at Ola and Ousmane’s door and told them they would be playing. I spoke with Ola a little bit about playing in the back three. I told him I think he can.

“I can tell you now that Murillo had some pain in his knees before the game, in training. But he said ‘no, Gaffer, I will play.’ Nikola was a bit more serious and will miss the Coventry game. We are hopeful that he will be back after the international break. We hope Jair could be back for the Coventry game. But we have to be cautious. Let’s see.” – Oliver Glasner

WHY JACKSON WAS SUBBED OFF AT HALF-TIME, MANZAMBI + MBAYE DEBUTS

This was another poor performance from Villa.

They did at least score their first Premier League goal of the season, when substitute Alysson (£5.0m) nodded in a corner from John McGinn (£5.4m).

However, aside from an early goalmouth scramble which involved Victor Lindelof (£4.5m), they created very little.

Nicolas Jackson’s (£6.5m) half-time withdrawal hardly helped, with his replacement, Tammy Abraham (£5.5m), ineffective.

“He had a yellow card and the referee was telling us, one of our coaches, he needed to keep calm. In case not, he was close to having another yellow. I know Nico Jackson and he could have one action with his power, maybe for one tackle and action to recover the ball, dangerous for a yellow card. I decided it. It is my decision because the referee as well told us he was at risk of a second yellow card.” – Unai Emery on Nicolas Jackson

Not even the second-half arrivals of Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) and Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) could lift the home side.

Mbaye played off the left after coming on, with Manzambi central.

“Manzambi, after a long time, this is the first minutes he’s played, and Mbaye showed us his skill, threatening them on the left side. This is their first match and hopefully we can continue progressing with those players, getting minutes.” – Unai Emery

After Saturday’s defeat, Villa have created just four big chances in their first four matches, the fewest of any team. They are second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC), too, so there are clear issues for Emery to sort at both ends of the pitch.

MAATSEN + PAU INJURY LATEST

In a further blow, both Pau Torres (£4.5m) and Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) had to come off with injuries.

Maatsen’s ankle problem sounds much more serious.

“I don’t know exactly, but the first information we have is that maybe it is a long time.” – Unai Emery on Ian Maatsen

Reports on Sunday suggest he’ll miss up to eight weeks.

Pau meanwhile picked up a hamstring issue midway through the first half, which could rule him out for a few weeks. Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) replaced the Spaniard.

There was a bit of misfortune to Saturday’s defeat, of course.

Villa couldn’t replace Maatsen for the final moments as Emery had already made five substitutions. McGinn shifted to an unfamiliar left-back role, with Forest’s late winner coming from that flank.

As for Matty Cash (£4.5m), he missed out on Saturday, having been unable to shake off his knock.

In a desperate search for positives, Joao Gomes (£5.5m) is at least back from suspension now.

Villa will play Coventry City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 5.

73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    No Groß. No DeCuyper. FML.

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      29 mins ago

      No luck.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        I listened to the scout picks and went Gomez over Pascal. That worked out well.

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 17 Years
          21 mins ago

          I sold Gomez for Pascal on WC. Sometimes you get what you pay for.

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Speaking as a Bruno owner, I can assure you that you don't get what you pay for.

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            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 17 Years
              6 mins ago

              Sold him on WC too. Don't see Bruno in the Scout Picks.

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is Bruno still essential on WC6? Apart from the Ipswich game, he's looked very ordinary.

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  3. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    US open final to save this crap week. Let's go Shelton (c)

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yep, let's hope he beats (alleged) domestic abuser Zverev.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        lol. Scary H2H stats though. Ben was impressive against Carlos so my money is on him here

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        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          I'm looking forward to it, could be a cracker.

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          1. PartyTime
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            lol but you're being harsh on a player who is managing type 1 diabetes. Looking forward to it as well

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  4. JerseyD
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    91 with Hall to play, feels strong. How is everyone else getting on?

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      76 with Trafford and Barnes to play, feeling mellow.

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bad 59 with DCL to go, wrong decision for not triggering WC4. Now WC active!

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Stop being smug.

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sometimes you're the dog, sometimes you're the lamppost.

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    4. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Since you asked.

      104 all out. Davis points on the bench too.

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    5. Zalk
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      84 with DCL left

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  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    sorry if this is a silly question, but do you think someone like norway will take the nations' league very seriously and play haaland 4 times in like 10 days over int. break?

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    1. Firminooooo
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      No. Our national coach Solbakken just had a meeting with Maresca to discuss Håland.

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  6. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Seasooonnnnnnnn

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  7. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Oveeeerrrrrrr

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just started mate ... just started 😛

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Ditto.

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  8. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Cherki, Szob to MGW, KDH for a hit a bit much?

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    1. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      23 mins ago

      I’d keep Szob. At the moment I have Cherki but the minutes risk is going to be painful. I’d do Cherki to MGW

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      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am tempted to make the move, got the exact funds so may have to go early if I do want to

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        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cherki to MGW I mean

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keep Cherki. He'll locked to start next game.

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  9. tricpic
    • 16 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gave it one more week but have now rage transferred Wirtz to Rogers. What’s the Wirtz that can happen?

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  10. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    MGW, Schade or Tav?

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    1. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      just now

      MGW if you can afford the extra. Brentford next fixtures not great, I do like Tav but not sure he will sustain current patch

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  11. tricpic
    • 16 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who could have foreseen Leif David (third on my bench) outscoring Bruno, Semenyo,
    cherki and Odergaard.

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    1. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      *davis

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      If some content creator can foresee these, then I'll pay and watch their content. Until then, f off lads 😉

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  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 17 Years
    26 mins ago

    Last Man Standing (830 teams)

    Current safety score = 54
    Top score = 116

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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  13. Edalock
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Verb/Kinsky
    Calafiori, Konsa, Muharemović, Hume, Diop
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Gakpo, Gross, L.Fee
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    2FT

    Doing Hume to Gvardiol. Bruno to ???

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    1. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d hold Bruno despite today - next fixtures pretty decent

      If set on moving him on for funds then Palmer the obvious choice I think

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  14. Rico123
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who is defender up to £4.8m as replacement for Hume on FT. Need them to start this gameweek and then be in potential rotation after IB until I wildcard

    A. Mykolenko, or just go cheap with one of…
    B. Egan or
    C. Davis
    D. Other

    Already have triple Arsenal so Konsa not an option

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  15. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Sell shaw for dedic or another under 4.9? Wc6 so just for gw5? Cheers

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    1. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Asked similar above. I’m not sure Dedic is a buy at the moment - maybe Mykolenko if you back Everton at home, or go for Davis for attacking threat. Not sure many others in that price bracket appeal for this week as standalone

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  16. Pringle
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would you use 3FT for these transfers before I wildcard next week?

    White + Maguire + Szlobo —>
    Konsa + N.Williams + Gibbs White.

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    1. _Ninja_
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd just WC now and keep the 3FTs

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    2. tricpic
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      First two for sure, I’d consider keeping Szobo

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    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      13 mins ago

      Would you have those 3 on your WC?

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  17. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kinsky (Verbruggen)
    Califiori Shaw* Gvardiol (De Cuyper Diop)
    Rogers Fernandes Szobo Ndiaye (Gomez)
    J.Pedro Haaland (c) DCL

    1ft 0.2 ITB , Have WC and FH

    Don't if I should hold Shaw to see if he's fit or sell for Konsa?

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  18. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    What is the best team on WC?
    Last night I was happy with my draft
    Now not at all

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Risky to WC before IB. Wait one more GW.

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      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Already played

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      11 mins ago

      Just get rid of what you aren't happy with.

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      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        There are too much players I want

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  19. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any changes to this team for GW5? Have 1 FT

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke, Thiaw, Muharemovic, Konsa, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, MGW, Gomez
    Haaland, Wissa, JP

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      9 mins ago

      Save works.

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  20. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which 2 from:

    Isak
    Palmer
    Saka
    ?

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  21. el polako
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Delap playing Coventry and Palace next…
    Tasty punt.

    Coventry gave up already?
    Didn’t watch the game, were they as bad as the result suggests?

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Red card a big factor.

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  22. Henning
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    To much chase points to do Mendy and Mbuemo to Gvardiol and Gross/MGW?

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      a little i reckon, not the best fixtures for Gross but seems to be doing ok

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  23. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Well my Sunday night triple transfer gamble paid off. Kerkez & Dorgu out for Konsa & Rogers. Made 0.5m too.

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  24. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Throw Fernandes out with the bath water on wildcard?

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He was so deep even when they were chasing the game. I was keen to keep but less so now

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  25. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Where’s Gvardiols BAPS??

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  26. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Palmer -> MGW
    Yay or nay? I have Rogers and Pedro

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  27. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    From 3.5 k to 18 k
    No players for tomorrow
    25 k most liklely after all
    Awful gw

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      From 80k to 700k
      No joke

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      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      worlds smallest violin

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      40k to 100k here. Crazy GW. Too much variance.

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    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Must be tough down that low

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  28. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Saka, Ndiaye and Gvardiol
    B) Palmer, Odegaard and De Cuyper / 5m

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  29. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Probably my worst ever gameweek. Started well, going from 500k to 250k but owning Foden and no Brighton means I’ve tumbled down to 1.5m today!

    Wildcard was active anyway but jeez, that’s a long way back already…

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  30. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    A) MGW B) Mbeumo
    1) Kinsky&Verbruggen 2) Kinksy/Verbruggen + Rotating keeper (Home/Away) 3) Verbruggen + 4.0

    I'm leaning towards Gibbs-White & Verbruggen + 4.0

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