The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.
As ever, certain restrictions limit us:
- An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
- An overall squad limit of £100.0m
- No more than three players per team
GAMEWEEK 4 SCOUT PICKS
GOALKEEPER
Between the sticks, highly-selected Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) should deliver because Brighton and Hove Albion are visiting a Coventry City side that’s still without either a point or a goal. He’s a unanimous Scout Squad pick.
DEFENDERS
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