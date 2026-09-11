The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 4 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Between the sticks, highly-selected Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) should deliver because Brighton and Hove Albion are visiting a Coventry City side that’s still without either a point or a goal. He’s a unanimous Scout Squad pick.

DEFENDERS