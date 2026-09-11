Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks: Three triple-ups

11 September 2026 281 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The Scout Picks return ahead of Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 4 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Best £4.0m + £4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

Between the sticks, highly-selected Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) should deliver because Brighton and Hove Albion are visiting a Coventry City side that’s still without either a point or a goal. He’s a unanimous Scout Squad pick.

DEFENDERS

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4? 3
 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

281 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. STRNATOR
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Play Wissa or Semenyo?

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    1. Tcheco
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wissa

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    2. 2OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Semenyo

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  2. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Good people - have not been staying current with Arsenal affairs - is Konsa still a starter once Saliba, Timber etc. are back, or was he very much a short-term cover?

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    1. Ooohahhh...
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Id say he's definitely starting until Saliba is fit which is probably a couple of months away.

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  3. wolves_simmo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A) Gomez
    B) Wissa
    C) Foden

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    1. 2OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Gomez

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    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A easily

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    3. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

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  4. statenisland
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    On a W/C. Would you play A) or B)

    Verbrugge
    Vuskovic, Calafiori, Gvardiol
    Palmer, Rogers, Ødegaard, Cherki
    Joao Pedro, Haaland

    A) 3-5-2 with Tavernier (BRE Home)
    B) 3-4-3 with Wissa (LEE Away)

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Both tough fixtures, personally I would favour the 352 but only just, very fine margins

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    2. 2OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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  5. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    I sak or sak a

    Isak would mean Ødegaard and de Cuyper
    Saka would mean Gvardiol and fodder

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    1. 2OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isak, Øde and dC for sure mate

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    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Isak

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  6. D15jones
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who do you prefer odegaard and Scott or gibbs white and grob?

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      This week Ødegaard and Scott, but MGW has the fixtures soon

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  7. FabreKante
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    A) Saka + Wissa
    B) Isak + Odegaard

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    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

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    2. 2OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Easy B

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    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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  8. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Isak (c), Palmer (c) or João Pedro (c)?

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    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isak for me

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    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer

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  9. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Double up on Ars def with Calafiori and Konsa or bench one (Konsa) and play Gvardiol?

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    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Double up

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      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thx

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      double

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  10. FPL Equilibrium
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who to start this week

    A) Gibbs-White (Villa Away)
    B) Barnes (Leeds -Away)

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      mgw

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  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    does it not feel like abit chelsea could score 3-ish and palmer could be nowhere to be seen with this chelsea, similar to brighton home when palmer only came alive second half? like in 1 single gw have no clue out of him/rogers/pedro who will get the points. maybe makes him abit tough to captain, easy to own. or nah?

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Easy own, Isak cap this week

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Just answered my own question below

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    2. Captain Mal
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      My thinking would be the opposite. Players with a high floor and low ceiling - in other words, reliable- are good to own but tough to captain. Explosive, Palmer-type players are good exactly because of captaincy. For me, captaincy is about ceiling, not about consistency.

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  12. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    A
    Trafford
    Cali Konsa Gvardiol (Egan Mendy)
    Saka Palmer Rogers Groß szob
    Haaland JP (fodder)

    B
    Trafford
    Cali Konsa De cup (Egan Mendy)
    Ødegaard Palmer Rogers szob (slater)
    Isak Haaland JP

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    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

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  13. D15jones
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which 3 do you prefer on wildcard?
    A: Tarkowski, Szob, Silva/Thiaw
    B: Branthwaite, gibbs white, Egan

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A from those

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  14. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hey fam!
    Locked on this WC.
    BB in GW5.
    0.4 ITB.

    Trafford Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Neco Hall Muharemovic
    Rogers Szobo Odegaard Barnes Stach
    Haaland Isak JP

    Rogers(C)

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    1. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Palmer

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Don't fancy Chelsea triple attack personally. JP & Rogers are good value.

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        1. Jebiga
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Lot of half of fame TC Palmer this gw

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    2. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Could cap Isak as well

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

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    3. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nice team for BB, Rogers cap brave move imo

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    4. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looked too good but noticed no palmer. Other than that glaring omission, looks good. Maybe cpt Isak if you’re betting on him over Palmer.

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  15. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Gross
    2. Calwert-lewin
    3. Tzolis

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    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      3

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    2. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      321

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      dcl

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    4. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Huh, very tough. Thanks

      I have Gross and DCL in team, Tzolis first on bench

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  16. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is Semenyo a good way into City points (no Haaland)?

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      i would say right now given how wide he is being forced to play and the potential when doku is back he starts losing minutes, no

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      City attack other than Haaland is a minefield

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  17. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    41 mins ago

    My FTs this week comes to:

    A) Konsa & Wirtz
    B) Davis & Mbeumo

    Konsa looks a steal at 4.4, but B rotation gives:
    GW4: Davis (cpl)
    GW5: Aina (COV)
    GW6: Davis (FUL)

    Bart
    Califiori, Gvardiol, xxx
    Palmer, xxx, Tzolis, Gross
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    Lammens, Yalcouye, Aina, Hume

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    1. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      A.

      Your team looks good

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Aina unlikely to keep his spot in the team with Munoz coming in so the rotation probably sadly won’t work. As a result A feels the clear choice, plus Arsenal defence are just insane rn

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    3. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wirtz make me gag a little

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  18. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    1. Tzolis to Rodgers (Bench Gross)

    Or

    2. Play Gross and bench Tzolis

    Or

    3. Play Tzolis and bench Gross

    ?

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 if it’s your only Chelsea cover. Otherwise 3.

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      1. Jebiga
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep have Palmer and Joao Pedro already

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        1. Steve McCroskey
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh in that case 3

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        2. Jebiga
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

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    2. Steve McCroskey
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd probably go 1 regardless

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  19. Steve McCroskey
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you FH this team? Lack of Chelsea worries me.

    Kinsky

    Calafiori Ajer Konsa

    Cherki Bruno Szob Tzolis Gross

    Pedro Haaland

    Dubravka DCL Hume Diop

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    1. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just Bruno to Palmer i would say and save FH for crazy times

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      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Thing is I'd like Bruno for Fulham

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    2. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just play Tlteam looks fine, yes more chelsea would be nice, but hull are showing they aren't pushovers

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Discard comment

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        1. Steve McCroskey
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Ha, does that mean FH?

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        2. fantasyfog
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Just discard just play Tl...the rest is fine

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    3. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don’t think it’s a bad week to fh and load up on pool / Chelsea, but you can easily get away with just bringing in Rogers or Palmer or save and cpt Pedro.

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  20. antis0cial
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC4 BB5. 0.4itb (so could switch Szo to Gakpo if any leaks). Any suggestions? the 5.0 def could be any.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Szoboszlai Barnes
    Haaland Pedro

    Trafford Hall Barry Mykolenko

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Great team

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  21. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any of these worth a -4? With Hume, Dedic and Rodon I’m struggling to get a playing back 3 to go with Califiore and Leif Davis!

    A: Rodon > Konsa -4
    B: Dedic > de Cuyper -4
    C: Hold and hope Dedic or Hume play

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    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      As a rule I never -4 for defenders. I'd stock to that even though both are upgrades here.

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      1. ididnt
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Inclined to agree. Though de Cuyper could haul

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        1. ididnt
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          (Looks like you picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue)

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          1. Steve McCroskey
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit amphetamines

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Tbh I would do A. Dedic might play, Hume unlikely to get more than a one point cameo, and Konsa has a good chance of CS which would probably make the hit worth it immediately

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