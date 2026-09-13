FPL notes: White injury, Le Bris on Le Fee’s pen miss + Raya haul

Sunderland gave Arsenal a hell of an examination on Saturday night in a match that ultimately swung on the Black Cats’ second-half spot-kick miss.

The Gunners would have been 1-0 down after 56 minutes, had David Raya (£6.0m) not earned his crust with a superb penalty save.

Instead, they moved in front just two minutes later, eventually wrapping up a 2-0 win to move back top of the Premier League table.

SAKA BENEFITTING FROM GYOKERES’ DEMOTION

Viktor Gyokeres (£7.2m) has had just 12 minutes of Premier League football this season, remaining an unused substitute in three of Arsenal’s four matches.

It’s not just Kai Havertz (£7.6m) benefitting from the Swede’s lack of involvement.

Arsenal won a stoppage-time penalty on Saturday and, with Gyokeres again off the field, the path was cleared for Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) to take it.

Would Saka have taken it anyway, having won it? Perhaps, but the more Gyokeres is playing bench-warmer, the less of a jobshare spot-kicks will be.

LE BRIS ON LE FEE’S PENALTY MISS

Sunderland had their own penalty on Saturday, of course. Mikel Arteta fumed at the decision to award it – for a foul on Dan Ballard (£4.9m) – in his post-match interviews.

Up stepped Enzo Le Fee (£5.8m), for the second week running, but the Frenchman saw his effort excellently tipped against the post by Raya. That turned a likely two-pointer into a 14-point haul for the Spaniard, whose penalty save and clean sheet helped him scoop three bonus points.

So, then, Le Fee has now missed two of his last four spot-kicks. But this was no failed Panenka, like we saw in January. This was an effort, hit low in the corner, that carried an ‘xG on target’ figure of 0.92. More credit to Raya, then, than a criticism of Le Fee? Regis Le Bris certainly subscribed to that belief.

“I think it was [very good goalkeeping rather than a poor penalty]. Raya was absolutely impressive today. We got the momentum and created chances, but it was a big save from Raya from the penalty.” – Regis Le Bris, via the Northern Echo

Le Fee’s own rival from 12 yards, Habib Diarra (£5.4m), is currently injured.

BRUNO BELATEDLY MAKES HIS MARK

The half-time introduction of Bruno Guimaraes (£6.7m) helped swing the game in Arsenal’s favour.

The Brazilian rocketed in a shot via the bar to give the visitors the lead, while it was his through-ball that led to Saka’s penalty award.

It’s been a frustrating opening month for Bruno, beset by niggles, but you’d imagine, after this performance, that he’ll be replacing Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.5m) in the line-up come Gameweek 5.

Elsewhere on the Arsenal front, there was no return for Martin Odegaard (£6.7m), but this was another impressive display from the in-form Norwegian.

A total of five chances created (CC, below) was a game-high, and you’d say at least two of them, laid on for Havertz and Saka, should have been scored.

Saka, meanwhile, got into some very encouraging positions. He spurned a brilliant first-half opportunity carved out for him by Declan Rice (£7.4m), while he also ought to have done better for that aforementioned chance teed up by Odegaard.

Six of Arsenal’s eight shots in the box, and all three ‘big chances’, came from Saka and Havertz.

At the back, Gabriel Magalheas (£8.0m) banked DefCon points for the second time this season.

WHITE INJURY CONCERN + TIMBER RETURNS

Raya’s clean-sheet-preserving save meant joy all round for Arsenal’s defenders. All, that is, except for Ben White (£5.5m).

The right-back was hobbling close to half-time and failed to emerge from the second half. Jurrien Timber (£6.5m), making a timely return from his own injury, came on.

Arteta’s post-match media work was consumed by talk of the controversial penalty, so we didn’t get an update on White.

It was clear, though, that he’d tweaked his groin towards the end of the first half:

GOOD STUFF FROM SUNDERLAND

As you can see from the xG graphic above, Sunderland gave Arsenal a real test.

The Black Cats played the Gunners at their own game, creating chances aplenty from crosses and set plays. Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m) had two excellent opportunities from set pieces, while Bryan Brobbey (£5.8m) was a nightmare for Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) in particular.

Granit Xhaka‘s (£5.5m) teasing deliveries caused problems, and he was desperately unlucky to blank, not just denied an assist but also DefCon points by a whisker:

Brentford and Arsenal have had real problems dealing with Le Bris’ battlers in the last two Gameweeks, so Manchester City may find things similarly tricky next weekend.

REINILDO BANNED FOR GAMEWEEK 5

Sunderland will be without Reinildo Mandava (£4.5m) in Gameweek 5, however.

The left-back was sent off for two bookable offences, the second of which led to Saka’s penalty.

Trai Hume (£4.4m) or Dayann Méthalie (£4.5m) will come in for him.