Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction

The Premier League fixtures for 2026/27 have been published this morning.

Our Fixture Ticker is already updated – and it’s a good time to tell you that we’re making a version of this feature available for all users this season:

The Members version has also been updated – and that gives subscribers the chance to input their own fixture difficulty ratings, should they disagree with ours.

The ticker for Chief Scouts also allows them to ‘drag and drop’ teams, extend the lookahead and more.

FIXTURE TICKER OVERVIEW – FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS

KICK-OFF AT THE EMIRATES

The season will, as has become tradition, get underway on a Friday night.

Reigning champions Arsenal will host Bournemouth on Friday 23 August, with Gameweek 1 spread over four days.

Friday 21 August 2026

20:00 Arsenal v Coventry City

Saturday 22 August 2026

12:30 Hull City v Manchester United

15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

15:00 Ipswich Town v Sunderland

15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

17:30 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 23 August

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

14:00 Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

16:30 Newcastle United v Liverpool

Monday 24 August

20:00 Fulham v Chelsea

(times in BST)

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BAPTISM OF FIRE FOR THE PROMOTED CLUBS

Unlike last season, when Sunderland were given a favourable opening run, it’s straight in at the deep end for Coventry, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

All of them face two sides that qualified for the UEFA Champions League in the first three Gameweeks.

Hull’s tricky run drags on even longer, with away trips to Chelsea and Newcastle United, but Ipswich’s schedule does fair up a bit beyond Gameweek 3.

BRUNO ‘ESSENTIAL’?

We hate the word ‘essential’ but, fitness (and FPL price!) permitting, it’s difficult to see many Fantasy managers not starting with Bruno Fernandes in Gameweek 1.

Manchester United have a dream start, at least on paper, with Hull and Ipswich up first.

Michael Carrick’s side also top our ticker for the first eight Gameweeks, with the Manchester derby in Gameweek 4 the only real blip on the radar.

PERFECT PAIRINGS

As regular as clockwork, Portsmouth Bubblejet has once again given us the perfect home/away rotation pairings for the upcoming season:

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