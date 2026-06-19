Fixtures

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction

19 June 2026 15 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Premier League fixtures for 2026/27 have been published this morning.

Our Fixture Ticker is already updated – and it’s a good time to tell you that we’re making a version of this feature available for all users this season:

The Members version has also been updated – and that gives subscribers the chance to input their own fixture difficulty ratings, should they disagree with ours.

The ticker for Chief Scouts also allows them to ‘drag and drop’ teams, extend the lookahead and more.

FIXTURE TICKER OVERVIEW – FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS

KICK-OFF AT THE EMIRATES

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Arsenal's defence

The season will, as has become tradition, get underway on a Friday night.

Reigning champions Arsenal will host Bournemouth on Friday 23 August, with Gameweek 1 spread over four days.

Friday 21 August 2026
20:00 Arsenal v Coventry City

Saturday 22 August 2026
12:30 Hull City v Manchester United
15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
15:00 Ipswich Town v Sunderland
15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
17:30 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 23 August
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
14:00 Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
16:30 Newcastle United v Liverpool

Monday 24 August
20:00 Fulham v Chelsea

(times in BST)

More reaction to follow

BAPTISM OF FIRE FOR THE PROMOTED CLUBS

Unlike last season, when Sunderland were given a favourable opening run, it’s straight in at the deep end for Coventry, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

All of them face two sides that qualified for the UEFA Champions League in the first three Gameweeks.

Hull’s tricky run drags on even longer, with away trips to Chelsea and Newcastle United, but Ipswich’s schedule does fair up a bit beyond Gameweek 3.

BRUNO ‘ESSENTIAL’?

FPL notes: Bruno haul, Sesko again + Lacroix ban 2

We hate the word ‘essential’ but, fitness (and FPL price!) permitting, it’s difficult to see many Fantasy managers not starting with Bruno Fernandes in Gameweek 1.

Manchester United have a dream start, at least on paper, with Hull and Ipswich up first.

Michael Carrick’s side also top our ticker for the first eight Gameweeks, with the Manchester derby in Gameweek 4 the only real blip on the radar.

PERFECT PAIRINGS

As regular as clockwork, Portsmouth Bubblejet has once again given us the perfect home/away rotation pairings for the upcoming season:

More reaction to follow

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. z13
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Really happy the fixture ticker is now free! Great choice.

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      30 mins ago

      Memberships hiked to subsidise it

      Benefits Britain

      😀

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its always free?

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  2. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Not really taking this World Cup league as seriously as the FPL one and doing fantastic so far, it’s making me thing to try this approach in FPL. Haha

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    1. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      *think

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    2. z13
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I've sweated over it and done terribly (78 pts), but my thinking is there are always casual players topping FPL after two weeks, and then it all slowly goes back to normal. Only there isn't much time in this game.

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  3. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    35 mins ago

    Hul & Ipswich the 1st two for MUN! A Bruno & Mbeumo double up might be in order.

    City have a strong start too, so both Haaland & Bruno looks nessessary. Might be tough afford both.

    GW2 looks good for BB if it still exists with Coventry playing Hull.

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    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      If Cunha is cheaper than Mbeumo, I'll certainly be leaning towards Cunha. And assuming we have United, Everton and Arsenal players, FH GW3 looks also good.

      Early first draft

      Raya - 4
      Gabriel - Tarkowski - Lacroix - Maguire - Coventry def
      Bruno - Cunha - Ndiaye - MGW - 5m
      Thiago - Haaland - 4.5m

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Oh I'm not even thinking about drafts yet 😆

        One thing I'm concerned about with Cunha & Mbeumo is that Carrick seems to really like Dorgu & Amad on the wings. I wonder if they might get the odd benching now and again.

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      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Steady on mate

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      easy to afford Bruno and Haaland in FIFA fantasy

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  4. Premier League fixture pairings: 2026/27
    Portsmouth Bubblejet
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    The Premier League fixtures are designed in such a way that each club has one team with whom they rotate perfectly throughout the season. In gameweeks when Arsenal is at home, for example, Spurs will always be away, and vice versa.

    Here are the 38-game home and away rotating pairs for 2026-27:

    • Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur
    • Aston Villa – Brighton
    • Bournemouth – Ipswich
    • Brentford – Crystal Palace
    • Chelsea – Fulham
    • Leeds United – Hull City
    • Liverpool – Everton
    • Manchester City – Manchester United
    • Newcastle – Sunderland
    • Nottingham Forest – Coventry City

    Even before the introduction of defensive contributions, home and away rotation was not so much of a factor in FPL planning as it had been in the past.

    Teams such as Newcastle and Leeds were however notably stronger at home last season than they were away.

    Balancing out one of their assets with a player from their home/away rotating pair club might therefore be worth considering at some point, depending on their fixture strength.

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's the most wonderful post of the year!

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  5. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    First IB will be after GW5?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

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