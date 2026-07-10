FPL

How do your FPL overall ranks compare to other managers?

10 July 2026 3 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may not be live yet for 2026/27 but some new features were rolled out on Thursday ahead of this month’s likely relaunch.

In a nutshell, the season history page has been improved.

FPL managers could already view their previous ranks going back to 2006/07, when records began.

Now, however, Fantasy bosses can see:

  • Their final rank as a percentage of all teams in a given season
  • A ‘career average’ points tally, rank and % rank
  • A % for your overall rank every Gameweek in the current season

EXAMPLE

A picture often says a thousand words, so let’s use Fabio Borges from our very own Hall of Fame as an example.

ranks FPL

Above, you can see his season-on-season FPL ranks now given as a percentage. This is highlighted in red.

At the foot of the above image, you can also see his career averages. We’ve highlighted this in green.

ranks FPL

Looking at the current season above (which is 2025/26 before the game relaunches), we can see how Fabio’s rank compares Gameweek-on-Gameweek. This is highlighted in orange.

WHERE TO FIND YOUR OWN FPL CAREER HISTORY

On the FPL website (this feature is not yet available on the app)…

  • Click on ‘Points’
  • Select ‘Gameweek History’ in the ‘Points & Rankings’ section (highlighted in blue in the graphic above)

CHECK OUT OUR OWN HALL OF FAME!

For more rank comparisons, don’t forget to check out our very own Hall of Fame.

In this, we rank the season histories of managers who have entered either/both of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mini-leagues.

You can read more information on this here.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Memento Mori !!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      We will always remember Damien Mori, a fantastic Subway Socceroo in years gone by.

      Open Controls
  2. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Teams are converging now, if you’re not there now, it’ll be hard to improve at this point.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.