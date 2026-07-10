How do your FPL overall ranks compare to other managers?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may not be live yet for 2026/27 but some new features were rolled out on Thursday ahead of this month’s likely relaunch.

In a nutshell, the season history page has been improved.

FPL managers could already view their previous ranks going back to 2006/07, when records began.

Now, however, Fantasy bosses can see:

Their final rank as a percentage of all teams in a given season

A ‘career average’ points tally, rank and % rank

A % for your overall rank every Gameweek in the current season

EXAMPLE

A picture often says a thousand words, so let’s use Fabio Borges from our very own Hall of Fame as an example.

Above, you can see his season-on-season FPL ranks now given as a percentage. This is highlighted in red.

At the foot of the above image, you can also see his career averages. We’ve highlighted this in green.

Looking at the current season above (which is 2025/26 before the game relaunches), we can see how Fabio’s rank compares Gameweek-on-Gameweek. This is highlighted in orange.

WHERE TO FIND YOUR OWN FPL CAREER HISTORY

On the FPL website (this feature is not yet available on the app)…

Click on ‘Points’

Select ‘Gameweek History’ in the ‘Points & Rankings’ section (highlighted in blue in the graphic above)

CHECK OUT OUR OWN HALL OF FAME!

For more rank comparisons, don’t forget to check out our very own Hall of Fame.

In this, we rank the season histories of managers who have entered either/both of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mini-leagues.

You can read more information on this here.