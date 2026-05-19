What’s left to play for in each FPL Gameweek 38 fixture?

So, the title race is done. Arsenal are the 2025/26 Premier League champions, following Manchester City’s insufficient draw with Bournemouth.

The final relegation spot will go down to the final day, however, after Tottenham Hotspur failed to get a result at Chelsea.

And in the middle of all that, there are still European spots to decide.

So, in this article, we look at what’s left at stake on the final weekend.

We reiterate that ‘having something to play for’ does not necessarily mean that the Fantasy points are going to flow. Make-or-break fixtures can be tight, edgy affairs. Meaningless dead rubbers can sometimes produce goal bonanzas.

But a club having a tangible Gameweek 38 goal does often mean their starting XIs are easier to second-guess, which may be half the battle ahead of Sunday’s deadline!

READ MORE: Is FPL Gameweek 38 really an historic goal-fest?

FOUR EUROPEAN SPOTS

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION v Manchester United

v Manchester United LIVERPOOL v BRENTFORD

v Nottingham Forest v BOURNEMOUTH

SUNDERLAND v CHELSEA

Firstly, a reminder that sixth place could still be rewarded with a 2026/27 Champions League slot:

If Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish fifth Any other outcome 5th Champions League Champions League 6th Champions League Europa League 7th Europa League Europa League 8th Conference League Conference League

However, regardless of what happens with Aston Villa, there will be four European spots left to play for on the final day.

After Tuesday’s results, six teams are in with a shout of these spots:

Liverpool are pretty much home and hosed for a Champions League spot. For the Reds to fumble that, they’d need to a) lose at home to Brentford and b) see Bournemouth win AND overturn a six-goal swing in goal difference.

The Cherries are, like Liverpool, already guaranteed European football of some variety next season. A point on the final day ensures sixth place – and who knows, that could mean a spot in the Champions League.

Brighton know that a win in Gameweek 38 guarantees at least a Europa League spot. Chelsea, too, will be virtually assured of a European place by beating Sunderland – who themselves are in the mix – on Wearside.

The Mackems and Brentford will be ready and waiting for a slip-up.

THE FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR v Everton

v Everton WEST HAM UNITED v Leeds United

It’s pretty simple for Spurs: a win at home to Everton, and Premier League survival is theirs.

A draw almost certainly does it, too – West Ham aren’t going to beat Leeds 12-0.

Both relegation-imperilled clubs face teams with nothing tangible to play for, although the Whites have certainly not looked ‘on the beach’ in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Everton’s slim European hopes were ended on Tuesday, thanks to Chelsea’s win.

DEAD RUBBERS!

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Aston Villa



And the Blues’ victory also nukes the prospects of Fulham or Newcastle sneaking into Europe. They meet each other on the final day.

So too do relegated Burnley and Wolves at Turf Moor.

Finally, two fixtures that looked like they would be nervy, high-stakes affairs but are now, effectively, meaningless for the clubs involved.

Arsenal and Man City’s fates are sealed – so what will their managers do in Gameweek 38?

The Gunners have a UEFA Champions League final to come at the end of May, so could Mikel Arteta rest some of his big guns ahead of a clash with Paris Saint-Germain?

Will Pep Guardiola want to sign off in style if, should rumours be believed, he really is leaving City this summer?

Friday’s press conferences will be an interesting listen. A team leak on Sunday afternoon wouldn’t go amiss, either…