FPL

What’s left to play for in each FPL Gameweek 38 fixture?

19 May 2026 22 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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So, the title race is done. Arsenal are the 2025/26 Premier League champions, following Manchester City’s insufficient draw with Bournemouth.

The final relegation spot will go down to the final day, however, after Tottenham Hotspur failed to get a result at Chelsea.

And in the middle of all that, there are still European spots to decide.

So, in this article, we look at what’s left at stake on the final weekend.

We reiterate that ‘having something to play for’ does not necessarily mean that the Fantasy points are going to flow. Make-or-break fixtures can be tight, edgy affairs. Meaningless dead rubbers can sometimes produce goal bonanzas.

But a club having a tangible Gameweek 38 goal does often mean their starting XIs are easier to second-guess, which may be half the battle ahead of Sunday’s deadline!

FOUR EUROPEAN SPOTS

Gameweek 38 fixture
  • BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION v Manchester United
  • LIVERPOOL v BRENTFORD
  • Nottingham Forest v BOURNEMOUTH
  • SUNDERLAND v CHELSEA

Firstly, a reminder that sixth place could still be rewarded with a 2026/27 Champions League slot:

If Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish fifthAny other outcome
5thChampions LeagueChampions League
6thChampions LeagueEuropa League
7thEuropa LeagueEuropa League
8thConference LeagueConference League

However, regardless of what happens with Aston Villa, there will be four European spots left to play for on the final day.

After Tuesday’s results, six teams are in with a shout of these spots:

Gameweek 38 fixture

Liverpool are pretty much home and hosed for a Champions League spot. For the Reds to fumble that, they’d need to a) lose at home to Brentford and b) see Bournemouth win AND overturn a six-goal swing in goal difference.

The Cherries are, like Liverpool, already guaranteed European football of some variety next season. A point on the final day ensures sixth place – and who knows, that could mean a spot in the Champions League.

Brighton know that a win in Gameweek 38 guarantees at least a Europa League spot. Chelsea, too, will be virtually assured of a European place by beating Sunderland – who themselves are in the mix – on Wearside.

The Mackems and Brentford will be ready and waiting for a slip-up.

THE FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL

  • TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR v Everton
  • WEST HAM UNITED v Leeds United

It’s pretty simple for Spurs: a win at home to Everton, and Premier League survival is theirs.

A draw almost certainly does it, too – West Ham aren’t going to beat Leeds 12-0.

Both relegation-imperilled clubs face teams with nothing tangible to play for, although the Whites have certainly not looked ‘on the beach’ in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Everton’s slim European hopes were ended on Tuesday, thanks to Chelsea’s win.

DEAD RUBBERS!

What's needed to win in FPL? Part 1: Composure 1

  • Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Crystal Palace v Arsenal
  • Fulham v Newcastle United
  • Manchester City v Aston Villa


And the Blues’ victory also nukes the prospects of Fulham or Newcastle sneaking into Europe. They meet each other on the final day.

So too do relegated Burnley and Wolves at Turf Moor.

Finally, two fixtures that looked like they would be nervy, high-stakes affairs but are now, effectively, meaningless for the clubs involved.

Arsenal and Man City’s fates are sealed – so what will their managers do in Gameweek 38?

The Gunners have a UEFA Champions League final to come at the end of May, so could Mikel Arteta rest some of his big guns ahead of a clash with Paris Saint-Germain?

Will Pep Guardiola want to sign off in style if, should rumours be believed, he really is leaving City this summer?

Friday’s press conferences will be an interesting listen. A team leak on Sunday afternoon wouldn’t go amiss, either…

22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    West Ham and Spurs both to lose on Sunday I reckon. Spurs surviving by the skin of their teeth

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Keep Joao Pedro? Any forward worth considering instead? 7.5m ITMP.

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    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Bowen

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Can you lend me 0.2m? I’m good for it!

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        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          With pleasure if I could, have plenty

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  3. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    19 point lead going into final game enough? Only 3 player difference, I have Gyokeres, O'Reilly and Gross, he has DCL, Salba and Doku

    Both have 1ft each left

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yep, start celebrating.

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  4. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Burnley v Wolves ain't no dead rubber, a win could take Wolves off the bottom.

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      They should do a play off relegation, bloody good idea eh

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  5. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Would you do the following moves?

    A. Pedro, Semenyo, OReilly
    to
    Bowen, Szobo, Virgil

    B. Pedro, Welbeck, Semenyo
    to
    Bowen, Richarlison, Szobo

    Thanks

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  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Don't think Mikel Arteta will rest some of his big guns ahead of a clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Don't think he wants his players to go into the champions league final having not played for 2 weeks.

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    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      30/45 mins is enough for some but who, others probably given a well deserve rest.

      Likes of Martinelli, Jesus, Norgaard, Dowman, Skelly likely to get a runout

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  7. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Im trying to catch an opponent who is 20 points above me!

    How is this looking? I think Captain choice is crucial:

    Roefs
    Saliba, O'Reilly, Gabriel
    MGW, Bruno, Gross, Semenyo
    Watkins, Haaland, Bowen

    Kelleher, Dango, Thiaw, Keane

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  8. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Pedro > Richardson ft? Haaland and welbeck the other strikers.

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  9. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Welbeck or beto to bowen?

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Beto

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  10. WVA (Ben K) wins Last Man Standing 25/26
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Final Results (3 teams)

    Congratulations to Ben K (FFS Poster WVA) for winning the 13th edition of LMS

    Ben K 66 - https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/262941/history
    Josh Dilley 58
    Stoyan Kolarov 57

    Ben outlasted 1802 others over 37 GWs, he wins FFS membership for 26/27.

    Thanks to everyone who entered this season.

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    1. snow pea in repose
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thanks for your efforts in overseeing this competition, it's one of my favorites

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks mate.

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    2. Yank Revolution
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Always fun, thanks TorresMagic!

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  11. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wanna take a punt on ezno le fee, anybody?

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  12. GW37 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW37

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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