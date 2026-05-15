FPL

Is FPL Gameweek 38 really an historic goal-fest?

15 May 2026 38 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The received wisdom has it that each season’s final day of Premier League action is a frenzy of attacking football.

As we enter Gameweek 38 of 2025/26, let’s see if Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are right to expect a goal-fest.

Are these high-scoring climaxes just a myth?

Let’s study the goals and clean sheets of the last 15 season-enders, which is as far back as the data goes in our Premium Members Area.

FINAL DAY GOALS

GW38 GOALS
PER GAME		SEASON AVERAGE
(PER GAME)		GW38 CLEAN
SHEETS		SEASON AVERAGE
(PER GW)
2025/26?2.75 (after GW36)?5.22
2024/252.402.9354.68
2023/243.703.2844.13
2022/233.302.8535.45
2021/223.902.8225.58
2020/213.102.6965.89
2019/203.302.7235.45
2018/193.602.8255.45
2017/183.102.6865.95
2016/173.702.8045.63
2015/163.502.7025.66
2014/152.902.5775.89
2013/142.802.7746.11
2012/133.602.8045.26
2011/123.202.8145.42
2010/113.202.8055.03

While acknowledging the small sample, there is seemingly some weight behind the theory. The final day of 14 of the 15 seasons contained more goals per game than that season’s average – and that run was only busted on a disappointing final day last year!

Nine of the 10 recent nine campaigns has produced at least 30 goals on the final day, peaking at 2021/22’s 39.

It therefore follows that there is a lower-than-average number of clean sheets on the final day. On only four of the 15 final Gameweeks was the clean-sheet average exceeded.

HIGH-SCORING MATCHES

Is Gameweek 38 usually an FPL goal-fest? 2

These are the Gameweek 38 games that produced at least six goals:

  • Manchester United 4-2 Blackpool – 2010/11
  • Newcastle United 3-3 West Bromwich Albion – 2010/11
  • West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Manchester United – 2012/13
  • West Ham United 4-2 Reading – 2012/13
  • Leicester City 5-1 Queens Park Rangers – 2014/15
  • Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool – 2014/15
  • Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur – 2015/16
  • Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland – 2016/17
  • Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur – 2016/17
  • Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City – 2017/18
  • Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth – 2018/19
  • Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur – 2020/21
  • Arsenal 5-1 Everton – 2021/22
  • Southampton 4-4 Liverpool – 2022/23
  • Brentford 2-4 Newcastle – 2023/24
  • Luton Town 2-4 Fulham – 2023/24

One of the most memorable final-day fixtures is surely Sir Alex Ferguson’s last match as Manchester United manager, when The Hawthorns played host to an epic 5-5 draw between that season’s champions and West Bromwich Albion.

It doesn’t always follow that the goal-fests arrive in carefree dead rubbers.

Looking at the recent examples, Luton Town v Fulham and Southampton v Liverpool were. However, Newcastle were gunning for a European spot in their 4-2 win over Brentford, while Arsenal were aiming for Champions League qualification in their 5-1 victory over Everton. So too were Leicester City, when losing 4-2 to Tottenham Hotspur.

FPL managers will recall some big individual scores on Gameweek 38. Who can forget Kevin De Bruyne bringing in two goals, an assist and 19 points during Manchester City’s 5-0 closer of 2019/20? In 2023/24, Jean-Philippe Mateta fared even better still, giving his owners a memorable send-off with a hat-trick and 20 points in Crystal Palace’s 5-0 drubbing of Aston Villa.

THIS SEASON’S GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES

Might we be disappointed again this year?

Targeting the teams destined for relegation is always a popular tactic for managers on the hunt for big hauls.

But this season’s two whipping boys, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, meet each other on the final day.

Perhaps the two clubs distracted by European finals (Aston Villa and Crystal Palace) can provide obliging opposition to the two title rivals – if the race is still on in Gameweek 38. Villa and Palace now have nothing to play for domestically, too. One side may be hungover come next Sunday, the other with their attention on the following midweek.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I had scrambled eggs for breakfast. Others?

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    1. Moon Dog
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Sausage and black pudding

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      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        McD’s sausage and egg McMuffin.

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      • I have no Wirtz
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Eggs Benedict

          So I was wondering whether O’Reilly or Virgil to start.

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      • _Greg
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Maybe gw37 is the goal fests!

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Looking forward to Eurovision! Others?

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        1. Fitzy.
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Looking forward to giving it a wide berth myself mate.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Get over to the other side and put in a team! Btw, we might have a visitor later in the year, so a catch-up might be on the cards!

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            1. Fitzy.
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              I nearly popped in to put in a PGA team. Who's left in the squid game?

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              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Merlin, Shakey, MJ, Cloudsky and another one I can’t remember.

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                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  I went out last week after playing Struijk over Pedro!

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                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    But I won the snooker tourney though.

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                    1. Fitzy.
                      • 14 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Like a pig in a trough...

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        2. EffPeeEll
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Couch potato? low in testosterone?

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        3. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Absolute shite music, don't understand why people would watch c tier (at best) artists compete about having the most gaudy scene show.

          National broadcasters doing their best to big up this crap every year just because they themselves are broadcasting it and want views. If it were a non affiliated event no one would care.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            There are things that can be said about fpl being a hobby. I don't think I want to do the comparison to watching that competition tbh. But, yes, there is result projecting game about that song contest also.

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        4. Moon Dog
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            It's called Eurodivision now

            I usually watch the highlights. The actual show is way too dragged out.

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          • Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I certainly will. We are going to win and England is going to be the last one!!!

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            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              England should have entered Mr Methane!

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          • FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            The Fairytale song will never be beaten.

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          • Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            My wife and daughter love it so they’ll be watching it.

            I think it would be hilarious if Australia won it this year. The only two songs I really like are the Romanian entry ‘Choke Me’ which I think is the best song by far, and the Malta song, ‘Bella’ which sounds like a Bond theme song in places.

            So, yeah I’ll be watching it.

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            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Good craic in the pub watching it. Some priceless comments from older people.

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        5. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          This is not a small sample at all. It's clearly a significant statistical difference.

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        6. AzzaroMax99
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Any chance that Virgil get those DC points?

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        7. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Don't bother with the scout notes. Don't wanna f***ing read them.

          I have never hated anyone more than I hate Morgan Rogers. Can't even come up with his own goal celebration. 😡

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          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            NBA star "Ice Trae" Young of Atlanta Hawks had been doing it for years before Gordon Rogers and then Cole Palmer copied it, and it has since been copied by many others..
            GR used it for Middlesbrough against West Brom on 23 Dec 2023 before CP did the same for Chelsea against Luton a week later.
            https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4147118

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        8. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Got 9 points from szobo who i brought in for -4 to basically replace Welbeck. Was a 2 week punt so looks decent so far as long as welbeck stays quiet.

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        9. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Lol. I capped Bruno G because I need to chase. Now I have 4 players in my team that I don't want to score because of EO...

          Haaland, Bruno, Saka, Gabriel all on over 100EO. This game sucks donkey d....

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          1. FCSB
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            lol my username is donkeydickfc

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        10. FCSB
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Missed the deadline, wrong time zone, fell asleep… so I’m stuck with this 🙁

          Darlow
          Gabriel O'Reilly VanHecke
          Bruno Cherki Palmer Enzo
          Haaland(c) Pedro DCL

          Verbruggen Tavernier Hill Struijk

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        11. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Rogers and Watkins biggest trolls and the ML leader has both, f this game.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Over 1 million OR is beatable in many ways.

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          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Assisted by Digne as well! You couldn't make it up.

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        12. rdpx
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Thanks to whiney it was who recommended I bench Bowen and not Watkins earlier...

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          1. rdpx
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Whoever.... Not whiney!!

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            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Do they pick your team every gameweek?

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        13. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Watkins to Gyok (c).. feeling very uneasy.

          At least I kept Rogers.

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        14. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Person behind me in my league swapped Watkins and Rogers to Saka and DCL - would like to say it could still work out for him but you’d be fuming so far!

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