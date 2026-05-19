Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Arteta started Havertz over Gyokeres + Saka DefCon

19 May 2026 23 comments
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Arsenal inched closer to the Premier League title with an edgy win over Burnley on Monday night.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

NERVES!

Gyokeres Havertz

If it was this jittery in a home match against relegated Burnley, what’s it going to be like on the final day?

A result for Bournemouth tonight could end all the nerves and the title race early but if Arsenal are going into Gameweek 38 needing a result, then it’s probably not going to be a free-flowing spectacle at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners did start well on Monday, with Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) hitting the post, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) curling narrowly wide and denied a tap-in, and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) finally easing the tension by nodding in Saka’s corner.

But rather than kick on and bolster the goal difference, anxiety set in.

From minute 60 onwards, Arsenal only had one shot. Burnley didn’t even manage that after the hour mark, but there were some heart-in-mouth moments when the Clarets ventured forward.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I think in the first half we played some of the best football we’ve played this season. We were very unfortunate not to score two or three goals, and then there was the story of the season as well, that we cannot do that. We have to make sure we are extremely efficient at defending certain moments, not giving anything away to the opponent and winning the three points.” – Mikel Arteta

You can imagine it’ll be a similar affair in Gameweek 38 (a City win tonight, permitting), with Arsenal looking to nudge ahead and then be content with that.

Those FPL managers with two/three defenders probably go into the final day with more hope than those with the attacking double-up.

ARTETA ON PICKING HAVERTZ OVER GYOKERES

Speaking of Arsenal attackers, the most-bought FPL asset of the week, Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m), found himself among the substitutes.

Havertz was up top, drifting from that position and dropping deep on occasion as the wingers, 8s and 10s ran beyond him.

Arteta offered an explanation of sorts both before and after the game.

“A different threat, a lot of presence in the box. We have a lot of interactions, as well, with those two attacking midfielders (Eze and Odegaard) to occupy the defensive spaces, to drag the centre-halves to different positions. We know that Kai has an incredible ability to do that.” – Mikel Arteta on starting Kai Havertz, speaking before the game

“I had a feeling that he had to start. The way that they set up, I think he could be really difficult to handle, and he’s shown that.” – Mikel Arteta on starting Kai Havertz, speaking after the game

It’s hard to argue that Havertz didn’t justify his inclusion as he popped up with the winner, but it was a mixed bag from the German, and there were times when it looked like Arsenal could have benefited from him staying put in the box, rather than roaming (as, to be fair, was probably the instruction). He could have easily been sent off for a studs-up tackle in the second half, too.

Still, Gyokeres owners probably have enough doubt to do an Abe Simpson and U-turn on the transfer in Gameweek 38.

ATTACKING LINE-UP

Gyokeres Havertz

Havertz aside, Arteta went with a bold line-up, which included both Eze and Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) as dual 8s/10s. Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) made way.

Eze twice went close to scoring in the second half, clipping the bar with one shot and seeing a goalbound effort blocked.

Away at Selhurst Park, you’d imagine Arteta proceeds with a bit more caution and reinstates Lewis-Skelly in midfield, potentially ditching Eze.

Eze is an option on the left, too, of course. Trossard – unlucky not to return with his shot that hit the woodwork – has the spot for now, but he did need physio treatment shortly before being replaced late on. We didn’t get an update on the Belgian after the match, so let’s hope for some quotes later in the week.

SAKA + RICE HIT DEFCON

Gyokeres Havertz

Declan Rice‘s (£7.2m) new role as the ‘six’ helped him to DefCon points for the second time in three matches.

More unexpectedly, Saka also hit the required threshold – as big an indication as any that this match was no mere procession for the Gunners.

The data has already been refreshed by Opta, too, so he looks set to keep his DefCon points and the two bonus points to go with it.

BURNLEY DON’T DISGRACE THEMSELVES

That’s two creditable performances from Burnley under Mike Jackson now. First came the point against Aston Villa, then this narrow loss to Arsenal.

Wingers Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) and Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m) looked threatening at times going forward, albeit without seeing too much goalmouth action. Hannibal Mejbri (£4.7m) also popped up in some decent positions, screwing the best of Burnley’s chances wide.

Striker Zian Flemming (£5.3m) didn’t muster a single shot but you’d imagine he sees a lot more of the ball at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day.

At the rear, the defence held pretty firm, too.

Final-day punt, anyone?

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    What’s the national dish of Arsenal?

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    1. Fitzy.
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      There's a choko joke in there somewhere...

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Best duo here fold the final gameweek folks???

    Just pondering my one transfer!!

    A- Cunha and Bowen
    Or
    B- MGW and Thiago

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      100% B. Bowen has been awful.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! I think Liverpool can Brentford could have goals in it

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yea I reckon so ... Liverpool cant defend and Brentford like to go for it.

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Big time!! Been poor all season, thankyou mate think I will!! Best of luck buddy!!!

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    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Really depends if West Ham is relegated more or less tonight.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers TM, yeah that’s very true!!

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  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    44 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Grand Final Update (3 teams)

    Ben K (WVA) 54 + Semenyo
    Josh Dilley 44 + Semenyo + Pedro
    Stoyan Kolarov 41 + Cherki + Senesi

    Common players, O'Reilly and Haaland

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  4. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Im trying to catch an opponent who is 20 points above me!

    How is this looking? I think Captain choice is crucial:

    Roefs
    Saliba, O'Reilly, Gabriel
    MGW, Bruno, Gross, Semenyo
    Watkins, Haaland, Bowen

    Kelleher, Dango, Thiaw, Keane

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thiaw over Gross is worth considering, potential of 15 pointer with Thiaw.

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Brighton are at home tho!

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  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Congrats in advance on the massive hauls tonight for Joao Pedro & OReilly owners

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Shame about the Pep leak before the game

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  6. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Who is the best Bowen replacement for GW38 if West Ham are already down? (Other forwards are Haaland and Thiago.)

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      well that osula keeps scoring and looks nailed atm

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      1. Three Badgers on a Shirt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Good shout. As I recall from the recent scout article, only one of Newcastle and West Ham will have something to play for in the final GW, so this could be the logical move to make, depending on the result of Chelsea v Spurs.

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  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    What a horrible and depressing end to yet another bad season.

    What has been the point of all that thought and effort over the last 38 gameweeks?

    Has anyone else been able to translate their scout membership into a respectable rank? What am I doing wrong? 😥

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      maybe your not using your eyes enough,for me the best formula is use your eyes,im a member and have been for years main reason being to support the site,this site for its help from posters is invaluable,its a cheap sometimes enjoyable hobby,your whining is part of the package and thats ok, no point in getting miserable summers coming enjoy the world cup,youll be tinkering again in 8 weeks

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Can't afford a Sky Sports subscription and Match of the Day is unwatchable due to the host/pundits. The best I can do for the eye test is the premier league highlights on YouTube.

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its been a strange season. The new rules, the extra chips etc some have adapted better than others. These weren't the small changes they were billed as being. On top of that fixtures haven't really mattered at all imo and so much of the content and the way we think about the game is around fixtures, linked into that form for some teams and players has been little spells of 3 games and then they are bad again and then good in 3 and so on.

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  8. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    They've cocked up the defcon. I can see why they bought it in for defenders as clean numbers had dropped the past two seasons and defenders were almost worthless and cdms were always worthless but if you've got premium guys you expect to be scoring the goals hitting defcon you've clearly made a mess of the thresholds and the fact you've had some guys hitting this 80% of the time over 37 games is probably evidence enough you've gone too low on them. I don't know how they fix it but its a problem and without fixing it I can just see people picking a high floor team, leaving it be, ignore fixtures and form, no engagement with the game and they will probay do quite well

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