Arsenal inched closer to the Premier League title with an edgy win over Burnley on Monday night.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

NERVES!

If it was this jittery in a home match against relegated Burnley, what’s it going to be like on the final day?

A result for Bournemouth tonight could end all the nerves and the title race early but if Arsenal are going into Gameweek 38 needing a result, then it’s probably not going to be a free-flowing spectacle at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners did start well on Monday, with Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) hitting the post, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) curling narrowly wide and denied a tap-in, and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) finally easing the tension by nodding in Saka’s corner.

But rather than kick on and bolster the goal difference, anxiety set in.

From minute 60 onwards, Arsenal only had one shot. Burnley didn’t even manage that after the hour mark, but there were some heart-in-mouth moments when the Clarets ventured forward.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I think in the first half we played some of the best football we’ve played this season. We were very unfortunate not to score two or three goals, and then there was the story of the season as well, that we cannot do that. We have to make sure we are extremely efficient at defending certain moments, not giving anything away to the opponent and winning the three points.” – Mikel Arteta

You can imagine it’ll be a similar affair in Gameweek 38 (a City win tonight, permitting), with Arsenal looking to nudge ahead and then be content with that.

Those FPL managers with two/three defenders probably go into the final day with more hope than those with the attacking double-up.

ARTETA ON PICKING HAVERTZ OVER GYOKERES

Speaking of Arsenal attackers, the most-bought FPL asset of the week, Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m), found himself among the substitutes.

Havertz was up top, drifting from that position and dropping deep on occasion as the wingers, 8s and 10s ran beyond him.

Arteta offered an explanation of sorts both before and after the game.

“A different threat, a lot of presence in the box. We have a lot of interactions, as well, with those two attacking midfielders (Eze and Odegaard) to occupy the defensive spaces, to drag the centre-halves to different positions. We know that Kai has an incredible ability to do that.” – Mikel Arteta on starting Kai Havertz, speaking before the game

“I had a feeling that he had to start. The way that they set up, I think he could be really difficult to handle, and he’s shown that.” – Mikel Arteta on starting Kai Havertz, speaking after the game

It’s hard to argue that Havertz didn’t justify his inclusion as he popped up with the winner, but it was a mixed bag from the German, and there were times when it looked like Arsenal could have benefited from him staying put in the box, rather than roaming (as, to be fair, was probably the instruction). He could have easily been sent off for a studs-up tackle in the second half, too.

Still, Gyokeres owners probably have enough doubt to do an Abe Simpson and U-turn on the transfer in Gameweek 38.

ATTACKING LINE-UP

Havertz aside, Arteta went with a bold line-up, which included both Eze and Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) as dual 8s/10s. Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) made way.

Eze twice went close to scoring in the second half, clipping the bar with one shot and seeing a goalbound effort blocked.

Away at Selhurst Park, you’d imagine Arteta proceeds with a bit more caution and reinstates Lewis-Skelly in midfield, potentially ditching Eze.

Eze is an option on the left, too, of course. Trossard – unlucky not to return with his shot that hit the woodwork – has the spot for now, but he did need physio treatment shortly before being replaced late on. We didn’t get an update on the Belgian after the match, so let’s hope for some quotes later in the week.

SAKA + RICE HIT DEFCON

Declan Rice‘s (£7.2m) new role as the ‘six’ helped him to DefCon points for the second time in three matches.

More unexpectedly, Saka also hit the required threshold – as big an indication as any that this match was no mere procession for the Gunners.

The data has already been refreshed by Opta, too, so he looks set to keep his DefCon points and the two bonus points to go with it.

BURNLEY DON’T DISGRACE THEMSELVES

That’s two creditable performances from Burnley under Mike Jackson now. First came the point against Aston Villa, then this narrow loss to Arsenal.

Wingers Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) and Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m) looked threatening at times going forward, albeit without seeing too much goalmouth action. Hannibal Mejbri (£4.7m) also popped up in some decent positions, screwing the best of Burnley’s chances wide.

Striker Zian Flemming (£5.3m) didn’t muster a single shot but you’d imagine he sees a lot more of the ball at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day.

At the rear, the defence held pretty firm, too.

Final-day punt, anyone?