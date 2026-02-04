Fixtures

Man City + Crystal Palace poised for Blank Gameweek 31

4 February 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Manchester City booked their place in the EFL Cup final with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

The Cityzens prevailed 5-1 on aggregate.

It means that City’s Gameweek 31 clash with Crystal Palace will be postponed. The EFL Cup final falls on the same weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side and Palace won’t get a Double Gameweek 26, however, unlike Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A new date for Man City v Crystal Palace has yet to be announced. It’ll probably, but not definitely, fall in Double Gameweek 33/36.

The only way it could potentially stay in Gameweek 31 is if both sides are eliminated from Europe before the quarter-final stage or if City bow out of the FA Cup before the quarter-finals of that competition.

That could give Man City and Crystal Palace a free slot in early April:

