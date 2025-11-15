FPL

Keep or sell Semenyo in FPL?

15 November 2025 109 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
What to do with Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m)?

That’s a question millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers might be asking themselves during this international break, not least because of the Bournemouth star’s missed penalty last time out in Gameweek 11.

Giving him a scoreless match for the first time this season, it also meant Semenyo has just nine FPL points to show from his most recent four outings.

He still sits atop the FPL midfielders standings and has the third-most points overall, but is there a reason for owners to be concerned? Do the stats back up this dip in form?

We’ll dive into that, some of the reasons why it could make sense to hop off perhaps the biggest bandwagon of this early part of the campaign, and also some key points which may convince you it’s worth hanging onto Semenyo for now.

DO STATS BACK UP THE ‘DROP-OFF’?

First, a look at the drop-off in Semenyo’s output:

GameweekFPL points (total/per start)GoalsAssistsDefCon pointsBonus points
1-766/9.46349
8-119/2.30100

But do the stats back that up?

GOAL THREAT

Overall, Semenyo has slipped to eighth among FPL midfielders for goal attempts (23) this season, though it’s still only Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) who’ve had more shots in the box than his 19, and he’s joint-top with those two for Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (eight) and with Mbeumo for shots on target (14).

Just six midfielders, meanwhile, have had more than his 45 touches in the opposition’s penalty box.

But if we look at Semenyo’s first seven Gameweeks of the season versus his most recent four, there is definitely a drop-off in his stats as well as his output:

GameweekShotsShots in boxShots on targetBig chancesPen box touches
1-717159736
8-1164519

37 FPL midfielders have had more touches in the opposition’s penalty box than Semenyo over the last four Gameweeks, 26 have had more shots and shots in the box than his six and four, respectively, and 17 can beat his sole big chance, but still only two – Mbeumo and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) – can better his total of five shots on target.

Of course, one of those – and the only big chance – was his unsuccessful Gameweek 11 penalty.

Between Gameweeks 8 and 11, Semenyo was Bournemouth’s joint-leading shooter twice, against Crystal Palace and Manchester City, but found himself outperformed by several teammates against both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

His cumulative non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) figure over the past four Gameweeks is a lowly 0.29; across the seven matches prior, it was one of the Premier League’s highest at 3.17.

CREATIVITY

Playmaking in the Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) or Jack Grealish (£6.8m) mold has never necessarily been Semenyo’s game, but he’s still created a respectable 11 chances so far this season, too.

However, all but one of those came in the first seven Gameweeks of the season, and he hasn’t crafted one at all since Gameweek 9.

BUT IS IT ALL ON HIM?

It’s of course worth mentioning that the Cherries have suffered an overall dip in form to coincide with Semenyo’s own, with a record of W1, D1, L2 – with six goals scored and 10 goals conceded – in their last four Premier League outings compared to W4, D2, L1 – with 11 goals scored and eight goals against – from the seven matches before that.

But his declining personal stats, which are usually so highly ranked in this department, suggest that out of necessity – if opposition teams are beginning to ‘figure him out’ – or by Andoni Iraola’s design, Bournemouth have been channeling fewer of their attacks through Semenyo recently compared to the early weeks of the campaign.

Iraola’s side also managed five shots on target in each match between Gameweeks 8 and 10, only dipping below that in Gameweek 11 when they tested Villa’s goal three times and actually matched their hosts for big chances (two) but still came away with a 0-4 hiding.

REASONS TO SELL

FPL notes: Semenyo misses pen + “fantastic” Villa 1

So, it’s clear Semenyo’s stats have been on the decline recently, with a four Gameweek spell representing a decent-ish chunk of evidence.

Is it therefore time to part ways with Bournemouth’s hitherto main man?

On top of his dip in numbers and output, here are a few more reasons why the answer to that question could be ‘yes’.

DECLINING OWNERSHIP – SAFER TO SELL, AVOID POTENTIAL PRICE DROPS?

Semenyo is still owned by more than 64% of all FPL managers, but over 76,000 people have sold him since Gameweek 11 started, putting him in the top 10 for transfers out at the time of writing.

You’d expect the number of sales to grow, with a chance – depending on how bad it gets – that could lead to a price drop before the Gameweek 12 deadline. He’s in action for Ghana twice over this international break as well, on November 14th and 18th, so be sure to keep an eye on our team news articles in case he picks up any knocks.

OFF PENS?

Semenyo’s miss from 12 yards last time out could also mean he’s taken off spot-kick duty, particularly with last term’s go-to guy Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) returning to the fold in recent weeks.

To be fair to the Ghanaian, it was less a poorly taken effort and more so a fine stop from Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m), who followed his stinker of an evening against Liverpool in Gameweek 10 with a great display at Villa Park to shut the Cherries out altogether for only the second time in the Premier League this season.

Iraola agreed with that assessment, giving no post-match indication that Semenyo wouldn’t take the next penalty that Bournemouth win:

“It’s an amazing save also, it’s not a bad penalty.

“I think Antoine has taken penalties before, has scored goals. We have to accept when they don’t go in.” – Andoni Iraola on Semenyo’s unsuccessful penalty in Gameweek 11

However, with Kluivert – who hasn’t missed from the spot in his senior career, and netted six times from there in 2024/25 – in the frame again, there’s always a chance that it isn’t Semenyo stepping up anymore, which chips away at his FPL appeal further at a time when his threat from open play has already been waning.

SOME TOUGH FIXTURES AHEAD

Then there’s the Fixture Ticker.

Bournemouth sit just about in the upper half between now and Gameweek 21, but that run includes some potentially tricky tests such as Sunderland, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and even Brentford, given the Bees’ impressive home form this season.

Those away days look even tougher when you factor in Bournemouth’s struggles on the road: they’ve won just one of their six away matches this season, conceding 16 goals away from the Vitality Stadium (the second-most of any Premier League team) compared to just two goals on their own turf.

Semenyo personally has three goals away from home, though two of those were at Anfield back in Gameweek 1 and the other one was at Leeds United, plus a single away assist (in the 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 8).

That means that of his eight most recent attacking returns, six have been in front of a home crowd.

REASONS TO KEEP

­FPL notes: Semenyo shines, why Senesi was subbed + King ‘OOP’

SOME GOOD (HOME) FIXTURES COMING UP

Given that last point, though, any FPL bosses with their finger hovering over the ‘sell’ button may want to pause for a second.

That’s because a quick look back at Bournemouth’s upcoming fixture list will tell you that in Gameweek 12, immediately after this international break, the Cherries host West Ham United.

Okay, Semenyo has actually never scored against the Hammers in four Premier League attempts (three of them starts) over the last two seasons. But he’s had his best-ever start to a league campaign while West Ham – despite winning two straight under Nuno Espirito Santo before the break – have just had their worst in more than half a century.

The Londoners have just one win away from home in 2025/26, while Bournemouth are unbeaten at the Vitality this season. Coupled with Semenyo’s own aforementioned home record, perhaps this isn’t the week to sell him just yet. 

Everton are next to come to the south coast, in Gameweek 14, and at the time of writing the Toffees’ away record is just as bad as West Ham’s (W1, D1, L3). Semenyo also scored against them last season (albeit at Goodison Park) to begin an almighty late comeback – could that play on the Merseysiders’ minds?

A few weeks after that, meanwhile, is Burnley, who have lost five of their six away games since returning to the top-flight, conceding a league-high 18 goals on the road in the process.

The Clarets and the Hammers are the worst sides in the division for key passes conceded down their left flank as well, which could benefit Semenyo, and those two, plus Everton, are the worst three clubs for shots in the box conceded so far this season as well.

And in actuality, when you limit the Fixture Ticker to look just at Gameweek 12-18, Bournemouth sit second behind only Liverpool based on overall fixture difficulty.

CAN SEMENYO RETURN AGAINST ANYONE?

Semenyo’s biggest FPL points haul of the current campaign (courtesy of a brace, an assist and maximum bonus points) may have come against struggling Fulham, but he did also score twice at Liverpool on the opening day.

And last season, the 25-year-old proved himself capable of delivering against big clubs as well. He found the net home and away against a then-impressive Nottingham Forest, got two assists against Newcastle United, scored home and away against Manchester United, bagged a goal against each of Manchester City and Chelsea, and even managed an assist at the Emirates Stadium. 

With that in mind, some of those matches in his upcoming run might be less difficult for him to return in that at first glance – provided he can get his stats back on track, of course.

90-MINUTE MAN

Being able to return in any game is, naturally, helped if you start every game – and Semenyo does. He’s been a 90-minute man throughout this season and nearly all of last season, too.

With the Cherries not having Europe to worry about, expect that trend to continue.

Plus, being a nailed-on starter is always a bonus in FPL but particularly during the congested winter schedule.

NO AFCON

There’s another reason for his pretty much guaranteed gametime in the foreseeable future, too.

Due to Ghana shockingly failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo won’t have to be sold in a few weeks’ time when players like Mbeumo, Salah and more will be.

DO A FEW BAD WEEKS MAKE OR BREAK YOU?

If done correctly and with sufficient reasoning, there’s something to be said for reacting quickly to changing form by chopping and changing your FPL squad.

However, if you’re ditching good players – and Semenyo is undeniably one of those – then there’s always a chance that the FPL transfer curse comes back to bite you.

Remember, this is a player who, despite his recent dry spell, still has more FPL attacking returns (10 – six goals and four assists) than any other Premier League player not named Erling Haaland (£14.9m).

Pretty much everyone’s form will go up and down at some stage in a 38-match season, and there’s every chance Semenyo’s fortunes change for the better again at some point – possibly as early as Gameweek 12.

With the value many FPL managers have built up in him, bringing him back in at a later date therefore may prove difficult, especially if he doesn’t drop in price by as much as you might expect him to.

And with his ownership still currently as high as it is, any haul could see your rank take a sizable hit.

FINAL THOUGHTS

FPL Gameweek 4: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

In conclusion, then, Semenyo’s drop in output has indeed been accompanied by a dip in his underlying stats, and there are a few other reasonable enough arguments that could be made for selling him, particularly if you have a solid replacement in mind.

However, there are also plenty of reasons why selling him now might not be the wisest choice. We’ll certainly revisit that assessment if the Ghana international blanks at home to West Ham but for now, it could be worth keeping the faith for at least one more Gameweek (if not longer).

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

109 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    I thought Ghana had failed to qualify for ACON?

    1. z13
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        they didn't

        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          7 hours, 13 mins ago

          Ah, misread the article. 😳

      • z13
          7 hours, 15 mins ago

          They qualified for the world cup though

      • Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        I’ve just had a thought. If I WC or FH16, do I still get the extra transfers? I’m hoping they’ll be waiting for me in 17.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          You get topped up to 5FTs at the start of GW16 before any chips have been activated

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 7 mins ago

        havent owned him all season (which has hurt obviously lol) but if you've held him through his tough fixtures dont see why owners would want to sell now. esp with 3 home in next 4, and chelsea have a tough fixtures around the bournemouth one so thats probably an easier fixture than it looks on paper

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 5 mins ago

          Easy keep

        2. beerhockeyrock
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          and then ManU isn't exactly rock solid defensively and then Burnley, and Brentford could be a free scoring game...
          I'm holding til at least Burnley

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 37 mins ago

        Gabriel subbed off with a groin injury

        https://x.com/itvfootball/status/1989749262796636525?t=GNyCjqgJxHGO_M14jr1RQA&s=19

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Perfect

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 24 mins ago

          Typical recovery times for groin injury:
          If tightness: 1 week
          Grade 1: 1-3 weeks
          Grade 2: 3-6 weeks

          1. Tripswich
              5 hours, 45 mins ago

              At least we know Arteta will clarify the matter.

              Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 14 mins ago

              Those timelines are for normal people. Gabriel will be fine for the next game

          2. I have no Wirtz
              5 hours, 55 mins ago

              Gabriel>O’Reilly anyone?

              Open Controls
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 51 mins ago

              cheers

              thats er, a spanner in the works to say the least. im sure arteta will give a useful update before the gw deadline....

            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              5 hours, 48 mins ago

              Calling it now
              Content creators all going to start pushing VVD

              1. Mr. Eko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 37 mins ago

                True - Most of them just play the fixtures

                Open Controls
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                VVD was already an option to consider regardless of the Gabriel injury...

                Open Controls
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Just checked and Liverpool cs odds not as good as others

                  Open Controls
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Looks ok to me in a 5GW stretch...

                    Open Controls
                      • 5 Years
                      5 hours, 15 mins ago

                      James or timber anothrr option?

                      Open Controls
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 55 mins ago

                        I would still want a piece of the Arsenal defence...

                        Open Controls
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 17 mins ago

                    https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1985980403912503629?t=nJg9X-qamLcktvDeZIwXGA&s=19

              3. F4L
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 17 mins ago

                for sure

                man i wish ballard had some easier fixtures on the horizon to get him in. hes such a beast

              4. mookie
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                It's inevitable.
                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/08/chelsea-v-wolves-team-news-james-benched-delap-starts?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27404245

            • denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              5 hours, 25 mins ago

              Unbelievable. Finally got him for a hit last gameweek.

            • FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 40 mins ago

              Somebody page Neale!

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            Gabriel price rise tonight would be nice...

            https://www.livefpl.net/prices

          4. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            If gabriel misses out is gudmusson ok as 1st sub?

            1. wiseguy
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 7 mins ago

              No, your season is basically over.

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                Just deleting my team and going to bed

          5. Supersonic_
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            Gabriel injured then? Ugh

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 1 min ago

              It’s Gabriel. Probably trains tomorrow

            2. Pompel
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              My whole team lighting up as a Christmas tree

          6. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 51 mins ago

            Ancelloti on Gabriel's injury:

            "Bad? I don’t know, he had a problem on his adductor the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon.”

            https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/breaking-gabriel-arsenal-injury-brazil-32881916

            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Too bad he might not be available for the CL game against us. Too bad Arsenal fans will use his absence as an excuse for the mullering. Too bad owners will sell when Arsenal began leaking goals.

            2. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              Sounds like miss TOT

          7. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Would you do Gabriel to VVD or Senesi?

            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              VVD

            2. Ask Yourself
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              Wondering if Bradley is worth considering

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                Could be worth a squeeze.

          8. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            WC12

            A: Rogers Enzo (+0.2)
            B: Mbuemo Anderson

            Petrovic Dub
            Gabriel Virgil Richards Mukiele Tuanzabe
            Saka Bruno xxx xxx KDH
            Haaland Mateta Thiago

            FH and BB remaining (probably will FH13)

            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              B for me

              1. Under my Cucurella
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 14 mins ago

                Thanks, I do feel it's the more popular and perhaps safer option of the two. I'd love to gamble on Rogers as I think he is due some returns, likewise I feel that Enzo has been unlucky not to return in recent games and both have a great GW12 fixture. But of course Mbuemo and Anderson have been solid reliable picks and will be in a lot of teams. I might save the Rogers gamble for FH13 if I go B

            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              Rogers Minteh?

          9. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            Glad I own Estevao, the anticipation of him starting in the league is fun

            1. AAAFootball
                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                With one ft, which do I do
                Sell Enzo to estevao or other
                Sell Gabriel
                Sel guehi

                1. JT11fc
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 1 min ago

                  Sell Gab Id say, defensive run is over if hes out

                  1. AAAFootball
                      3 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Who to? Arsenal or other?

                      Open Controls
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 41 mins ago

                        Either City or Pool I think

              • Ask Yourself
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                Ndiaye > Cunha worth a move ?

                Open Controls
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours ago

                  Kinda same samey, would hold Ndiaye for now

                2. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours ago

                  50/50 but exciting

              • Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 7 mins ago

                Raya
                Gabriel Virgil Senesi Andersen
                Bruno Rice Enzo Semenyo
                Haaland Mateta

                Dubravka Woltemade Gudmundsson Stach

                Play Enzo (bur) or Woltemade (MCI)?

                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Gabriel won't be playing.

                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Then Wolte to come in or Gudmundsson

                    1. Sheffield Wednesday
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 32 mins ago

                      My bus team had Woltemade ahead of Rodon on the bench (before the Arsenal injuries news), so Woltemade.

              • Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                Calafiori* & Gabriel* owner, my team has been hit in the groin. Fortunately my season was already over.

                Open Controls
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27408418

                  #blessing in disguise

                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Wanted to use my 1FT to upgrade an attacker rather than patching holes in defence. C'est la vie.

                    Open Controls
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Take a hit and live a little?

                      1. Sheffield Wednesday
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 46 mins ago

                        -16 coming up.

                2. Tripswich
                    3 hours, 48 mins ago

                    We won't cry for you.

                    You're already dead.

                3. Haa-lala-land
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Id put Andersons 2 or 4 points on the bench I think

                4. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Looks like there will finally be some respite for us non Gabriel owners

                  Open Controls
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    The best part will be when those with FTs will clash with those without. "Sell for VVD" vs "keep he could be back after Chelsea".

                5. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Will you be angry when Gibbs White scores for Forest in the 21st minute, ruining your Van Dijk clean sheet?

                  Or will you have seen it coming having watched Liverpool this season?

                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    "but the fixtures"

                    1. Qaiss
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 41 mins ago

                      “Honestly why do we bother”

                  2. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Would rather have Maguire then?

                  3. Stranger Mings
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Can see forest scoring

                6. Baps Hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Pope*
                  Gabi*, Timber, VvD, Senesi, Andersen
                  Saka, Semenyo*, Sarr*, Enzo* / Essugo (4.3)
                  Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade*
                  2 FT, 0.0 itb, all chips barring WC intact

                  Looks like I have to sell Gabriel now. Do I
                  A) Enzo to Mbeumo, Gabi to 4.5 who?
                  B) Enzo to Mbeumo, Gabi to 4.2 (who?) to afford Pope to Alisson (-4 if done now)
                  C) Semenyo to Mbeumo, Gabi to O'Reilly ( 0.5 mitb)
                  D) something clever?

                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Selling Enzo (bur)? Is he injured further or just the yellow flogged? Wolte* also injured? Damn, I really missed out on news.

                    Wolte > Welbeck and FH13?

                    1. Baps Hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Enzo is flagged, not sure about him and his minutes. Magpies have been poor, especially away.

                    2. Sheffield Wednesday
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 24 mins ago

                      I'm hoping the * is just to highlight the players he wants to transfer

                      1. Baps Hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 52 mins ago

                        Yes.

                7. Dank Squid
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Wildcarded in GW 4, Gabriel or VVD? Bad decision - I knew it, but still went along. "Fixed" the mistake in GW 8, but I wasn't happy (preseason: "Trust my gut/instinct"... fail).

                  I hope Gabriel is back on the pitch soon. Best defender, FPL/PL/Worldwide, Haaland is the only player reaching the same level.

                  1. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Norwegian national team hasn't been great lately imo.

                    1. Dank Squid
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Yeah. World Cup is overrated. Finland lost vs Malta, but we might be able to win vs Antarctica

                      1. Baps Hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Or even Vatican... 🙁 Last national team Pukki party vs Mighty Andorra on Monday. We surely can't lose that. Or wait a moment...

                        1. Dank Squid
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Friis head coach, premonition - expected absolute minimum. Teemu deserved better. Need a restart, hope it works.

                          1. Baps Hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                            Teemu might actually have scored had he been given more time. Team in transition, all we can do is wait and see. And hope, yes.

                8. fedolefan
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Is it a safe time to disclose that I haven't owned Gabriel all season?

                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    No, keep it secret.

                    1. fedolefan
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Mods delete my post asap.

                  2. Dank Squid
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Top 10k finish at the end of the season is the ultimate brag. Hope you're within reach

                    1. fedolefan
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 6 mins ago

                      590k right now, please tell me if it is within reach.

                      1. Baps Hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Certainly

                      2. Dank Squid
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 29 mins ago

                        It is. Believe. If you see a red arrow or two along the way, shake it off and look ahead

                9. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  “Yesterday, when Brazil was doing their final training session at the Emirates Stadium before the game, Gabriel Magalhães did his warm-up separately from the rest of the group because they were trying to manage his load.”

                  Started the friendly tonight and picked up an injury...

                  https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1989759584597148138?t=JP-fwndysbL3zTVks0IVaw&s=19

                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Frustrating for Arsenal that Brazil then decided to start him in a friendly.

                  2. Dank Squid
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Awesome Tony. Thank you, deeply appreciated, always

                10. Prinzhorn
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 6 mins ago

                  I own Gabriel and Calafiori. Should I delete the app or use my 2FT on these guys?

                  1. Dank Squid
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours ago

                    Should you really post here on FFS if you considered deleting the app?

                    Bench? IB isn't over, wait and see

                    1. Prinzhorn
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Sense for drama

                      1. Dank Squid
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        2 defender FTs might actually be better than anything else, considering the current "climate". I'm still stuck on Minteh vs formation change

                  2. Stranger Mings
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 59 mins ago

                    Hopefuly califiori ok

                11. DBry
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Next week.
                    Senesi and Munoz
                    To
                    O’reilly and Richards

                    And Bank the difference for Mbeumo to Bruno in 17?

                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 57 mins ago

                      Bou & palace have good fixtures

                    2. Dank Squid
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      GW 17? Thinking ahead, I like it.

                      Senesi out? Early. Fixtures turn soon, but he still provides value (DC points if nothing else). Munoz is a great asset, especially when the fixtures are good.

                      Is O'Reilly nailed?

                      1. DBry
                          2 hours, 39 mins ago

                          All good points, thank you

                    3. PartyTime
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Enzo Fernandez in my team & I don't trust Maresca. Any fitness update so far? Intend selling if he doesn't train & Chelsea play Barcelona soon. Maresca is often a bald goofball when choosing his XI.

                      What are owners doing?

                      Thanks

                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        BUR away then will move him out

                      2. Dank Squid
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Waiting. Normal IB - flags/possible injuries, uncertainty. 2 FTs, maybe FH in 13. Eagerly awaiting the December congestion/rotation, cool heads prevail

                      3. wiseguy
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 55 mins ago

                        I'm not sure he starts against Burnley. We have Barca on Tuesday and then Arsenal the weekend after. If he's going to be rested in any game, it'll be Burnley.

                    4. BR510
                        2 hours, 12 mins ago

                        1. Wolte, Enzo, Andersen --> Guiu, Bruno, Munoz
                        2. Wolte, Enzo --> Mbeumo, Thiago (FH13) OR Welbeck, Cunha
                        3. Wolte, Enzo, Sarr --> Guiu, Bruno, Doku

                        ALL FOR FREE - THANKS!!

                        1. BR510
                            2 hours, 11 mins ago

                            Sorry - 3 is Wolte, Enzo, KDH --> Guiu, Bruno, Doku/Ndiaye

