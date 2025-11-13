FPL

How to get the most out of the FPL Gameweek 16 transfer top-up

13 November 2025 70 comments
avfc82 avfc82
As you are all undoubtedly aware, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will receive extra free transfers in Gameweek 16 to help prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Prominent FPL names such as Mohamed Salah (£14.2m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.6m) will all be jetting off, but how exactly do we get the most out of the transfer top-up from a Fantasy perspective?

We take a closer look in this article.

USE ALL FREE TRANSFERS IN GAMEWEEK 15

This is the most important part.

Regardless of how many you have, make sure you’ve used all your free transfers by the Gameweek 15 deadline on Saturday 6 December 11:00 GMT.

This approach will give you an extra four free transfers, as well as your normal weekly one, for Gameweek 16.

But if, for example, you rolled two going into Gameweek 16, you’d only get a) your normal weekly transfer and b) two additional ones.

ATTACK SHORT-TERM FIXTURES

Safe in the knowledge that we have five free transfers in Gameweek 16, you could use the upcoming period, i.e. Gameweeks 12-15, to play more aggressively, targeting shorter-term punts.

Above, we’ve sorted the Fixture Ticker by difficulty for this timeframe, with the easiest runs at the top and the most challenging at the bottom.

For example, you could look to bring in a low-owned player from Brighton and Hove Albion for the next four Gameweeks, such as Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m). Fabian Hurzeler’s side are set to play three home matches during this run, facing Brentford, Aston Villa and West Ham United, in addition to an away game at Nottingham Forest.

You can subsequently transfer the player out in Gameweek 16, knowing you have a viable exit plan, which coincides with Brighton’s fixtures taking a turn for the worse (liv/SUN/ars).

He has a higher ownership (16.1%), but the same applies to Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz (£5.7m). Acquire him for wol/MUN/bur/ful, and then simply transfer him out for MCI/lee/TOT.

Alternatively, you may wish to target one of the players heading to AFCON, such as Salah, Mbeumo or Sarr, due to their favourable upcoming schedules. With five free transfers in Gameweek 16, they can be easily replaced when they depart without incurring a points hit.

MINI-WILDCARD IN GAMEWEEK 16…

You could use your five free transfers in Gameweek 16 to play a mini-Wildcard, removing the deadwood and bringing in players who have favourable fixture runs.

For planning purposes, here’s the schedule sorted by difficulty in Gameweeks 16-22, which covers the entirety of AFCON.

There might be some new names to consider, like Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) and Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), who could benefit from Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), Mbeumo and Amad Diallo (£6.3m) going to AFCON.

We’ll be discussing those two players, along with others who could prosper from similar situations, in an upcoming article.

… OR KEEP THOSE FREE TRANSFERS AND ROLL

You do not need to use all your free transfers in Gameweek 16, however.

If your team is already in a good place, the transfers can be saved for future Gameweeks and used whenever needed.

They’ll surely come in use during the hectic festive period, which frequently brings fixture congestion and player rotation.

The extra transfers will provide you with greater flexibility to manage this situation, along with any injuries or suspensions that may arise.

STOCK UP ON PLAYERS FOR A BENCH BOOST

For those who haven’t played the chip already, you could use the extra transfers to help prepare for a Bench Boost.

Gameweek 18 carries appeal, as this is the only remaining round in which Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland all have decent fixtures.

Additionally, it’s a good week for budget midfielders such as Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) and Josh King (£4.5m).

Gameweek 18 is, of course, a Boxing Day-28th December round, so the usual caveats apply, i.e. rotation/minute management and lack of team news.

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Haaland won't face Estonia every week...

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      4-1 win today, 21 points and goal difference 33-4 with last match against Italy to go.

      Open Controls
      1. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Italy almost never seem to stroll through qualifying. Granted that was a tough ask with Norway in there.

        Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Does Mart Poom still play for Estonia?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        his son played 7 minutes lol. He's a midfielder

        Open Controls
      2. ulafhai
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        you're close, his son played against norway

        Open Controls
  2. klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Hi everyone so this is my current team, I have 0.0itb but two transfers, and IV been thinking off woltemade to marc guiu to free up funds, then Enzo to sarr, then week after semenyo to Bruno Fernandez?

    Lemmans
    Gabriel, sensei, cucurella
    Saka, ndiaye, semenyo, Enzo
    Haaland, woltemade, mateta

    Bench, dubravka, xhaka, esteve, burn

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I don't think I can survive another week 🙁

    How can FIFA persist with these international breaks?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Because they don’t give a toss about you or FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Nor should they.

        Open Controls
  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    ‘This is the most important part.’

    ‘Regardless of how many you have, make sure you’ve used all your free transfers by the Gameweek 15 deadline on Saturday 6 December 11:00 GMT.’

    This is terrible advice imo. You are suggesting that people make transfers for the sake of it, regardless of how good their current team is. People doing this will make moves that cost them points in GW15. They will have 5 transfers in GW16, the same as everyone else - although I can see the possible advantages of selling AFCON players before GW16, although the best ones have good fixtures.

    Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    2FT and 2.8m ITB. Leaning towards FH13 which means I could get Thiago for his best fixture v BUR.

    A - Paqueta, Gakpo, Wolt > Saka, Mbeumo & Guiu
    B - Roll
    C - Other?

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Senesi - Andersen
    Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo - Gakpo
    Haaland - Mateta

    Dubrav - Wolt - Gudmund - Paqueta

    Open Controls
  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Ronaldo looks about 25. When he's 70 he'll probably look 50

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      You cant hang around many 25 year olds. He looks good for his age though.

      Open Controls
    2. ulafhai
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      when he was 25, he didnt lose to ireland

      Open Controls
  7. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Fabulous Saka goal

    Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Norway are legitimate World Cup contenders! Mediocre defense but other than that absolute top quality.

    My bet is for Antonio Nusa to be a super hot commodity after the tournament. Hes going to 2-3x his estimated value.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I don’t know him, but if he’s that good, why would clubs wait until after the WC to buy him?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Because the only place he gets to play his best role with the freedom that lets him shine is for Norway. RB Leipzig are wasting his talent which is why he's undervalued

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          49 mins ago

          No offence, but I doubt you are a better talent spotter than the people paid a fortune by clubs to do that.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            You're clearly trying to disparage me so why say "no offense"?... it's just disingenuous

            Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      I think they'll struggle with the climate probably as will most european teams

      Open Controls
  9. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which combo better

    A. Dubravka, O’Reilly
    B. Petrovic, Van de Ven.

    Open Controls
  10. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Mbeumo just missed a sitter for Cameroon

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Been kept out by Tuanzebe and Wan-Bissaka lol

      Open Controls
  11. BR510
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Who to replace Woltemade with if on FH13???

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Thiago at home to Burnley in gw13

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            15 mins ago

            But what I mean is I will already have him for that fixture (probably) on FH so who else for this week/14

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              Have you WC'd yet?

              If so, I'd just run with Thiago.

              If not, maybe Welbz now and WC16 into Thiago for his lovely run of fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. BR510
                  2 mins ago

                  Yes I have wc

                  Open Controls
        2. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          On WC:

          A)
          Timber
          Caicedo
          Guiu (bench every week)

          B)
          Mukiele
          King (bench every week)
          Pedro

          Other defenders = Gabriel, Senesi, VdV, Rodon

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            A probably, but think you can do better

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              2 mins ago

              Guehi (injury permitting) + Rice maybe?

              Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I’d start with this on WC, unsure who my final starter would be, probably Semenyo out of fear

            Alisson
            Gabriel Munoz Chalobah Senesi O’Reilly
            Saka Bruno
            Haaland Thiago

            Open Controls
        3. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          Raya,
          Gab, Timber, Senesi,
          Semenyo, Mbuemo, Sarr, Ndiaye,
          Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade,

          Dubravka, Kudus, Tarkowski, Alderete

          A) Tarkowski, Kudus to O'Reilly, Schade/Garnacho for free
          Or
          B) Timber, Kudus, Woltemade to O'Reilly, Saka, Kroupi Jr for a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              3 mins ago

              I like A a lot. Schade is a great punt

              Open Controls
              1. Wolfman180
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Yeh its a gut feeling that one. Something is telling me he could do well over next few fixtures.
                I'd have to make the Tark to OReilly move tonight as ill be priced out if he rises which looks highly likely. Its that or go Garnacho instead

                Open Controls
          2. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            56 mins ago

            DR Congo G. No World Cup for Mbeumo?!

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              11 mins ago

              Who cares? It doesn’t affect his FPL value.

              Open Controls
              1. Mother Farke
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                Think of the mental blow! "taps nose"

                Open Controls
                1. The Bandit
                  • 15 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I doubt he was thinking they might win it. He’d probably prefer a long holiday 😉

                  Open Controls
            2. keefy59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              Game over 1-0

              Open Controls
            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              would give him a chance to recharge his batteries for the United treble push in 2026/27 season 😉

              Open Controls
          3. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            50 mins ago

            Pretty dull from England. Perfect opportunity to try others. Rogers is keeping Bellingham out, but I only recall one decent thing from him.

            Open Controls
          4. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            47 mins ago

            So when the GK kicks the attacker who does not touch the ball or the GK, how come the GK gets a free kick? Nonsense

            Open Controls
          5. F4L
            • 10 Years
            47 mins ago

            Do you think Spurs at home is a good fixture for Saka?

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              One of the best!

              Open Controls
              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Spuds have only won twice in the last 33 visits. I think I will Captain him if he survives the IB.

                Open Controls
            2. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 14 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yes it’s Arsenal in the derby!

              Open Controls
            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              thanks both. might have to reconsider to getting him this gw. was trying to wait until after chelsea away

              Open Controls
          6. Kaneyonero
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            Ronaldo RC wow

            Open Controls
            1. jacob1989
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Just saw it.. should be a 10 match ban for ronaldo and out of the world cup. Haven't seen such violent conduct in years

              Open Controls
              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                4 mins ago

                Not seen it, but I agree 😆

                Open Controls
                1. jacob1989
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  He elbowed ireland defender on his back without any provocation.

                  Open Controls
          7. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            40 mins ago

            Ronaldo sent off vs Ireland

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              Is that a 3 match World Cup ban meaning he misses the first two games of WC?

              Open Controls
              1. jacob1989
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                I really hope so or even more.. but if u have seen world Cup history, throwing an elbow can be like 8 match ban.. i hope fifa take such decision bcoz it was a violent elbow to back of opponent..

                Open Controls
              2. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                7 mins ago

                They’ll probably arrange a few friendlies

                Open Controls
                1. jacob1989
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Red cards don't get carried fwd to friendlies.. lets see what happens.. anything less than a 3 match ban and u know fifa is biased or corrupt

                  Open Controls
              3. Herger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Not allowed in certain parts of America anyway. Might just coincide with those games

                Open Controls
          8. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            38 mins ago

            COYBIG

            Open Controls
            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Get in! 😎

              Pity it doesn’t mean a bit more! 😆

              Open Controls
          9. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            22 mins ago

            I’ve got a lot of respect for Henderson, but is he really what we need ahead of Wharton?

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              11 mins ago

              Bellingham has been a bit poor too

              Open Controls
            2. Glasner Ball
              • 13 Years
              6 mins ago

              Would of liked Wharton to get more minutes than this.

              Open Controls
          10. Ser Davos
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            missed out on Saka at the beginning of last season in trying to squeeze in Salah/Palmer/Haaland

            finally gave up the ghost on Haaland and got Saka in... gets a long term injury

            bring him back for his return/DGW... nothing

            had him for GW1... injured again

            bring him in on his latest return. Although he scores a pen (no bonus), it seems he's not worth the cash/Arsenal slot so sacrifice for Mbeumo/Timber

            Suddenly starts hitting form a year since his last double digit return

            Open Controls
            1. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              He’s trolling me too. Captained him instead of Haaland that went wrong, swapped it next GW to Haaland who missed a penalty and Saka hauls v SUN. Can’t win…..

              Open Controls
          11. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            Great goal Eze

            Open Controls
          12. Glasner Ball
            • 13 Years
            12 mins ago

            Lovely from Eze. Miss him 🙁

            Open Controls
          13. Vazza
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Which combo better

            A. Dubravka, O’Reilly
            B. Petrovic, Van de Ven

            Open Controls

