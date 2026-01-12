FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 21

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 21.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 21 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 44 after hits, with 36 teams will be removed.

It means that 316 are going through to Gameweek 22. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Martin Riglar and Brendan Ashley were the joint highest scorers. Both had double-digit hauls from Igor Thiago (£7.1m) and Bruno Guimarães (£7.2m), but Martin’s Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.5m) produced a third haul, while Brendan’s goalkeeper and three defenders all kept clean sheets.

LMS has now re-opened for new entries that have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits, but they must enter before 11:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January, just before the deadline for Gameweek 24. It’s this season’s last chance to enter LMS.

The winner will receive a free Scout membership for the 2026/27 season.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The tables in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues currently show positions after Gameweek 20.

When updated with Gameweek 21’s results, they will show that Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) and Ville Tuominen (Santigold) are still first and second in League 1 despite both losing their latest match, since third-placed Alex Merchant only drew.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 60 points out of a possible 63.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Sunday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 21 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,490 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live version’s top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 214k)

(OR 214k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 106k)

(OR 106k) 3rd (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 3,017th)

(OR 3,017th) 4th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 65k)

(OR 65k) 5th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 5,815th)

(OR 5,815th) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 20k)

(OR 20k) 7th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 136k)

(OR 136k) 8th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 88k)

(OR 88k) 9th (4th) John Walsh (OR 214k)

(OR 214k) 10th (17th) Dan Wright (OR 47k)

(OR 47k) 11th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 185k)

Since the Gameweek 20 update, Ben Crellin has moved up two places to regain the top spot from Tom Dollimore, Simon MacNair rises four places, and Dan Wright (someone with five top 10k finishes) enters the top 10 for the first time this season. But Rob Mayes slips to 11th.

Another three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are also no longer that high in the live version:

13th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 191k)

(OR 191k) 32nd (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 376k)

(OR 376k) 90th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1.448m)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Craig Johnson (92nd), Gerardo López Lozada (672nd), Ashley Humphrey (422nd), Jaap O (912th), Matthew Nuttall (64th), David McAuliffe (841st) and Stuart Brant (231st).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Livinus Asaah is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is up to 37th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for the second successive week and for the third time this season, now 76th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti now leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s had two top 6k finishes.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a tenth week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Ashley Humphrey is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and ranks 1,092nd overall. He came 726th in 2018/19 and has another two top 5k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ashley also claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Furthermore, he leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) too, for a third successive week and for the fifth time this season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a second week and is now 5,739th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a second week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March is top of the pile in his own FPL Champions League for a second successive week, and for the fourth time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for an eighth week and is now 2,902nd overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

David Hibberd is now in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He came 3,205th in 2009/10.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a sixth successive week and for the 14th time this season, now sitting 569th worldwide.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a seventh week and is 252nd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

David McAuliffe is a new entry and also the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa). Level on points is Luke Bradley, but he’s behind because of the usage of more transfers.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), the slip continues. Just 45 points this week, down to 71st in the league and 717k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a sixth week and is now 18k overall after again captaining Gabriel Magalhães (£6.7m).

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Nick Jones leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a second week and is 2,712th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Dirk NoMo’ is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a second week. This team has risen from 252k to 29k in two Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

