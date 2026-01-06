FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 20

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 20, when almost all of the leaders captained Erling Haaland for his third successive two-pointer.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS CUPS

The final of the 26th FFS Open Cup resulted in a 41-38 win for BilboBaggins (William Coventry, 136,378th, who has had five top 9k finishes) against rascalbear (Tim Ward, 586,368th), while HOCHOKI (Taymur Reza Hossain, 274,421st) defeated ekiekiwapang (Dávid Kákonyi, 220,578th) 65-45 in the third-place play-off.

The final of the 19th FFS Members Cup resulted in a 55-47 win for Drizzle (Steven Blyn, 159,582nd, who came 9,809th in 2023/24) against Studs Up (Raheen Gabier, 82,063rd), while Kosh14 (Kourosh Radfar, 283,781st) defeated Santigold (Ville Tuominen, 56,387th) 72-67 in the third-place play-off.

These are both old-school cup competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues and Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 20 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code skotto) was 37 after hits. 38 teams will be removed, and 343 will go through to Gameweek 21. The league has re-opened for today (Monday 5th January), and new entries must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores after the deduction of hit points, and also the teams that were in the danger zone. Keith Loughran was the highest scorer of the Gameweek thanks to double-digit hauls from Declan Rice, Igor Thiago and Malich Thiaw together with a near-haul from captain Matheus Cunha.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again this afternoon (Monday 5th January) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 20 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,459 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top ten in the live version (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 101k).

(OR 101k). 2nd (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 61k).

(OR 61k). 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 364k).

(OR 364k). 4th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 105k).

(OR 105k). 5th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 6,732nd).

(OR 6,732nd). 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 21k).

(OR 21k). 7th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 6,687th).

(OR 6,687th). 8th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 63k).

(OR 63k). 9th (4th) John Walsh (OR 157k).

(OR 157k). 10th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 102k).

Since the Gameweek 19 update, – elevenify.com and Michael Giovanni have both moved up three places, John Walsh two places and Simon MacNair one place, but Pro – has slipped to 13th.

Three Career Hall of Fame top tenners are also no longer that high in the live version:

14th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 191k).

(OR 191k). 46th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 425k).

(OR 425k). 106th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1.549m).

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Mark Reynolds (649th), Gerardo López Lozada (696th), Joe Sheard (679th), Ashley Humphrey (608th), Jaap O (974th), Matthew Nuttall (63rd), Milan Mihaljovic (148th) and Stuart Brant (248th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code ql9e6k), having previously led after Gameweeks 13 to 18, and is now 40th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 16, and has risen to 49th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the View League Codes link on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

MODS & CONS

Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a sixth week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada leads the FFScout Family mini-league for a ninth week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Joe Sheard is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 6axmwm) and is now 1,097th overall. He has had two top 9k finishes.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Marcus Alier (Fudgy Badger) leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code tm6cxk) for a fourth week and is now 3,086th overall. Ashley Humphrey is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ashley Humphrey leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code rcxj6b) for a second successive week and for the fourth time this season, and has risen to 3,129th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O is the new leader of Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code abwcxs) and has risen to 5,531st overall. He came 76th in 2009/10 and 452nd in 2013/14, and has also had another five top 8k finishes.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code 5xdeje) and has risen to 9,495th overall. He came 8,855th in 2014/15 and 20th in 2021/22

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon Marsh has regained the lead in his own FPL Champions League, having previously led after Gameweeks 15 and 16.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 2c2m2q) for a seventh week and is now 2,130th overall. The player listed in second place (not shown here) is not in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic leads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a third successive week and for the seventh time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a fifth successive week and for the 13th time this season, and is now 462nd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald leads Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a sixth week and is now 253rd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code adzbaa) and has risen to 4,001st overall.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) scored 36 this week, slipping to 61st in the league and to 540k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant leads FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (league code vnwit5) for a fifth week and has risen to 17k overall after captaining Gabriel Magalhães.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Nick Jones is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code vqc49y) and has risen to 2,069th overall after captaining Matheus Cunha.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Dirk NoMo’ is the early leader in my January to May League (league code 18x9rh), with double-digit hauls from Declan Rice, Igor Thiago, Malick Thiaw and Bruno Guimarães contributing to his rise from 252k to 33k since the previous week.

