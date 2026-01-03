FFS Cup

The latest FFS Cup results + draws

3 January 2026 879 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The finals of both the FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will play out in Gameweek 20!

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
ekiekiwapang3913454vsBilboBaggins4888984
HOCHOKI37452428vsrascalbear44420967

Our highest-ranked manager, ekiekiwapang, was defeated by BilboBaggins. Their defences scored the same number of points, so the latter’s differentials of Jarrod Bowen, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki were key.

rascalbear edged out HOCHOKI, meanwhile. Again, in a low-scoring week, the slightest differences made, er, all the difference. Modest returns from Caoimhin Kelleher and Semenyo helped swing it.

Our two finalists only share six players – one of those is Martin Dubravka, too – so there is plenty of scope for Gameweek 20’s final to go either way.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Studs Up3666556vsKosh1436567844
Drizzle41189154vsSantigold34116076

Like a World Cup semi-final going all the way to penalties, the last-four meeting between Studs Up and Kosh14 couldn’t be decided in ‘normal time’. Instead, a 36-all draw was settled by the former’s superior overall rank, which sees them through to the final. In the end, it came down to a Brentford-off on Thursday, with Michael Kayode‘s clean sheet helping Studs Up draw level as Igor Thiago drew a blank for Kosh14.

Drizzle meanwhile saw off Santigold. Once again, there was precious little in it; a Semenyo return here, DefCon points for Malick Thiaw and Elliot Anderson there.

The final may come down to clean sheets and DefCon. While the two share (pre-deadline) four midfielders and two forwards, their defences are completely different bar the is-he-or-isn’t-he-injured Michael Keane. Their starting goalkeepers are different, too.

Good luck to everyone in the two finals!

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

879 Comments
  Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    LOCKED IN

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Will Farke get a YC this GW?

      Open Controls
    PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      WC to save my season

      Open Controls
  The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Crayons down.
    Good Luck all!

    Open Controls
  Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pants

    Open Controls
    tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah that's how my team is doing too

      Open Controls
      Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        😀

        Open Controls
  Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Locked in, good luck lads!

    Roefs
    Gabriel | Senesi | Andersen
    Saka | Foden | Rogers | Bruno G | Cherki
    Haaland | Bowen

    Dubravka | Dorgu | Gundmundsson | El Kroupi

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      WC?

      Open Controls
      Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yup! Went with Senesi and Andersen despite tough fixtures knowing they will tick over

        Open Controls
  pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    WC spunked 🙄

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - O’Brien - Van de Ven
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Rogers - Gordon
    Haaland - Watkins

    John - Barnes - Gudmundsson - Reinildo

    Good luck all. 🙂

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Love the bench. That as cheap as you can go?

      Open Controls
      pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Damn didn't think of Watkins, nice team! My WC above

      Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      At the picnic, he thought my son Reinildo was my son Rolando, can you believe that?

      Open Controls
  Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wow. Ended up keeping Cunha the fker and rolling FT. Cunha -> Rogers in a couple weeks then. GL all.

    Open Controls
  Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    GL All !

    Open Controls
  Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm a fool, was browsing comments here and missed the deadline

    Can't remember if I left Ekitike captain or moved to Haaland

    Ah well

    Open Controls
  Orion
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    I went with Petrovic over Dubravka… Home GK 🙂

    Open Controls
    Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      the reverse here. GL

      Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    #prayforsels

    Open Controls
  Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Isn't anyone gonna say pants down?

    Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably cause they were already down.

      Open Controls
    Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haven't pulled my pants up yet in 2026

      Open Controls
  Lukakuna
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    What deal would you do? Alternatively get Rogers and Gab later?

    A) Semenyo > Rogers
    B) Senesi Saka > Gabriel Rogers
    C) Senesi King* Ekitike > Gab Rogers Guiu (-4)

    Open Controls
    Lukakuna
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kill me! its noon already?

      Open Controls
  Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    good Luck !!!
    May we all get at least 2 CS and goals!

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      As long as none of them are Gabriel

      Open Controls
  Nickyboy
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bonne chance

    Open Controls
  Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Semenyo to Rogers was my move, let's see how it goes today

    Open Controls
  Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Ended up on this one WC

    Roefs
    Gabriel Timber Tarkowski
    Saka Rogers Guimaraes Garner
    Haaland(C) Ekitike Bowen

    Dubravka Stach Konsa Alderete

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.