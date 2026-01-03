The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The finals of both the FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will play out in Gameweek 20!

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank ekiekiwapang 39 13454 vs BilboBaggins 48 88984 HOCHOKI 37 452428 vs rascalbear 44 420967

Our highest-ranked manager, ekiekiwapang, was defeated by BilboBaggins. Their defences scored the same number of points, so the latter’s differentials of Jarrod Bowen, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki were key.

rascalbear edged out HOCHOKI, meanwhile. Again, in a low-scoring week, the slightest differences made, er, all the difference. Modest returns from Caoimhin Kelleher and Semenyo helped swing it.

Our two finalists only share six players – one of those is Martin Dubravka, too – so there is plenty of scope for Gameweek 20’s final to go either way.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Studs Up 36 66556 vs Kosh14 36 567844 Drizzle 41 189154 vs Santigold 34 116076

Like a World Cup semi-final going all the way to penalties, the last-four meeting between Studs Up and Kosh14 couldn’t be decided in ‘normal time’. Instead, a 36-all draw was settled by the former’s superior overall rank, which sees them through to the final. In the end, it came down to a Brentford-off on Thursday, with Michael Kayode‘s clean sheet helping Studs Up draw level as Igor Thiago drew a blank for Kosh14.

Drizzle meanwhile saw off Santigold. Once again, there was precious little in it; a Semenyo return here, DefCon points for Malick Thiaw and Elliot Anderson there.

The final may come down to clean sheets and DefCon. While the two share (pre-deadline) four midfielders and two forwards, their defences are completely different bar the is-he-or-isn’t-he-injured Michael Keane. Their starting goalkeepers are different, too.

Good luck to everyone in the two finals!

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher