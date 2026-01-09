Community

Last chance to enter Last Man Standing competition

9 January 2026 80 comments
TorresMagic™ TorresMagic™
Season 13 of the unofficial Fantasy Football Scout Last Man Standing (LMS) competition is going well, with 316 managers remaining after Gameweek 21’s eliminations.

The aim of this survival game is simple: keep your team above the elimination mark each week, stay until the end and you have a shot at winning a free Scout membership for the 2026/27 season, alongside bragging rights.

There is one last chance for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) participants to enter, should they realise their team has reached each week’s safety score.

For a reminder of what LMS is and how it works, click here.

HOW TO QUALIFY

To check that your team can qualify, each Gameweek’s safety score is shown below:

GW1GW2GW3GW4GW5GW6GW7GW8GW9GW10
41323249344253553462
GW11GW12GW13GW14GW15GW16GW17GW18GW19GW20GW21
3231345241665235313744

Pass each of these? Great! You can enter using code ‘skotto’ on the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ page.

A few hours before the Gameweek 24 deadline will be the closing time for entries, whilst known banned Fantasy Football Scout posters will be removed.

HOW IT WORKS FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON

After points hits are taken into account, a percentage of teams will get eliminated each Gameweek.

  • Gameweeks 22 – 25 = The bottom 10% or equal.
  • Gameweeks 26 – 30 = The bottom 12%, 14%, 16%, 18% and 20% respectively.
  • Gameweeks 31 – 32 = The bottom 25% and 30% respectively.
  • Gameweeks 33 – 34 = The bottom 36% and 42% respectively.
  • Gameweek 35 = The bottom 50% or equal.
  • Gameweek 36 = Top three or equal or at least one elimination (overall rank is the tie-break decider).
  • Gameweek 37 = Top three or equal from Gameweek 36 make the final with the winner taking the title (overall rank is the tie-break decider).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

  • 13/14: Nice To Finally Michu – 4,904th overall – 1128 entrants
  • 14/15: Isco Disco – 258th overall – 1783 entrants
  • 15/16: Miro – 284th overall – 3445 entrants
  • 16/17: Hakchak – 75th overall – 3866 entrants
  • 17/18: Jam0sh – 34,116th overall – 4735 entrants
  • 18/19: Villaweeal – 14,224th overall – 4614 entrants
  • 19/20: Eduardo Cruz – 6,111th overall – 5108 entrants
  • 20/21: The Hsuper One – 17,452nd overall – 4557 entrants
  • 21/22: G00li0 – 489th overall – 3513 entrants
  • 22/23: Swagat – 6,938th overall – 3239 entrants
  • 23/24: Grant Jones – 47,121st overall – 2107 entrants
  • 24/25: Gary Whitaker (To Mee To You) – 5,656th overall – 1878 entrants

WHEN DO ENTRIES CLOSE

Entry to LMS will close at 11am (GMT) on Saturday 31st January.

There are a lot of Scout users who are still eligible to enter, so make sure you look through your FPL history page, check the safety scores above, and get yourselves involved!

We’re looking forward to a late rush of entries and seeing a new bunch of teams in one of the toughest Fantasy Football competitions to win.

Good luck to all participants.

Introducing The Eye Test 2

TorresMagic™ <p><a href="https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS">https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS</a></p><p>https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/08/12/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-2025-26-competition</p> Follow them on Twitter

80 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hall of Shame Tourney also open for new pledges:

    Vqc49y

    Enter now to confirm disappointment!

    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      done!

    2. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Challenge accepted

    3. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      And as soon as you have entered you are cursed for the rest of the season or even longer.

      The spell can only be broken by transferring Haaland out.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        You’ll never be kicked out of the Hall of Shame, tis true!

    4. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      What's the first prize?
      A) Dungeon tour
      B) Jousting lessons
      C) Invitation to the royal feast

  2. z13
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      So I saw the 44 safety score, thought I was through with 45, re-checked my team to find 43? Great. Turns out the Andersen to Thiaw move cost me.

    • The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Damn it.
      Got 40 in week 1.
      Have hit all the other safety scores

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Looks like I have a range of options, with 2 FT's:

      1. Stick with double Arsenal defense (Raya and Gab)

      2. Switch to double Arsenal midfield (Saka and get Rice in)

      3. Sell Semenyo

      4. Sell Cunha

      5. Sell Ekitike

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Not mutually exclusive

        I'm thinking 1 and 4. Depending on Ekitike fitness prospects.

        May well stick with Semenyo with just Haaland at the moment for Man City

      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Oh man, that’s too much to process! Where do you start. Just Foden and Semenyo for me and I’m starting with Foden, if that helps!

        1. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          Planning on keep Semenyo and rolling 4 Man City v Wolves in 23

      3. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I think the Arsenal 3 player make up is going to switch each week. Im sticking with Double Defence and at some point will do a luxury transfer of Saka to Rice. There does not seem to be too much difference between their output.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yeah

          My luxury switch out was Raya to free up the Rice place

          1. kysersosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            35 mins ago

            So 2 Arsenal? Who'd you switch Raya for? Sanchez?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              I was considering the Sunderland goalkeeper

              Roefs

      4. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        4

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          That was top of my list, originally.

      5. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        In the order of priority imho (stick with double Arsenal defence):
        3
        4
        5

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          Cheers

    • Les Bleus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I have all the safety scores, and tried to join the league but it's saying "This league is closed to new entries."

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Sorry, it's open now.
        Article got posted quicker than expected and was waiting for FPL to update.

    • FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Raya
      Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
      Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
      Ekitike, Haaland (c)

      Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

      5ft 0.9 itb

      Any early transfer suggestions here?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cunha
        Ekitike
        Foden

        Are the ones to consider.

        Who do you want to being in the most?

        1. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          My early thoughts are just doing Cunha to Gakpo.

          I want to keep Foden for the Wolves game.

          I'm waiting on a fitness update on Ekitike. I can't sell him before Burnley.

    • kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Quick Advice needed…play 4 Man City players against Wolves in GW23?

      I have Semenyo, OReilly, Haaland and Cherki. I have until FPL change him to Man City players to change this team, or hold him and 2FT’s to GW 24

      Henderson, Dubravka
      Gabriel, Timber, O’Reilly, Andersen, Dalot
      Saka, Semenyo, Stach, Cherki, Wilson
      Haaland, Thiago, Watkins

      1FT 1.3ITB

      4 v Wolves is very appealing!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Why quick?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Oh I see why.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Wolves of bogey side for Man City and can’t see Semenyo starting straight away, so it’s a no from me.

            1. kysersosa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              35 mins ago

              They will have the FA Cup game, then Man U away as his first 2 games.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          If he wants to do any other transfer.

          Not involving those 4 players.

      2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Again, just look what happened at Arsenal a few weeks ago. Wolves are not that bad.

        And again, I think there is a good chance for some players including Haaland to be rested. At least they won't play 90 minutes.

        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          There are.two Champions League matches around the Wolves game.

        2. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          Cant see Haaland getting rested in Prem or Champs league. Dont think Marmoush is back by then?

          1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            Egypt are most likely to play against the host Morocco next Wednesday.

            Therefore, have a good chance to go out before the final which is still a week before the Wolves game.

            1. kysersosa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              27 mins ago

              Good comms. The benefit I have of holding is I can change up to GW23 deadline. Over 2 weeks away a lot can change. Your comments are valid, though I still think Wolves are a team to target - but, the Newcastle game next will give us more info. They they get thumped 3/4-0 then Man City will look very favourable. As Haaland is chasing the golden boot, cant see him being rested. Pep roulette though, so who knows. If Egypt are out Ait-Nori is back too, again another factor that I can plan for.

              1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Well. I think.the Manchester Derby will give you more info.

                For example:
                Can Foden recover his form?
                Can Haaland score more than just penalties?
                Will Semenyo get a few minutes?
                Will Cherki and O'Reilly still annoy Pep and end up on the bench again?
                (...)

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Any team that qualifies for the semi-finals is there till the final weekend with the third place play off.

              Tomorrow's game for Egypt v Ivory Coast is the crucial one, the quarter final.

    • cyrilroly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Hi. I passed all the safety scores, tried to join but it says the league is closed to new entries...can someone help?

      1. mrmojorisin8
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Having the same issue, been trying to join for months!!

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Sorry again, open now.

    • z13
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Bruno G and Mukiele rotate well wow. Home/away guarantee, both do well at home, and also the fixtures are just good.

      • mad_beer ✅
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Where is my article on Semenyo's role at City. I want my money back!

        In before FPL Virgin.

        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          Well, it is only accessible for full members.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          55 mins ago

          Benchwarmer

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Pep is looking for more goals and Semenyo has 10 in 20 matches.

            You'd think that he would be in fairly quick, even if he starts from the bench.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Just joking - I think he benches Bernardo, because he's massively washed.

              Not sure it's enough to go and win the league without signing some defenders.

        3. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          55 mins ago

          Semenyo's role at City will be forcing City to say: I want my money back!

          1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Next Phillips Grealish transfer!

            Pep will try to squeeze him in his system, Semenyo will lose all confidence and will also be overwhelmed by Manchester party life.

        4. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good for Bristol City ...

          Think they had a 20% sell on fee on any profit.

          So an original transfer of £9m plus add ons to £10.5 million may have got them around £10.5m, potentially in staged payments over 24 months to reflect the transfer fee payments that Man City are making.

          He was born in London and eligible to play for Ghana because of his father, who was a professional player. He could also have played for France via his mother and presumably could have played for England too, via his birth right.

          1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            I remember him playing for Bristol City. He never looked like he could make it.

            But in hindsight I think, it was and rather is City who will never make it. Rugby is the priority at this club.

      • PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        More by luck than skill my team has come together in recent weeks. Would you make any changes to this. 4FTs.

        Donnarumma (Dubravka)
        Thiaw Gabriel Cash Nunes (Dorgu)
        Saka BrunoG Wilson Garner (Le Fee)
        Haaland Thiago (Ekitike)

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          team in great shape tbh, Id start with Donna and Dorgu to cheapies to raise funds for future moves

          1. PogChamp
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Thanks. Donnarumma Is definitely on the chopping block. Dorgu will go too if I buy Bruno F.

      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Marcus Tavernier welcome to my team.

      • TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Is Saka and Matheus Nunes out for Bruno Fernandes and Timber worth it?!

        1. PogChamp
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Maybe. I have Nunes but am reluctant to sell. I am thinking about the same Saka move though. Bruno F definitely feels like the better option right now.

      • gunnersxgooners
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        Anyone knows when will FPL update Semenyo to a Man City player?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          3.23pm

          I think

          1. gunnersxgooners
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            That's a unique timing haha

        2. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          It doesnt really matter when, what matters is if you already have 3x other city players, you wont be able to make any further transfers until your squad is reduced back to 3 city players.

          1. gunnersxgooners
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Already have 3.

            Planning to make 1 transfer now and hold on to Semenyo.

      • DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        With 2 FT how can I fix this mess of a team? I've free fallen in rank to 3m!

        Sels (Dubravka)
        Timber, Gabriel, O'Reilly, Alderete (Dorgu)
        Saka, Cunha, Foden, Minteh (Potts)
        Haaland, Ekitike (Guiu)

        0.4m ITB. Thinking Minteh and Cunha out to Enzo and Rogers?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          That looks reasonable

          Just gotta keep plugging away

        2. PogChamp
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          Yes I would make midfield changes. Maybe a defender punt so the back isn’t so template.

        3. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          The suggested changes sound good!

      • Yordan Letchkov
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        2FT; 0.6itb

        Good to roll FT, expecting that Ekitike will not be injured anymore by end of next week? Will be comfortable to have 3FT and sort out the team after next GW.

        Raya
        Gab Virgil Rodon
        Saka Cherki Rogers Gordon
        Haaland Eki Thiago

        Dubravka Stach Andersen Keane

        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          You should play Stach over Gordon.

          Or even better sell Gordon for Gakpo/Wirtz and target Burnley.

          1. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I think Gordon is due tbf

      • Atimis
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        I would like to get at least one mid this week, any thoughts? (Have HWilson already)

        1. Rice - Means selling Saka.
        2. Palmer/Enzo - Are the next 2 games that easy? Are we sure about their roles under new coach?
        3. BrunoG - Hot luck but can he keep it up? Especially next games could be tougher/not at home, maybe still worth FT?
        4. BrunoF - I will hold off for the next 2GWs.
        5. Rogers - Not sure what to think about him right now.
        6. Semenyo - Tempted to punt on him but he may as well be getting cameos.
        7. Schade/Aaronson - Their fixtures put me off somehow.

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Add Gakpo/Wirtz?

        2. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          In a similar conundrum tbh

        3. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don’t think selling Saka is crazy at all

      • EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Any obvious changes here? 1 FT, 0.4ITB

        Roefs-Dubs
        Chalobah-Gabriel-O’Reilly-Senesi-Alderete
        Saka-Rogers-Foden-Bruno G-Rice
        Haaland-Ekitike-Guiu

        Considering shifting Saka or Foden, but the replacements are not so obvious? Maybe early on Palmer but Chelsea look a mess right now I’m sad to say.

        Cheers

      • H.E. Pennypacker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Hi all.

        Sorry if the is a silly or obvious question but ... Semenyo is still registered on FF as a Bournemouth player, I already have three Man City players, what happens if I transfer in Semenyo now before he is registered as a Man City player, would it get cancelled when he does get registered on FF at Man City?

        Phew!

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          just now

          You'll either get you have too many Man City players and not be able to make the transfer or be able to make the transfer and when he changes to Man City, your next transfer will be a Man City player out.

      • H.E. Pennypacker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        thanks! I think I will make the transfer!

      • H.E. Pennypacker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Balls! I just missed my chance as he has just been adjusted to a Man City player.

      • PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I want some heavy shite.

        Lucy, PLAY Linkin Park~ a line in the sand

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who to get for Cunha?

        2FTs

        Pope
        Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
        Cunha, Wilson, Saka, Foden
        Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

        Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

        0 in the bank

