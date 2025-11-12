FPL

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 12

12 November 2025 41 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 12 presents various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Based on fixtures, form, injuries and bans, these players are currently experiencing considerable transfer activity out (TO(R), below) and in (TI(R), below).

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 12.

We’ll try and avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) was a ‘buy’ last week and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m) a ‘sell’, so we’ll not cover those two again.

JARROD BOWEN

FPL notes: Bowen goal, Potter’s back four + Forest fail

Jarrod Bowen’s (£7.7m) performances have played a big part in West Ham United’s recent revival under Nuno Espirito Santo.

But from a Fantasy perspective, he has somehow blanked in consecutive wins over Newcastle United and Burnley, amassing only four points. Before this, Bowen’s FPL goal involvement figure was 57% this season.

Owners will feel somewhat unfortunate, then, especially as he was denied an assist for Tomas Soucek’s (£5.7m) late goal against Newcastle, before the frustration was compounded when Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.3m) took a tap-in away from him on Saturday.

Inevitably, sales have ensued, and Bowen is now the fourth-most discarded forward ahead of Gameweek 12, with over 49,000 managers opting to part ways with him. This is before any international matches have even kicked off.

Is this the correct decision? It’s perhaps too early in the break, but considering that West Ham’s schedule is set to worsen after, it may indeed prove to be the right call.

West Ham’s next opponents, Bournemouth, have conceded only 18 goals in 24 home league matches since the start of last season, which is the joint-fewest of any team, tied with Arsenal. Following that, they will face Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Manchester City, with all but one of those teams currently positioned in the top half of the table.

Bowen shouldn’t be entirely dismissed – retaining an FPL-proven player who consistently plays 90 minutes from a team not competing in Europe isn’t a poor strategy, particularly with the fixtures coming thick and fast in November/December. Nevertheless, if you have the opportunity to switch to either Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) or Igor Thiago (£6.3m), it probably makes sense to do so.

VERDICT: SELL

JEREMY DOKU 

FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Doku, Evanilson + O'Brien 4

Pep Guardiola’s evolution of Manchester City is well underway, with Sunday’s 3-0 win over Liverpool a masterclass of a performance. 

On the back of that rampant victory, which takes City’s goal tally up to a league-high 23, the Cityzens contribute three of the current top 12 most popular transfer targets.

Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) leads the way, with over 106,000 transfers in so far.

At only £6.4m, it’s difficult to question the value the winger could offer in midfield, but there is some need for caution when considering Doku.

Firstly, the Belgian international has been benched in two of City’s most recent five league matches, with Savinho (£6.9m) preferred on the left wing against Aston Villa and Brentford. Even when he started during this timeframe, he’s averaged only 67.7 minutes per appearance. 

Given City’s upcoming schedule, which consists of 10 matches across all competitions in November and December, it is reasonable to assume that Doku will be a substitute in at least a few of those games.

Additionally, Sunday’s strike against Liverpool was his first Premier League goal since January.

Doku’s recent displays have reminded us of his qualities and hinted at a new potency as an FPL asset; however, while there is clear upside to chase, a trip to Newcastle United appears less than inviting following the break. 

Therefore, while his small army of owners will no doubt be happy to hold Doku, it’s probably a situation for the rest of us to observe from afar, at least for now.

VERDICT: KEEP

DAN BURN

Dan Burn's injury: Livramento, Trippier + FPL impact 1

Dan Burn’s (£5.2m) zero-pointer and subsequent one-match ban for two bookable offences against Brentford has unquestionably had an impact on the market.

Indeed, over 83,000 managers have already joined the exodus from the England international.

Burn is undoubtedly one of Eddie Howe’s favourites, but with Lewis Hall (£5.2m) and Tino Livramento (£4.9m) nearing full fitness, as well as Malick Thiaw’s (£4.9m) impact at centre-back, competition is set to heat up in Newcastle’s backline.

The Magpies’ away form is another concern, with their winless run on the road in the Premier League extending to 10 games.

Realistically, then, the only match during this run where you would be truly confident of a clean sheet is the Burnley home match in Gameweek 15:

Considering the defenders from Arsenal, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, as well as Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), are more attractive options, the choice to sell Burn ahead of Gameweek 12 likely has merit.

VERDICT: SELL

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

Who are the best Liverpool players to buy in FPL – and are they even needed? 7

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) is at the forefront of many Fantasy managers’ minds this week.

Indeed, the Hungarian is the most popular Liverpool target ahead of their Gameweek 12 fixture swing, with over 54,000 transfers in.

As Arne Slot’s standout performer this season, Szoboszlai represents a solid acquisition for several reasons.

To begin with, he is a regular starter at a very decent price. He also has excellent fixtures and is heavily involved in set-piece situations. His numerous avenues for scoring points are attractive, too: Szoboszlai has accumulated defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four matches this season and, over the last six Gameweeks, he ranks third for shots (nine) and second for chances created (12) at Liverpool.

New owners ought to be realistic with their expectations, though.

Szoboszlai hasn’t taken any shots in the box over the last four Gameweeks, even though he has been positioned in a more advanced role close to Salah on Liverpool’s right flank. He is also on four bookings – one more yellow card and he’ll receive a one-match ban. 

Furthermore, there is the possibility of him at times playing out of position at right-back in November/December.

Still, considering the uncertainty in Liverpool’s other attacking positions, which we discussed in much greater detail here, it is clear that Szoboszlai can be a decent set-and-forget option in light of the Reds’ favourable upcoming fixtures.

VERDICT: BUY – BUT BE AWARE HE IS ON FOUR BOOKINGS

NICO O’REILLY

FPL notes: Doku dazzles, O’Reilly praise + Szoboszlai one booking away from a ban

Defenders let many of us down in Gameweek 11, with eight of the top 10 most-owned options either blanking or not showing up at all. 

In contrast, an assist, DefCon points and a clean sheet for Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) against Liverpool has proved the catalyst for his rising ownership, making the England international a popular transfer target ahead of Gameweek 12.

His goal threat looks central to his appeal.

Over the last four Gameweeks, no FPL defender has racked up more shots (eight), shots in the box (seven) or penalty box touches (19). This is noteworthy considering he has only been in the starting line-up three times, so the potential for attacking returns alongside City’s clean sheets will continue while O’Reilly maintains those rates.

Above: Nico O’Reilly’s shot map over the last four Gameweeks

Furthermore, Pep Guardiola’s side are yet to lose a single Premier League match where he has started.

There is naturally a future rotation risk with summer arrival Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.8m) building up his fitness after injury. However, there is certainly work to be done for the Algerian to reclaim his spot, and many City supporters would argue that the left-back position is currently O’Reilly’s to lose.

Nevertheless, given the hectic nature of City’s upcoming schedule, it is likely that both players will receive playing time, with O’Reilly possibly favoured against tougher opposition, particularly in light of his performance against Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) on Sunday.

It therefore presents a tricky call for Fantasy managers. Considering our past experiences with ‘Pep roulette’, there is perhaps a need for caution, despite the urge to jump on O’Reilly early.

VERDICT: KEEP – POTENTIAL BUY IN GAMEWEEK 13

41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Keep 1.8% owned Nico O'Reilly. Show yourselves Nico owners.

    Open Controls
    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      @fedolefan
      Should I upgrade Mickey to O'Reilly? Or go bigger with Munoz?

      Current:
      Raya Dubravka
      Gabriel Senesi Mickey Esteve Gudmundsson
      Saka Senesi Mbeumo Caicedo Reijnders
      Haaland Mateta Woltemade

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        You LIKE Senesi huh ?!?!

        Open Controls
    2. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      His underlying numbers say buy… and his fixtures.

      Open Controls
  2. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Huge benching-headache coming up:

    Play two:
    A) Senesi (WHU)
    B) Timber (TOT) (also have Gabriel)
    C) Munoz (wol)
    D) Andersen (SUN)

    Feel the best movev is to roll the dice....

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      - Sunderland look decent and Fulham look poor, so not Anderson regardless of the fixture ticker.
      - Wolves are awful so definitely start Munoz.
      - West Ham are scoring goals under Nuno (small sample size, granted) but I'm personally starting Senesi over Gabriel + Timber to spread the risk. Doubling up in a derby doesn't seem like a good idea to me.

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          This
          but consider home advantage as well

          Open Controls
        • Soyland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. z13
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          A, B. But consider playing A,B,C and benching an attacker.

          Open Controls
          1. Soyland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Attackers:

            Sarr Minteh Saka Semenyo Mbuemo
            Haaland Mateta

            Open Controls
        • Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          D) Andersen (SUN)

          Open Controls
        • White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Bench Andersen.

          Open Controls
        • Mr Turnip 1
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            Play A and C

            Open Controls
            1. Soyland
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Thanks all.

              Open Controls
          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            AC

            Open Controls
        • ran
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Dubravka Xhaka Sarr Thiago

          Yes or No to the above GW12 bench boost?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Nahh not this week

            Open Controls
          2. Mr Turnip 1
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Bro why is your bench so deep?

              Yes to BB

              Open Controls
          3. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              Is Mateta TC this GW madness or potential genius? Other option is Haaland vs Leeds in 13

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                It's not madness.

                Open Controls
              2. I have no Wirtz
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  You anticipate Haaland might not get much joy at Newcastle?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      Not so much that, just think wolves look awful

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jimmy B
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I think the difference between Haaland and Mateta is much bigger than the difference between Leeds and Wolves. I do like the outside the box thinking though and in theory I don't know how likely he is to play over the IB as France have so much striker depth, this ought to be the most rested Mateta will be until 2026

                        Open Controls
                • I have no Wirtz
                    3 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Trying to figure out if upgrading Pope is worth the FT. His 3 points coming regularly. 3-3-3-3 If I compare that to someone else 6-2-6-2, I only loose 1 point per game on average. Should I look into a Pope replacement?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                        3 hours, 29 mins ago

                        Whats the options budget wise?

                        Open Controls
                        1. I have no Wirtz
                            3 hours, 7 mins ago

                            I am open minded about how much to invest, as long as it is worth it.

                            Open Controls
                        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 11 Years
                          3 hours, 2 mins ago

                          I have pope and before him sels....one cs from Keepers all season so far so not sure I'd take my advice lol.looking at city fixtures I think donnaruma is a great option. I wish now I'd gone Raya on WC and not Timber/Gabriel. Also Pickford is offen ignored and always seem to do well 🙂 I think you ve missed the roefs train.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Haa-lala-land
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 46 mins ago

                          A bit of debate whether Pope reclaims his place, or if it goes to Ramsdale

                          Open Controls
                        4. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 38 mins ago

                          Lamens could also be an option I suppose. I have pope and dub and definitely saving transfer

                          Open Controls
                      • I have no Wirtz
                          3 hours, 50 mins ago

                          Theoretically budget could be all the way up to Raya at 5.9m, but already have Gabriel Timber Saka. I counted 14 goalkeepers have better form than Pope. So plenty to consider.

                          Open Controls
                        • Dynamic Duos
                          • 12 Years
                          2 hours, 33 mins ago

                          Bench one please?

                          A) Senesi
                          B) Timber
                          C) Munoz

                          Open Controls
                          1. chilli con kone
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 22 mins ago

                            That’s nasty. What other options you got in midfield?

                            C from those and hope for new manager bounce & no def con

                            Open Controls
                        • Old Wulfrunian
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 45 mins ago

                          Best gk up to 5.3 except Henderson?

                          Open Controls
                        • Slitherene
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 26 mins ago

                          RmWCt?

                          With a possible BB in GW13, then 5 FT's in GW16

                          Verbruggen | Dubravka
                          VvD Dias Senesi
                          Salah Mbeumo Minteh Xhaka
                          Haaland Mateta Thiago
                          | Konsa Onana Pau - BB 13 vs Wolves.

                          Open Controls
                          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • 9 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Too much sacrifice to have Salah here. No good tbh.

                            Open Controls
                        • One Man
                          • 9 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Who to replace Bowen with ?

                          I already have Mateta and Haaland.

                          I have 7.7m to spend.

                          Open Controls
                          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Thiago or Pedro, or change formation

                            Open Controls
                        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • 9 Years
                          47 mins ago

                          Play

                          A) Richards (wol) also have Muñoz
                          B) Enzo (bur) if fit

                          Currently leaning A

                          Open Controls
                        • Wolfman180
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          Got the exact funds to do Tarkowski, Kudus to O Reilly, Schade. Tempted to move early to avoid being priced out if O Reilly goes up. Thoughts?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                            • 11 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Just wait imo

                            Open Controls
                        • Assisting the assister
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Best option here on WC? Cheers
                          A. Gakpo Richards Guiu
                          B. King Munoz Thiago

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.