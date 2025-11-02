Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Bowen didn’t get an assist + Woltemade was subbed

2 November 2025 75 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

A West Ham United team inspired by Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) came from behind to beat Newcastle United on Sunday, marking the Hammers’ first win of the Nuno Espirito Santo era.

Here are our Scout Notes from the London Stadium.

PAQUETA INSPIRES

West Ham picked up their first Premier League home win since February, with No 10 Lucas Paqueta playing a pivotal role.

The Brazilian lashed home the equaliser from outside the box and delivered a superb performance, linking perfectly with Freddie Potts (£4.4m) and Manuel Fernandes (£5.5m) in the middle of the park.

The only blemish: Paqueta received his fourth booking of the season and is now just one yellow card away from a ban.

As for West Ham, Nuno’s decision to switch to a back four and recall Callum Wilson (£5.8m) certainly paid off.

Defensively robust and dangerous on the counter-attack, it was the type of performance many had anticipated when Nuno was first appointed.

Potts, meanwhile, had a goal ruled out for offside, took five of West Ham’s seven corners and very nearly hit the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold on his first Premier League start, earning praise from his manager as a result:

“I think Freddie [Potts] and Mateus [Fernandes] did a good game. The idea was to try and control the middle against Newcastle because they have Bruno, they have Joelinton, they have some quality players. If you allow them to play free, they’re going to put you against the road, so realising that you had to work very hard was good and the young guys did it. It was important to see that we were suffering but not conceding. We were being resilient without the ball, realising that if we are organised it’s hard to beat us. So, it’s a small step in the way we had to improve.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Above: West Ham’s average position map v Newcastle, featuring midfield trio Fernandes (No 18), Potts (32) and Paqueta (10)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) also impressed at right-back, playing with real intensity and providing the assist for Sven Botman’s (£4.9m) unfortunate own goal.

He also banked DefCon to total seven points.

BOWEN UNLUCKY

There was frustration for Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) owners on Sunday, however.

Attacking returns somehow eluded him, as he hit the post with a drilled shot and had a penalty overturned by VAR, which we should note was the correct call.

He was also denied a late assist.

At first glance, it looked like Bowen’s attempt had been saved by Nick Pope (£5.2m), and Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) had merely fired in the rebound. That would have earned Bowen a Fantasy assist.

However, Opta decided that there were two shots from a sliding Soucek; the first one saved by Pope, before the Czech bundled it over the line. So, no assist for Bowen.

Bowen did at least look in the mood on Sunday, recording four shots and two chances created, with a favourable home clash against Burnley up next.

HOWE ON GORDON + WOLTEMADE

Newcastle led early through a Jacob Murphy (£6.1m) goal, assisted by Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m).

However, the situation deteriorated rapidly for Eddie Howe’s team, with the visitors sloppy in and out of possession.

Clearly not happy, Howe substituted Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) at half-time, replacing them with Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m) and William Osula (£5.5m).

Emil Krafth (£4.4m), in for Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) due to illness, also made way for Fabian Schar (£5.4m).

Explaining his decision, Howe said:

“Yeah, I was really disappointed with the first half, I mean it started so well, we scored early and we thought we could really grab hold of the game from that moment. But we didn’t, we let it slip away and the longer that half went on the more frustrated I was with our performance and we were unrecognisable I think in certain aspects of our game, so I made the change to try and bring some energy and a different dynamic to the team, a different feeling and different relationships on the pitch. I thought we were better in the second half, I don’t think we were particularly great though and that’s why we didn’t get back in the game.” – Eddie Howe

“… I almost could have taken anyone off and I think that was a reflection of where we were in that moment in the game and it’s very, very rare for me to feel that way. In fact, I don’t think I have since I’ve been manager of Newcastle, so I felt the team needed some shaking up at half-time, that’s why I did what I did.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Hall (£5.2m) was at least back on the bench, having returned from injury.

However, Newcastle are now winless in eight Premier League away matches following Sunday’s collapse, a run which has seen them pick up just four points.

Next up is a trip to Brentford in Gameweek 11, which follows a midweek UEFA Champions League clash against Athletic Club.

READ MORE: FPL notes: Gyokeres injury, Saka’s chances + another Gabriel haul
READ MORE: FPL notes: Spurs’ record-low xG + Maresca on Pedro’s “problems”
READ MORE: FPL notes: Are Salah + Liverpool back on track?
READ MORE: FPL notes: Sarr close + DefCon magnets deliver in ‘El Chuckico’
READ MORE: FPL notes: Welbeck again + why Calvert-Lewin was subbed off

75 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Reijnders needs to go pre-WC. 1-2 week punt on who? £5.6m to spend

    Gravenbach
    Anderson
    Someone else
    ??

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Xhaka??

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    It was unreported in Friday's team news round up but Moyes said in his presser that he is thinking about playing someone out of position up front.

    We all know what happened with Arnautović and Antonio when he did this. Could be FPL gold.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Video can be found here https://youtu.be/_Y6IQgwMeek?si=2YIDEFFbo5ZDWIJC

      Open Controls
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Best 5.0m max mid here to do:

    Gyok + Reijnders + Tosin to JPedro + xxx + Gabriel?

    Not a huge pool, but Wieffer caught my eye with 3 assists. KDH? King? Longstaff? Ampadu?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yeah. Like Wieffer

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      KDH. Wieffer is a DefCon God but he's playing in defence as a midfielder.

      Open Controls
    3. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you don't have your BB and this is a permanent bench I'd be tempted to take as much money as possible out so King at 4.5 mil.

      Open Controls
  4. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    2 FTs here. Not sure what to do. Any suggestions welcome..

    Pope
    Gabriel, Timber, Senesi, Andersen, Mukiele
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Enzo, Xhaka
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    £0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Anyone??

      Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      roll

      Open Controls
    3. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Assuming BB is played; I'd probably look to downgrade in prep for a Salah pounce in a few weeks.

      Wolt - Guiu (3rd sub)
      Sarr - Minteh (Minty has good fixtures and you have palace cover)

      Next week - Saka to Salah and hold on for 10 GWs

      Open Controls
      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Equally roll and do them all in 1 GW (just watch price changes)

        Open Controls
    4. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Xhaka to Minteh if affordable

      Open Controls
    5. SligoRovers1928
        1 min ago

        Looks good

        Open Controls
      • Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Roll.and come out of the international break with 3FT.

        Open Controls
    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Preferred option here folks??

      A- Munoz
      Or
      B- Calafiori

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        Munoz for me. Close though as Calif is almost guaranteed 4 points every game.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thankyou mate!!! I agree really close!! Munoz definitely more exiting

          Open Controls
      2. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        I think it depends on the other def- if you can rotate Munoz.. he's my pref.

        Set and forget then it's Cali

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thankyou mate great advice and food for thought!!! Need to have a look at my defensive rotations

          Open Controls
      3. Roshen
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        B

        take Richards if you want Palace defender

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate!!

          Open Controls
      4. In Bale We Trust
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      5. SligoRovers1928
          6 mins ago

          Munoz

          Open Controls
        • Kingy109
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have both and I'd probably edge Munoz - Cala is also good but doesn't get 90 and as fixtures pile up is going to get a benching eventually. Whereas Munoz is an absolute machine.

          Open Controls
      6. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        cucurella seems to have 7 points now

        Open Controls
      7. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Arsenal Mids -

        -Saka yet to convince me he is worth the 9.9mil.
        -Eze mins risk
        -Rice at 6.7 seems the better option so far?

        Kudus - Rice and catch both price changes?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          Rice is averaging a shot every 89 minutes. The goals wi

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            ll dry up.

            Open Controls
            1. HammerSandwich
                37 mins ago

                STOP trying to put us off players who are scoring points 😉

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/02/fpl-notes-gyokeres-injury-sakas-chances-another-gabriel-haul?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27395307

                Open Controls
        2. Roshen
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          4FT: Andersen + Rej + Kudus + Gyok -> Gab + Rice + Mbeumo + Guiu

          Sounds good?

          Open Controls
          1. T88MYE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            Spot on

            Open Controls
          2. SligoRovers1928
              1 min ago

              If your other two forwards are mateta and Haaland then yeah

              Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Gabriel Cucurella VVD Munoz back four GW12 onwards?

            Open Controls
            1. Dazzler
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              If you can rotate Munoz, then yes

              Open Controls
          4. HD7
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            VdV Kudus or Woltemade who goes out first? 1FT

            Open Controls
            1. Roshen
              • 3 Years
              49 mins ago

              Kudus out, Wolt deserves another chance, see no reason to sell VdV

              Open Controls
              1. GCHILD2K16
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Vdv ..spurs always concede so not a cs magnate, wont score 2 headers every week fixtures ahead for spurs are tough, not a defckn magnate either...do i need to say more why you'd sell him?

                Open Controls
          5. HD7
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            1 FT 0.6 ITB

            Petrovic
            Richards VdV Gabriel
            Mbeumo Semenyo Kudus Saka
            Wolter Gyokeres Haaland

            Dubravka King Gudm Esteve

            Open Controls
          6. Dazzler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            If you can rotate Munoz, yes

            Open Controls
          7. Nigel Tufnel
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Sanchez (Dubravka)
            Timber Porro Munoz Senesi (Alderete)
            Saka Kudus Ndiaye Semenyo (Anthony)
            Haaland Bowen (Thiago)
            1.7 ITB

            A. Bowen to Mateta
            B. Thiago to Mateta
            C. Kudus to Rice
            D. Senesi to Gabriel
            E. Kudus to Mbuemo

            Any suggestions welcome. Was initially planning to do E, but feel like I need more Arsenal. Need someone to score up front besides Mateta as well. Thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. In Bale We Trust
              • 15 Years
              23 mins ago

              Porro to Gabriel

              Open Controls
            2. SligoRovers1928
                19 mins ago

                D or e

                Open Controls
              • Kingy109
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Bowen has Burnley at home so Mateta can wait a week.
                I'd go with the guy that suggested Porro to Gabriel, definitely keep Senesi over Porro.
                Consider playing Thiago over Kudus - on pens and Toon not been great away.

                Open Controls
            3. MGMT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              I dont own Arsenal defiense currently 🙁

              With only 0.3 itb, what do you suggest?

              A. VVD -> Timber
              B. VVD -> Calafiori
              C. Find extra 0.2M and get Gabriel for a hit

              Open Controls
              1. Don Fabio's gut feelin…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                33 mins ago

                It depends how much you have in the bank after doing VVD to either Timber or Calafiori. Could you get Gabriel the next week without the hit?

                Open Controls
                1. MGMT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  No chance without a hit

                  Open Controls
              2. In Bale We Trust
                • 15 Years
                33 mins ago

                A bit get Gabby at next available opportunity for free

                Open Controls
              3. Klip Klopp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                30 mins ago

                Get gabby somehow. What about Raya in the meantime?

                Open Controls
                1. MGMT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Dont like soendi

                  Open Controls
                  1. MGMT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Spending big in GK *

                    Open Controls
              4. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                Get the best defender in the game...

                Open Controls
            4. Klip Klopp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Kudus to who?

              a. Caicedo
              b. Enzo
              c. Mbeumo
              d. any other suggestions

              Other mids are Saka, Semenyo, Sarr and Reijnders

              Open Controls
              1. MGMT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                15 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
                1. Klip Klopp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  not Caicedo?

                  Open Controls
              2. SligoRovers1928
                  14 mins ago

                  Boooomo

                  Open Controls
                • g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              3. SligoRovers1928
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Thoughts on kroupi and Saka to rice and mateta for a minus 4?
                  Mateta goes tonight and it’s exact money

                  Open Controls
                  1. Klip Klopp
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    I'd keep Saka but try and get Mateta another way

                    Open Controls
                    1. SligoRovers1928
                        28 mins ago

                        Kinda stuck at the moment, have Thiago and Haaland as my other 2 forwards and boomo, Bruno, semenyo and caicedo as my other mids

                        Open Controls
                      • SligoRovers1928
                          1 min ago

                          Probably should’ve done pedro to mateta last week but me being the idiot thought it was better to do him to Thiago and N’Diaye to mbeumo

                          Open Controls
                      • GCHILD2K16
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Go for it. Saka has neen disappointing missing 2 clear one on one at burnley.
                        Rice is a better option..on form, takes fred kicks, defcon

                        Mateta edges it over woltemade but close call v welbeck..

                        Open Controls
                    2. Eightball
                      • 5 Years
                      59 mins ago

                      Worth a bench boost? Dubravka, Minteh, Gudmundsson, Mukiele

                      Open Controls
                      1. SligoRovers1928
                          just now

                          Mukiele at arsenal…
                          I’d hold off

                          Open Controls
                      2. FDMS All Starz
                        • 10 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        Which option for the following team?

                        A) Reijnders & Munoz —> Sarr & Richards
                        B) Kudus —> Sarr
                        C) Woltemade —> Pedro

                        Sanchez
                        Timber Gabriel Munoz
                        Bruno Ndiaye Kudus Semenyo
                        Haaland Woltemade Mateta

                        Dubravka Reijnders Andersen Rodon
                        (2FTs & 0.0itb)

                        Open Controls
                        1. SligoRovers1928
                            just now

                            Probably B

                            Open Controls
                        2. Khalico
                          • 10 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          Would you do Anthony to Caicedo or Minteh?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 6 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Yes

                            Open Controls
                        3. g40steve
                          • 7 Years
                          44 mins ago

                          Rate these three strikers in order & which mid?

                          A Thiago

                          B Wolte

                          C Mateta

                          1 Saka

                          2 Rice

                          Open Controls
                          1. GCHILD2K16
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            C, b, a
                            2 > 1

                            Open Controls
                        4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                          • 10 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          Another international break!?
                          Who signed this one off

                          Open Controls
                        5. Viper
                          • 15 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          *Depending on Gyokeres fitness

                          Alderete, Gordon & Gyokeres -> Timber, Mbeumo, Thiago. 3Fts.

                          Yay/Nay?.

                          Open Controls
                        6. Richm
                          • 3 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          Best Reijnders replacement up to 6.7?
                          Also other fires to put out but thinking of selling before price changes.
                          Save money to do saka to Salah or worry about that later?
                          Other fires woltemade , pope , saka.

                          Open Controls
                        7. Dannyb
                          • 8 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Saka and Guiu to Rice and Welbeck for free? Would give me this and I'd likely bench boost.
                          Raya
                          Gabriel Munoz James
                          Mbeumo Rice Caicedo Sarr
                          Haaland Woltemade Welbeck
                          (Dub, Mukiele Senesi Semenyo)

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.