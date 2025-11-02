Scout Notes

FPL notes: Are Salah + Liverpool back on track?

2 November 2025 54 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Liverpool stopped the rot on Saturday with a 2-0 win over a hitherto in-form Aston Villa side.

Here are our Scout Notes from Anfield.

IS SALAH BACK?

Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) made it two goals in two matches on Saturday with the opening goal of the game.

He was given a huge helping hand, with Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) providing the assist…

Last weekend, we wrote that his brilliantly taken goal masked another poor display. This week was different, with the Egyptian more like his old self. Yes, there were the odd runs down blind alleys and misplaced passes – there always are.

But he was sharper against Villa, his touch neater, and his vision better aligned. He’d picked out Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) for a back-post header across goal early in the match, set up Conor Bradley (£5.0m) with a knock-down, and then played in Gakpo again; the Dutchman managed to both needlessly stray offside and miscontrol the ball.

Salah’s goal was his only real big opportunity of the game, and it was handed to him on a plate, but as we noted after the Brentford match, his underlying numbers are heading back in the right direction:

Above: Salah is top for shots among midfielders over the last five Gameweeks; he was joint-24th in Gameweeks 1-5

SZOBOSZLAI THE PICK OF THE BUNCH YET AGAIN

Gakpo’s numbers remain pretty good, too, with the Netherlands international registering more shots here (four) than anyone on show.

He remains comfortably ahead of Salah for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) this season, although raw numbers aside, his performances have dipped in recent weeks. If Florian Wirtz (£8.0m), benched on Saturday, has designs on breaking back into the side, it’s probably going to be on the left flank.

It certainly won’t be at the expense of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m), Liverpool’s player of the season. The Hungarian’s utility man status can be a deterrent regarding his FPL appeal: he’s started three games at right-back this season, plus another two in central midfield.

Salah back

Here, though, he was back in ’10’ role, and unsurprisingly more threatening as a result. His 23rd-minute effort, while technically outside the box, was Liverpool’s best unconverted chance of the game, but the Hungarian produced a tame finish.

Fizzing another effort a few feet wide and testing Martinez with a free-kick on either side of that opportunity, he also created a match-best three chances. It was Szoboszlai who crossed for Hugo Ekitike‘s (£8.6m) offside goal, too.

Two attacking returns all season isn’t a convincing selling point but he did bag 16 of them in 2024/25 to suggest he’s capable of it. One to watch ahead of the Liverpool fixtures improving from Gameweek 12.

VILLA PLAY INTO LIVERPOOL’S HANDS

So, then, are Liverpool back on track?

It was certainly more positive. Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) and Bradley, two of the biggest (and unfittest) performers of the season so far, were improved. Andrew Robertson (£5.8m) also came in and provided a less chaotic performance than Milos Kerkez (£5.8m) had been serving up.

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m) returned and unsurprisingly made a big difference, too, also showcasing the extra attacking license he’s been granted this season by striding forward to put Liverpool 2-0 up. He’s already had as many shots on target (five) as he had in the whole of 2024/25!

Villa’s xG was the second-lowest (after Burnley) that any team has managed against the reigning champions all season.

But let’s not rush to proclaim that Liverpool are ‘back’.

Even Slot admitted after full-time that the Reds were “lucky”, with the goals coming from two Villa passing errors. Gravenberch’s effort was deflected, too.

At the other end, the Villans, while subdued, twice hit the woodwork through Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) and Matty Cash (£4.6m).

“Maybe we were a bit more on the lucky side than we’ve been in the last few weeks, where, in my opinion, we were also unlucky. So, the mistake of their goalkeeper and the deflection led to two of our goals. These are the margins we are talking about. I think in other games we’ve created more from open play than we did today. But in football, it’s about results, not about the chances you create from open play.” – Arne Slot

You’d have to question Villa’s naive tactical approach, too. Why, when the Reds have struggled with direct play in recent weeks, would you self-sabotage and insist on playing out from the back?

A rare off-day for the Villans, then, after their excellent four-match winning run.

54 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Salah is so back, I'd advice anyone who is high ranked to get Haaland out to fit Salah in again. Preferably for a -8.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      City away wont be easy, but if City dont start their best 11 they do give space. If Rodri is back and they get their best 11 then I wont fancy Salah. Fixtures though are good after City so Salah should do well

      Open Controls
    2. NoOneCares
        8 mins ago

        These types of posts are utter cringe.

        Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Start Kudus or Mbeumo is the Spurs vs Utd game?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        I'm going Mbuemo, but that's more down to me being sick of Kudus

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Yeah but Utd are aa bad if not worse than Spurs, but Spurs defend their entire game and it really messes up their numbers. Frank needs to assess his tactics before things get worse

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            At least MU get goals and Mbuemo is often involved when theres goals

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 11 Years
              29 mins ago

              Yeah fairs. I think they will be upto it I reckon, and will have the entire week to prepare.

              Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Boomo will feast. Kudus should be your 4th bench player.

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Mbeumo

        Open Controls
    4. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      39 mins ago

      anybody eyeing up their FH week ? FH13 or FH16 looking favourite to my eyes atm with FH16 just getting the nod

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        I havent looked at that so far, any reason why 16 is better?

        Open Controls
        1. threeputt
          • 16 Years
          27 mins ago

          gw16 ars (WOL), liv (BHA), mci (cry), mun (BOU)

          v

          gw13 avl (WOL), mci (LEE), liv (whu), tot (FUL)

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            13 looks better imo

            Open Controls
            1. threeputt
              • 16 Years
              18 mins ago

              just looked again FH14 also an option

              ars (BRE), liv (SUN), mun (WHU), mci (ful)

              Open Controls
              1. threeputt
                • 16 Years
                17 mins ago

                also che (lee)

                Open Controls
                1. ZeBestee
                  • 11 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  This looks like the optimum gw then.

                  Open Controls
                  1. threeputt
                    • 16 Years
                    just now

                    agreed

                    Open Controls
                2. threeputt
                  • 16 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  also FH18 but middle of afcon...

                  ars (BHA), liv (WOL), mci (nfo), che (AVL)

                  Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Gotta be 13 for me

        Open Controls
    5. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Would you BB this

      Dubravka (WHU A)
      KDH (FUL H)
      Senesi (AVL A)
      Gudmundson (NFO A)

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not the best bb imo, but can be just enough

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Cheers...all 4 have good fixtures....but yeah don't really expect a lot from any of them tbh

          Open Controls
    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Great. Finally sold Salah on wildcard this week and now he's back.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think selling him for Haaland is perfectly fine, but not for others.

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        He’s not back.
        His classic cut inside and shoot move is 8 times out 10 a safety hazard for those in row Z.

        Open Controls
    7. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      gw16 ars (WOL), liv (BHA), mci (cry), mun (BOU)

      v

      gw13 avl (WOL), mci (LEE), liv (whu), tot (FUL)

      Open Controls
      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        just now

        ignore this, bad reply to abv

        Open Controls
    8. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Newcastle United have won a game at the London Stadium more recently (March 10) than West Ham.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah they arent fit for purpose atm, but NES will slowly get them to shape. It will take time though.

        Open Controls
    9. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Really need Wolte to go crazy today!!

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        I hope he doesnt sting non owners. 😛

        Open Controls
    10. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      My team with 1 FT which I want to save

      Raya
      Gab Senesi Thiaw
      Enzo Mbeumo Sarr Semenyo
      Haaland Gyok Mateta

      Dub Kudus Rodon Mukiele

      Good week to save?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        G2G

        Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    11. dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Really need to get Gabriel in now so Gyok gotta go,which striker is best to replace him? Already have Haaland and Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Eketike if money isnt an issue. Otherwise Pedro

        Open Controls
    12. Yordan Letchkov
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thoughts on this?

      Rejinders/Stach to Minteh/King

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not bad as Reijnders/Stach are difficult to keep at this point.

        Open Controls
    13. Garlana
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gw11 is arguably the best BB week for my team, but I'm concerned about the number of away games, would you guys BB this bench?

      Dubravka (west ham away)
      Rodon (forest away)
      Palhinha (united home) DC monster.
      Senesi (villa away)

      Open Controls
    14. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      A) Timber -> Gabriel
      B) Other defender + midfielder -> Gabriel + XXX -4?

      Petrovic Dubravka
      Timber Muñoz Senesi Richards Alderete
      Saka Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Enzo
      Haaland Mateta Obi

      0.8 1FT 

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wont do for a hit. I think you have already missed the boat. Will save and bring him for free if they continue the trend.

        Open Controls
    15. MikkeBlomkvist
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gudmundsson to Virgil or may be Dias? (Nice fixtures after next game). Or take Timber and double with Gabriel?

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Will save and analyse after IB

        Open Controls
    16. el polako
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Gyokeres owners happy?
      17 points in 6 games.
      Finally manages to push it over the line and immediately gets injured.

      Surely he’ll go down in the trolls hall of fame.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yesterday was the best game.he has had in an Arsenal shirt imo. His touches and link up play were much much better and he would have gotten double digit if he stayed imo but its only 1 game. Injury i think will be short term.

        I will still look into someone like Ekitike in gw12 going forward.

        Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Points in 3 games. 2 newly promoted and Ange's Forest.

        Open Controls
    17. nonaynever
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Will Sunderland score against Arsenal? I'm currently in the Yes camp. playing my FH and currently have zero ARS defence. Madness? Are Sunderland not historically a bogey team for Arsenal?

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sunderland might score against Arsenal but Gabriel has other routes of points, and can be Timber/Cala. Maybe punt on keeper change but still not worth it with how they are playing.

        Open Controls
    18. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am actually happy withy team but having a nightmare couple of gws... Around 9m rank for both

      Team this week:
      Pope (dub)
      Gab timber alderete (Richards chalobah)
      Saka Sarr semenyo Enzo (xhaka)
      Haaland wolte mateta

      2fts

      What am I doing wrong ????

      I am tempted to save in view of fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah save for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Thank you.

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Might reschuffle following gw if Saka and Enzo blank again. Something like selling them for Bruno and rice who can be set and forget players

          Open Controls
    19. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could people smarter than me suggest who's a better pick from Caicedo and Enzo? I'm sure this is a common question.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.