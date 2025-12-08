UCL Fantasy: Matchday 6 Scout Picks

It’s time to choose our Matchday 6 Scout Picks for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation. UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions from calendar day to calendar day, so it’s a strong squad of 15 we want and not a mere starting XI with unusable bench fodder.

GOALKEEPERS

This week offers very few standout goalkeepers on either day, which creates a tricky start. Kairat failed to score against 10-man Pafos recently, so targeting their next opponent makes sense. With that angle in mind, Kostas Tzoliakis (€4.2m) from Olympiakos looks like a strong Tuesday budget option.

Wednesday doesn’t offer many convincing choices either. One route we could take is Lucas Chevalier (€4.5m) from PSG. He faces Athletic Club, who failed to score in three of their last four matches, giving the budget keeper a realistic chance to deliver a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

UCL Fantasy managers will find very few Tuesday defenders with strong clean-sheet potential this week. Securing at least one Tuesday starter still matters, so you could look toward Micky van de Ven (£5.1m), who plays at home against a weak Slavia Praha side and offers notable goal threat.

Juventus host Champions League newcomers Pafos in Matchday 6, and that fixture creates huge appeal for their defensive options. Pierre Kalulu (€4.5m) stands out as their most secure route to minutes and comes at an excellent price.

Another impressive budget option is Daniel Svensson (€4.5m). Dortmund face Bodø/Glimt in Germany and set up with a back-three system that benefits their wing-backs. Svensson recently took advantage of that structure by scoring in his latest Champions League appearance.

Because pushing most of our budget into attack looks optimal this week, we should also turn to Alessandro Buongiorno (€3.8m). Napoli meet a Benfica team that continues to struggle in the final third, as shown by their failure to score in both Matchday 3 and Matchday 4.

Arsenal kept four clean sheets in their first five matches, and they could add another this week when they travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge. With key players injured, Piero Hincapié (€4.9m) appears to offer the most secure minutes in their back line.

MIDFIELDERS

Leaving out Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m) in Matchday 6 could prove extremely difficult. Juventus should score this week against Pafos, one of the weakest sides in the competition. Yildiz arrives in outstanding form after producing an assist and a Player of the Match award from just 45 minutes in Matchday 5, followed by a brace in Serie A.

Before their shock 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, Barcelona smashed nine goals past Olympiakos and Club Brugge. They have also scored ten more league goals than their La Liga rivals this season. With key attackers now back from injury and a favourable home fixture against a leaky Frankfurt defence, backing both Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Raphinha (€9.4m) offers an aggressive but very sensible route to upside.

Bayern also look to respond after their defeat. The Bavarians averaged three goals per game before their loss to Arsenal, and this week they host Sporting CP. Their standout midfield option remains Michael Olise (€8.2m), who averages an attacking return per match in the Bundesliga this season.

Athletic Club’s recent heavy defeats to Arsenal, Newcastle and Dortmund highlight a defence we should continue to target. They now face a ruthless PSG frontline helped by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m), who enters the round as a threat with a high ceiling.

FORWARDS

Bayern play at home this week, so bringing in Harry Kane (€10.8m) feels straightforward. He takes penalties, he already has 19 goals across the Bundesliga and Champions League, and he now faces a Sporting CP side that swings wildly between good and poor performances.

Victor Osimhen (€7.8m) also looks like an excellent option after returning from injury. The Galatasaray penalty taker has hit double-digit returns in every Champions League match he has played this season, which makes him one of the most effective fantasy assets in the game.

Another mid-priced forward who could match – or even outperform – the premiums this week is Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m). The Dortmund striker goes into a home fixture against a weak Bodø/Glimt defence after scoring a brace and taking the Player of the Match award in his previous outing.

UCL MATCHDAY 6 SCOUT PICKS