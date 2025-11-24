UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 Scout Picks

It’s time to choose our Matchday 5 Scout Picks for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation. UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions from calendar day to calendar day, so it’s a strong squad of 15 we want and not a mere starting XI with unusable bench fodder.

GOALKEEPERS

Targeting clean sheets looks challenging in this round, so leaning on budget goalkeepers may be the best way to free up funds for outfield upgrades.

With that in mind – and crucially, playing on Tuesday – Vanja Milinković-Savić (€4.0m) becomes a strong first-choice option. Napoli arrive in the Gameweek having kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, and their home meeting with Qarabag provides another clear opportunity to extend that defensive form.

If Milinković-Savić fails to return points on Tuesday, the fallback option is PSG’s Lucas Chevalier (€4.5m). The reigning Champions League winners have shown consistent defensive resilience under pressure, and even though they face Spurs, the French side remain capable of securing a clean sheet.

DEFENCE

Dortmund face a Villarreal side who have failed to score in their last two Champions League matches. With that in mind, Daniel Svensson (€4.6m) looks like an excellent option. The wing-back offers clean-sheet potential and regularly pushes into advanced attacking positions, giving him multiple avenues to return points.

Doubling up on the Napoli defence looks like a smart play this week, especially with no team boasting stronger clean sheet odds heading into the round. Alessandro Buongiorno (€3.8m) stands out as one of the most reliable options for minutes, making him a safe and budget-friendly route into their backline.

PSG are another side worth considering for defensive doubling. Even if the clean sheet doesn’t land, Nuno Mendes (€6.3m) carries significant attacking upside – evidenced by his two goals and two assists across the first four European fixtures. His ability to return points at both ends of the pitch makes him a high-ceiling option for Matchday 5.

Juventus meet Bodo/Glimt, who failed to find the net in Matchday 4. The Italian side come into the fixture after a clean sheet against Torino, and Pierre Kalulu (€4.5m) appears to be their safest defensive option for guaranteed playing time.

Finally, Newcastle have responded well since their Matchday 1 defeat to Barcelona, keeping three consecutive Champions League clean sheets. This week they face Marseille, and Dan Burn (€4.8m) stands out as the best pick. Even if the clean sheet doesn’t materialise, his aerial threat – as seen in Matchday 4 – gives him solid attacking upside.

MIDFIELDERS

PSG will look to respond after their 2–1 defeat last time out, and Spurs now face the challenge of absorbing that home pressure. Tottenham have been far from convincing defensively in recent weeks, which brings Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) firmly into play. The Georgian has produced two double-digit hauls in his last three UCL matches, highlighting both form and upside.

PSV remain dangerous in attack, but their defensive weaknesses have been exposed repeatedly. With that in mind, backing Mohamed Salah (€10.5m) – Liverpool’s penalty taker – feels like a strong play. Before his Real Madrid blank, the Egyptian had scored in two consecutive Premier League matches, showing he is still carrying significant threat.

Juventus can be inconsistent, yet when they click, they become a major attacking force – as shown in their 4-4 draw with Dortmund on Matchday 1. Central to their creativity and end product is Kenan Yıldız (€6.7m), who looks well-placed to exploit a leaky Bodø/Glimt defence this week.

Napoli don’t just offer defensive potential this week – their attackers also deserve attention. Qarabag have conceded at least two goals in three of their four Champions League fixtures, and one player who could capitalise on their shaky back line is Scott McTominay (€7m). His late runs into the box and growing goal threat make him an appealing option.

Rounding off the midfield is Enzo Fernández (€6.6m). Chelsea’s penalty taker ranks among the Premier League’s best midfielders for non-penalty expected goal involvement, and he arrives in good form after scoring in his previous outing. With Barcelona conceding three goals to Club Brugge recently, this fixture could provide another strong platform for Fernández to deliver.

FORWARDS

Given his current form, it would be unwise to overlook Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m). The Frenchman has already delivered 20 attacking returns across La Liga and the Champions League, and he now heads into an appealing away fixture against Olympiakos.

Another player who remains close to essential is Erling Haaland (€10.7m). Manchester City host Leverkusen this week, and the German side recently conceded seven goals to PSG, making Haaland a prime candidate for a big return.

A home fixture against Villarreal might be exactly what Dortmund need to build some consistency. The Spanish side have lost three of their four matches in the competition so far, making them a prime team to target. That puts the spotlight firmly on lead striker Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m), who looks well-placed to take advantage of Villarreal’s ongoing struggles.

UCL MATCHDAY 5 SCOUT PICKS