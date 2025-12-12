FPL Gameweek 16 Scout Picks: Eze in Arsenal triple-up

It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 16.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 16 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

David Raya (£6.0m) takes his place between the sticks as Arsenal prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta might be short of a few first-choice defensive options this week; however, the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in five of their seven home matches thus far. They will also be buoyed by the fact that their visitors have failed to score in each of their last four encounters on the road, so the odds are firmly against Wolves in Gameweek 16.

DEFENDERS

Chelsea’s home encounter with Everton brings Trevoh Chalobah (£5.3m) into contention, as Enzo Maresca’s side look for a fifth clean sheet in seven matches. A unanimous selection among our Scout Squad panel, the £5.3m defender has started every Premier League game he has been available for this season. He also offers a bit of goal threat (he’s scored three times already), as well as the potential for defensive contribution (DefCon) points (35.7% success rate).

Keane Lewis-Potter’s (£4.8m) ‘out of position’ potential is key to his appeal in Gameweek 16. With Kevin Schade (£7.0m) suspended and Reiss Nelson (£4.8m) used sparingly and only just back from injury, the 24-year-old could play on the left wing, provided Keith Andrews opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation at home to Leeds United. With the increased possibility of an attacking return, as well as a clean sheet, Lewis-Potter could be poised for a differential haul.

Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) gets the nod for Fulham’s away trip to Burnley. Marco Silva’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet on the road in 2025/26, but the Danish centre-back is a clear threat from set plays and offers the best chance of DefCon points, with a 64.3% success rate over the season. Burnley, meanwhile, have suffered three straight losses at Turf Moor and failed to score a single goal during that run.

MIDFIELDERS