Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 16 Scout Picks: Eze in Arsenal triple-up

12 December 2025 321 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 16.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 16 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

David Raya (£6.0m) takes his place between the sticks as Arsenal prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta might be short of a few first-choice defensive options this week; however, the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in five of their seven home matches thus far. They will also be buoyed by the fact that their visitors have failed to score in each of their last four encounters on the road, so the odds are firmly against Wolves in Gameweek 16.

DEFENDERS

Chelsea’s home encounter with Everton brings Trevoh Chalobah (£5.3m) into contention, as Enzo Maresca’s side look for a fifth clean sheet in seven matches. A unanimous selection among our Scout Squad panel, the £5.3m defender has started every Premier League game he has been available for this season. He also offers a bit of goal threat (he’s scored three times already), as well as the potential for defensive contribution (DefCon) points (35.7% success rate).

Keane Lewis-Potter’s (£4.8m) ‘out of position’ potential is key to his appeal in Gameweek 16. With Kevin Schade (£7.0m) suspended and Reiss Nelson (£4.8m) used sparingly and only just back from injury, the 24-year-old could play on the left wing, provided Keith Andrews opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation at home to Leeds United. With the increased possibility of an attacking return, as well as a clean sheet, Lewis-Potter could be poised for a differential haul.

Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) gets the nod for Fulham’s away trip to Burnley. Marco Silva’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet on the road in 2025/26, but the Danish centre-back is a clear threat from set plays and offers the best chance of DefCon points, with a 64.3% success rate over the season. Burnley, meanwhile, have suffered three straight losses at Turf Moor and failed to score a single goal during that run.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Saka part pf
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

321 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Punty FH team. Is this a bit mad?

    Leno
    White, Chalobah, Lewis Potter
    Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Dango
    Gyokeres, Ekitike, Thiago

    Donnaruma, Wilson, James, Anderson 1.9 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      White not seen in training apparently

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ah shite seriously? I’ve wasted my FTs then.

        I’d nearly FH to undo them and get them back for next week!

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Take that with a pinch of salt...

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Nor was Rice, Odegaard or Timber.

        Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play

    A alderete
    B Richards
    C truffert

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  3. Elideus
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Boring, but needed question. Play one, thanks in advance
    A - Esteve
    B - De Cuyper
    C - Rodon

    Open Controls
  4. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH or use 5 FT?

    Verbruggen/Dubravka
    Timber Milenkovic Munoz
    Saka Semenyo BrunoG Minteh
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    5 frees:
    Verbruggen, Timber, Munoz, Semenyo, Mateta to Sanchez, Hincapie, Cash, BrunoF, Watkins

    Or FH, reasses with the 5 next week instead?

    Open Controls
  5. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raya, Dubravka, 4FT, 1.2
    VVD, Andersen, Lacroix, Senesi, Gudm.
    Saka, Semenyo, Foden, Bruno G, King
    Woltemade, Thiago, Haaland

    The team doesn't look bad but I'm aware that 4FT is a chance to improve.

    What next?
    1) Senesi / Lacroix-->O'Reilly
    2) Woltemade -->Ekitike
    3) Bruno G --> Wilson
    4) other?
    5) gtg

    Open Controls
  6. CFC1990
    • 14 Years
    just now

    I have 2m in the bank and 3 FTs.

    I would appreciate some advice.

    Dubravka
    Timber, VVD, Anderson
    Saka, Anderson, Minteh, Foden, Bruno
    Haaland, Thiago

    Pope, Guiu, Senesi. Rodon

    I'm.between:

    a) Minteh to Rice and roll the other transfers. 3 FTs next week.

    b) Pope to Raya and Minteh to Szbozlai this week. 2 FTs next week.

    Kind of want to keep Pope as the rotation with Dubravka good when back but the Arsenal clean sheet odds are amazing. Raya just seems like a 6 point guy though

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.