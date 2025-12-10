The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 15

10 December 2025 181 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Everything must go”

In scenes reminiscent of the Hunger Games, there was a frenzy of activity this week, as transfer-thirsty FPL managers roamed the Fantasy world looking for short-term punts as we prepared for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) giveaway.

All this in the midst of back-to-back Gameweeks in seven days was enough, I am sure, to drive many FPL managers to take a sip or two more of mulled wine. Other festive drinks are available.

Once the weekend arrived, a significant amount of drama came from Merseyside-way, with some suggesting Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) should calm down, calm down. Well done to anyone getting that 90s sketch show reference.

Then, onto the football, most of us switched back to an Erling Haaland (£15.0m) armband after the Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) dalliance, only for him to promptly blank and Bruno haul.

Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) mysteriously disappeared, prompting plenty of bench jam, and Declan Rice (£7.1m) – who nobody appears to own amongst the online FPL community – briefly became the game’s leading midfielder, before Monday.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Huss E continues to make a mockery of his rookie status here, as he top-scored again and climbed up to 13k worldwide, helped this time by the holy FPL trinity of Fernandes, Phil Foden (£8.6m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.2m).

Pingreen had a good week and rose almost 400,000 places, but this was nothing compared to FPL General. The latter is loving these Haaland blanks, shooting up over 900,000 spots and lifting himself off the bottom of this table.

General was helped by a Foden captaincy and, overall, it was strange to see none of them plump for Fernandes. I was convinced that at least one of them would have, considering he faced a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that seems ripe for targeting.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 15 1

With all these must-use transfers in hand and Foden running hot, he was unsurprisingly the most popular purchase, and he returned another double-digit score. The main sacrifice? Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m).

We also saw a sprinkle of goalkeeping moves that moved Nick Pope (£5.1m) on, but perhaps the most eye-catching decision was Fabio Borges losing faith in Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m). I suspect many more are about to follow suit.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

Despite all these transfers, the only change is Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) for Marco Senesi (£5.0m), plus a re-ordering of the deck that saw Foden move up the popularity charts.

Dubravka (88.9%), Raya (44.4%)
van Dijk (72.2%), Timber (55.6%), Andersen (50%), Rodon (44.4%), Munoz (38.9%)
Fernandes (83.3%), Foden (72.2%), Saka (72.2%), Minteh (66.7%), Semenyo (38.9%)
Haaland (94.4%), Mateta (61.1%), Thiago (55.6%)

POSITIONING YOUR TRANSFERS

So we’ve arrived at the Gameweek 16 transfer top-up. Management styles will surely come into play, with the aggressive treating this as a mini-Wildcard, while others hoard them like cautious FPL scrooges.

Where they will target their moves is up for debate, so let’s take a quick look at where the majority of transfers have taken place so far.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 15 2

Midfield is where green and red arrows are being churned out, with just under 50% of transfers in the middle of the park. Furthermore, there’s been limited activity up front, where Haaland and a 3-5-2 formation are prevalent.

Luke has made the most moves in defence, Mark and Tom Dollimore frequently fiddle about with their forwards, as the likes of Fabio and Harry have stayed away from making any goalkeeping transfers at all. Maybe David Raya (£6.0m) was the answer all along.

CONCLUSION

Plenty of movement took place over the last few weeks, as the more engaged managers start making their gains. And with five transfers now in the pocket, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to continue such progression.

Honestly, the best tactic is just to target Wolves, which places all eyes on Mikel Arteta’s next press conference.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

defensive contributions
  1. jacksonbarber125
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    If I use 4 of my new 5 ft, so I have one remaining, and I do not use it, will I have 2 ft for next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      yea

      Open Controls
  2. Pariße
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Technically could’ve been a red for Rüdiger here, if that’s considered as DOGSO. Pulling and no attempt to play the ball.

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    how good is cherki's right foot.

    Open Controls
  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    O’Reilly cementing his claim to be Muntoz replacement

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cool kids already have him 😎

      Open Controls
  5. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Well my Munoz replacement is obvious

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      So high on the pitch

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Haaland?

      Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hincapie?

      2 shots
      1 big chance
      0,36 xG
      3 tackles
      2 interceptions
      1 block

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        sorry not watching arsenal, is hincapie getting on the end of set pieces? great to hear if true, only thing hes been lacking in the league matches so far

        Open Controls
  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good Stuff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

    Open Controls
  7. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    I can get to this team by GW 18 with all the FTs in hand now and the Munoz injury news. Will be left with zero FTs.

    Worth it for that attack?

    Raya
    NOR - Andersen - Todibo
    Saka - Palmer - Fernandes - Foden
    Haaland - Woltemade - Thiago

    Dubravka - Esteve - Gudmundsson - Devenney

    Open Controls
    1. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I should add - too much money in Palmer for too much risk with not good enough fixtures. If he's proved his fitness and form by gw 24 then sure.

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not a fan of Bruno, Palmer hasn’t been good since early last season and I have Saka and I am looking to shift him onwards as I think Rice is better value. I think you need another Arsenal defender

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      dont mind it, looks tasty.

      do think though when gabriel comes back hes borderline essential so funds would be needed to get him in

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        True that

        Open Controls
    4. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      One of Palmer downgraded or Woltemade. Not by much but a million or so to get in better defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Palmer is the spicy differential

        Not compromising on him

        Open Controls
  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    In your opinion what is the best 4.4 DF to have for the next few GWs (16 - 18)

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Knight. We’re tying to make him template again!

      Open Controls
  9. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Arsenal V Wolves

    Since the start of November over the last 6 league games, Wolves have conceded 14 goals in total
    But only 2 of those were conceded in the first half.
    Something to consider if we are thinking of Arteta making half time subs.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I don't know, United could've had 3 by halftime.

      Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I have Saka but really tempted on a Eze double up as well for old times sake. We think Eze may start v Wolves?

      Open Controls

