FPL notes: AFCON exit latest, £3.8m defender + Bruno on top

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) is now Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scoring midfielder after an 18-point haul at Molineux on Monday.

Manchester United have made a habit of disappointing against teams they should be beating – they’d won only one of their six fixtures against sides in the bottom half – but even they couldn’t cock it up against a desperate Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Our Scout Notes on the game follow but first, an update on some African Cup of Nations (AFCON) exits.

AMORIM ON WHEN MBEUMO & CO WILL EXIT FOR AFCON

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m), Amad Diallo (£6.3m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) are the three United players who are heading for Morocco in mid-December.

Most AFCON-bound Premier League players will depart after playing in Gameweek 16 this weekend. The problem with Man Utd is that their Gameweek 16 fixture against Bournemouth is on Monday night, when the “mandatory release” date is.

The belief is that Mbeumo and Amad will be able to face the Cherries, as their countries’ first AFCON fixtures are not until Christmas Eve. There is more of a doubt around Mazraoui, as Morocco contest the tournament opener on December 21.

Long story short, there is no definite answer yet re: the trio’s availability in Gameweek 16. Amorim, however, is hopeful.

“The club is talking with the national teams. Let’s wait for the middle of the week. I don’t know for sure but we are doing our job and they, the national teams, are talking with us. And that is a good sign. Let’s see.” – Ruben Amorim

BRUNO HITS THE MIDFIELD SUMMIT

Two days after Declan Rice (£7.1m) hit the summit of the midfielder points table, Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) toppled him.

The Portuguese playmaker had to score 18 points to overtake Rice and he did just that, scoring a farcical opener, netting from the spot, and teeing up Mason Mount (£5.9m) in between. Maximum bonus points unsurprisingly followed.

There could have been other/further returns. He set Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) away for big chances, both saved, and had a goalbound shot blocked by Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.3m) shortly before he assisted Mount. Five shots, five chances created.

The pulsing caveat here is that it’s Wolves. They’re on course to set unwanted records, are winless and haven’t kept a clean sheet all season. There won’t be an easier game until… well, the swift rematch at Old Trafford in Gameweek 19. Remember that Bruno was on a nine-match goal drought before Monday night.

Still, you know what you’re getting from Fernandes: routes to points from every conceivable angle. Just look at his evening at Molineux: one penalty, one direct free-kick attempt, five corners, one goal from open play, one assist from open play, two shots from open play and two chances created from open play. All that was missing was defensive contribution (DefCon) points, and we know he’s capable of banking those.

On top of it all, and so important at this time of year, he’s going to start every game over Christmas and New Year, barring injury.

EIGHT-SHOT CUNHA + AMORIM ON MOUNT

It wasn’t just Fernandes who was stat-padding in the West Midlands.

Mbeumo and Amad both racked up seven shots/key passes combined, while Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) had a Gameweek-high eight attempts. A Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) save denied him a first goal since Gameweek 9 (and Bruno another assist), while another effort was blocked on the line.

Mount meanwhile picked up the Man of the Match award. He’s now scored in three of his last four starts, and he should enjoy a minutes boost while Amad and Mbeumo are away.

However, Amorim reminded us that care is still being taken with Mount’s fitness. Even with Amad and Mbeumo gone, the United boss can call on Cunha, Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) – who should be nearing a return – and Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m), who started ahead of Mount in Gameweek 14. Even Bruno or the lesser-spotted Kobbie Mainoo (£4.6m) could be pushed forward into a ’10’ role.

“Sometimes it’s the tactical issue when you play a striker and sometimes Cunha is going to that position. But sometimes it’s also we need to protect Mason Mount. We need to build the same thing that we did with Luke [Shaw] last year. We are doing with Mase, taking care of him.” – Ruben Amorim on why Mason Mount doesn’t start every game

All in all, then, a great night for the attacking assets; even Cunha banked an assist. But, as Amorim said, “Bournemouth is going to be a different world.”

£3.8M DEFENDER STARTS AGAIN + DE LIGT LATEST

The joint-cheapest defender in the game started for the second Gameweek in a row. Ayden Heaven (£3.8m) lined up at the heart of the United defence and, after his struggles against West Ham United last Thursday, was steadier here.

“I think Ayden has a great future. He’s really hard to beat. He adapts really well in the centre. We have Mattha [de Ligt] and Harry [Maguire] with problems. Of course, he needs more rhythm to play 90 minutes. Sometimes he plays man-v-man in that position. I think he did really well and I really enjoyed to see him with the ball. That was a very good point in his game.” – Ruben Amorim on Ayden Heaven

Be warned, though, that he’s pretty much only in the side because Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m) and Harry Maguire (£4.3m) are injured. De Ligt was expected back in Gameweek 15, indeed, but didn’t show.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. Sometimes you have an idea, but then you have to see day-by-day. So, I’m not going to say that when he’s going back.” – Ruben Amorim on when Matthijs de Ligt will return

United defenders in general are underwhelming anyway. It’s still only one clean sheet all season, and they even allowed Wolves to score their first Premier League goal since October.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN TIME?

The above graphic tells a grim story regarding Wolves. Bar a 10-minute period in the first half when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£5.2m) drew them level, they were desperate.

Whether you’re measuring by Opta or Statsbomb expected goals, this was the biggest ‘xG win’ of 2025/26 so far.

A manager change hasn’t altered much, bar one spirited rearguard effort against Aston Villa. That seems like a distant memory.

And up next for Wolves? A trip to the Emirates. Those FPL managers with their Triple Captain still in play will surely be tempted to use it on an Arsenal player. Even those who are chipless will likely consider moving the armband off Erling Haaland (£15.0m) for one week. Declan Rice was even ahead of Haaland in our captain poll last night, which tells you something about this season’s whipping boys.

All eyes on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet against Club Brugge…