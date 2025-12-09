Scout Notes

FPL notes: AFCON exit latest, £3.8m defender + Bruno on top

9 December 2025 108 comments
Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) is now Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scoring midfielder after an 18-point haul at Molineux on Monday.

Manchester United have made a habit of disappointing against teams they should be beating – they’d won only one of their six fixtures against sides in the bottom half – but even they couldn’t cock it up against a desperate Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Our Scout Notes on the game follow but first, an update on some African Cup of Nations (AFCON) exits.

AMORIM ON WHEN MBEUMO & CO WILL EXIT FOR AFCON

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m), Amad Diallo (£6.3m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) are the three United players who are heading for Morocco in mid-December.

Most AFCON-bound Premier League players will depart after playing in Gameweek 16 this weekend. The problem with Man Utd is that their Gameweek 16 fixture against Bournemouth is on Monday night, when the “mandatory release” date is.

The belief is that Mbeumo and Amad will be able to face the Cherries, as their countries’ first AFCON fixtures are not until Christmas Eve. There is more of a doubt around Mazraoui, as Morocco contest the tournament opener on December 21.

Long story short, there is no definite answer yet re: the trio’s availability in Gameweek 16. Amorim, however, is hopeful.

“The club is talking with the national teams. Let’s wait for the middle of the week. I don’t know for sure but we are doing our job and they, the national teams, are talking with us. And that is a good sign. Let’s see.” – Ruben Amorim

BRUNO HITS THE MIDFIELD SUMMIT

Two days after Declan Rice (£7.1m) hit the summit of the midfielder points table, Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) toppled him.

AFCON exit

The Portuguese playmaker had to score 18 points to overtake Rice and he did just that, scoring a farcical opener, netting from the spot, and teeing up Mason Mount (£5.9m) in between. Maximum bonus points unsurprisingly followed.

There could have been other/further returns. He set Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) away for big chances, both saved, and had a goalbound shot blocked by Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.3m) shortly before he assisted Mount. Five shots, five chances created.

The pulsing caveat here is that it’s Wolves. They’re on course to set unwanted records, are winless and haven’t kept a clean sheet all season. There won’t be an easier game until… well, the swift rematch at Old Trafford in Gameweek 19. Remember that Bruno was on a nine-match goal drought before Monday night.

Still, you know what you’re getting from Fernandes: routes to points from every conceivable angle. Just look at his evening at Molineux: one penalty, one direct free-kick attempt, five corners, one goal from open play, one assist from open play, two shots from open play and two chances created from open play. All that was missing was defensive contribution (DefCon) points, and we know he’s capable of banking those.

On top of it all, and so important at this time of year, he’s going to start every game over Christmas and New Year, barring injury.

EIGHT-SHOT CUNHA + AMORIM ON MOUNT

AFCON exit

It wasn’t just Fernandes who was stat-padding in the West Midlands.

Mbeumo and Amad both racked up seven shots/key passes combined, while Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) had a Gameweek-high eight attempts. A Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) save denied him a first goal since Gameweek 9 (and Bruno another assist), while another effort was blocked on the line.

Mount meanwhile picked up the Man of the Match award. He’s now scored in three of his last four starts, and he should enjoy a minutes boost while Amad and Mbeumo are away.

However, Amorim reminded us that care is still being taken with Mount’s fitness. Even with Amad and Mbeumo gone, the United boss can call on Cunha, Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) – who should be nearing a return – and Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m), who started ahead of Mount in Gameweek 14. Even Bruno or the lesser-spotted Kobbie Mainoo (£4.6m) could be pushed forward into a ’10’ role.

“Sometimes it’s the tactical issue when you play a striker and sometimes Cunha is going to that position. But sometimes it’s also we need to protect Mason Mount. We need to build the same thing that we did with Luke [Shaw] last year. We are doing with Mase, taking care of him.” – Ruben Amorim on why Mason Mount doesn’t start every game

All in all, then, a great night for the attacking assets; even Cunha banked an assist. But, as Amorim said, “Bournemouth is going to be a different world.”

£3.8M DEFENDER STARTS AGAIN + DE LIGT LATEST

The joint-cheapest defender in the game started for the second Gameweek in a row. Ayden Heaven (£3.8m) lined up at the heart of the United defence and, after his struggles against West Ham United last Thursday, was steadier here.

“I think Ayden has a great future. He’s really hard to beat. He adapts really well in the centre. We have Mattha [de Ligt] and Harry [Maguire] with problems. Of course, he needs more rhythm to play 90 minutes. Sometimes he plays man-v-man in that position. I think he did really well and I really enjoyed to see him with the ball. That was a very good point in his game.” – Ruben Amorim on Ayden Heaven

Be warned, though, that he’s pretty much only in the side because Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m) and Harry Maguire (£4.3m) are injured. De Ligt was expected back in Gameweek 15, indeed, but didn’t show.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. Sometimes you have an idea, but then you have to see day-by-day. So, I’m not going to say that when he’s going back.” – Ruben Amorim on when Matthijs de Ligt will return

United defenders in general are underwhelming anyway. It’s still only one clean sheet all season, and they even allowed Wolves to score their first Premier League goal since October.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN TIME?

The above graphic tells a grim story regarding Wolves. Bar a 10-minute period in the first half when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£5.2m) drew them level, they were desperate.

Whether you’re measuring by Opta or Statsbomb expected goals, this was the biggest ‘xG win’ of 2025/26 so far.

A manager change hasn’t altered much, bar one spirited rearguard effort against Aston Villa. That seems like a distant memory.

And up next for Wolves? A trip to the Emirates. Those FPL managers with their Triple Captain still in play will surely be tempted to use it on an Arsenal player. Even those who are chipless will likely consider moving the armband off Erling Haaland (£15.0m) for one week. Declan Rice was even ahead of Haaland in our captain poll last night, which tells you something about this season’s whipping boys.

All eyes on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet against Club Brugge…

  1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Saka tripple captain vs Wolves, who is with me?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      This is the best opportunity to use your TC if you have it

      Open Controls
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yep. Haaland seems volatile at the moment and Westham can decide to keep it tight any time. I do not buy into that Westham story that FPL experts are on about. Problem is minutes for Saka as seen from the past.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Wolves are playing like the worst team in PL in recent years. They got thrashed by United who are themselves abysmal. Arsenal are going to batter them at the Emirates.

          Open Controls
          1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            • 13 Years
            2 hours ago

            Sure. I will take Saka even for 45 minutes. He can easily score a brace.

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Haaland is loads more consistent than Saka

          Says the TC for 6 points in Gw13!

          Still doing okay but I needed to land all the chips.

          Big BB, big miss on TC and so so on FH.

          I think following the crowd on some of the chips can work, the pack normally lands at least one a season and now we have double opportunities/ jeapoardy to use them.

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          West Ham do seem to have improved markedly under Nuno in recent games.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            They were absolutely dog against United

            Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Haaland GW17?... AWB and Diouf off to AFCON

      Open Controls
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 13 Years
        2 hours ago

        I have seen Haaland burn guys in the past vs a very porous opponent (Leeds).

        Open Controls
        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Fair... Saka seldom hauls... maybe WOL will put a stop to that lol

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Foden could be an interesting gamble

        Open Controls
        1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          I agree but Westham are not as weak as Wolves. Wolves are just completely down and out and I expect 0 resistance.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Sure but they are still poor defensively

            Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Maybe keep an eye on the mins Saka plays tomorrow before committing to Saka TC

      Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Interesting. My captaincy is currently on Fernandes, with Thiago and Saka and vying for VC. Bournemouth have been poor defensively away from home this season, if I'm not mistaken. Yet I wasn't considering this the week to TC him.

      He has Wolves in GW19, and I was also considering GW18 against Newcastle, with it being the only game on Boxing Day (a day often full of goals -- though perhaps the 27th Dec could just be the same as the 26th??).

      Thiago: as good as Saka this week, but has Wolves next week, so Thiago next week would make a better TC than Saka this week (at least that's my reasoning, but my judgment could be off)

      Saka hasn't shown enough this season or recently for me to get excited about. Not great value, but I wouldn't sell him because I have money to spend (with no Haaland in my team - and since 10 mins ago, no Salah). If Saliba and Gabriel were playing, I would prefer an Arsenal defender (Gabriel or Timber) to Saka, which tells me that Saka is an okay choice only.

      I think other good TC options are Foden (or Haaland if I/you have him) in GW17 against West Ham and GW18 against Forest (mostly for the unsubstantiated Boxing Day Theory), and then a Liverpool player (potentially Isak, Ekitike) in GW18 against Wolves (which combines the fixture with the Boxing Day Theory). Finally, if anyone is taking an early punt on Palmer, he will be at home to Bournemount in GW19, who could be even shakier away from home during the busy schedule (or maybe the opposite becomes true, who knows). He would be a decent enough last resort if all other options aren't working out for some reason.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Are you doing better than FPL General though?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Oops replied to the wrong post.

          Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Mateta, King & Hartman to Guiu, Rice & Hincapie?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      How long will Hincapie stay in the side for though

      Open Controls
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Best three Arsenal (WOL) if FH this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I think we need to see the mins played against Club Brugge tomorrow night before being a bit more comfortable on which player starts at the weekend

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        This will determine whether I use FTs or FH. There are some players I'd take a punt on that I wouldn't necessarily want long term if FH - e.g. White and Trossard.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          I like the Ben White pick on FH if Saliba is still out.

          Something to be mindful of with Trossard:

          Arteta on Trossard sub:
          "Leo could only play a certain number of minutes. We made a decision to do it early… that’s why we had to change things.

          We knew he is another player coming back from injury and he started to feel it again so we had to take him off.”

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Cheers, useful information.

            Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Saka, Timber, Trossard

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Saka + Rice + someone who is rested against Brugge

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Saka
      Merino
      Rice

      Open Controls
    5. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saka, Rice, Timber for me I think - subject to any midweek minutes or injuries

      Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bruno is one of three players, along with Dubravka and Andersen, that I’ve had since GW1.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Hi Tony! Do you think it's worth getting Bruno now with Bournemouth, Villa & Newcastle next?

      Open Controls
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Apparently as per some FPL experts on youtube Bournemouth is weak af

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Bruno is an essential long term pick imo. Set and forget.

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        For me, Bruno is an easy long term set and forget pick. He ticks all the boxes in FPL.

        - nailed
        - set pieces
        - pens
        - defcon
        - good on bps/bonus points

        Open Controls
        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Aye, and this has been obvious since pre-season yet I have someone ended up with Mbeumo. At least I had Bruno F in FPL Challenge!

          Open Controls
      4. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I would mate

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      That’s why you have awesome in your name

      Open Controls
  5. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is my team OK? Struggling atm:

    Raya
    Timber Andersen Van Hecke
    Saka (C) BrunoG Foden KDH
    Haaland Thiago Bowen

    Dubravka Minteh Munoz Lacroix

    Is going all in on a City win a good calculated risk?

    £1.5m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Looks good I’d just swap out Bowen personally - fixtures not amazing either

      Open Controls
  6. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Current team: On WC. 0.1 ITB.
    Any suggestions?
    Kelleher
    Timber Richards O’Reilley
    Saka Bruno Foden Bruno.G
    Haaland Thiago Woltemade
    (Anderson-Dorgu-Rodon)
    A.)Is Wolte + Anderson - Cunha + Kroupi
    B.) Wolte + Anderson - Rice + Kroupi
    C.) Anymore suggestions please

    Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Seeing all this talk about TC when and against who, makes me so happy I used it earlier in the season when Haaland was on fire.

    Open Controls
  8. The Point About It Is
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    How essential is Bruno Fernandes?
    It would take me three transfers to get him in. Shifting out Rice and VVD for cheaper options to get money in
    I was covering him with Mbuemo up intil this gameweek.
    A: take my medicine and get him in asap
    B: Plan to bring him in for gw19 vs WOL so i don't waste my free transfers
    C: stay hiding behind the sofa and hope Bruno doesn't keep on punishing me.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Not essential at all. Don't need a sofa for him cuz he won't play wolves every week. They were literally begging to be thrashed

      Only time I get him is probably week 19

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      With Mount and Cunha playing, Bruno seems to bomb forward even more. So he's almost like an attacking midfielder, at least yesterday. He made so many runs in behind and so did Cunha, Mbuemo and Mount and Bruno tried to find them often. Seems to be a must have.

      Issue now is, when Mbuemo and Amad leave for AFCON, it will probably ruin lot of the attacking play for MU though.

      Open Controls
    3. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Am not sure how much of an issue money is going to be. The way it is now with defcon I feel like a 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 will allow for defenders who clock up DC plus whatever attackers you like. Unless Palmer and Saka suddenly both look essential - which they are far from - it shouldn't be too hard to fit in Fernandes? The issue for me is holding on to 7.0+ forwards other than Haaland I can't see how they are ever gonna be worth it this year.

      Open Controls
  9. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Save FT here? (Have 3 remaining)

    will do Mbuemo ---> Semenyo next week

    Raya

    Timber OReily VVD Andersen (Munoz)

    Wilson Mbuemo Saka Foden (Minteh)

    Thiago Haaland

    Open Controls
  10. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Timber VVD Andersen
    Saka Foden Minteh Ndiaye
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    Dubravka Senesi Gudmundsson King

    Already did J. Pedro to Thiago.

    Looking at this;
    Mateta to Guiu
    King to Bruno
    Ndiaye to Rice

    Yes or No?
    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  11. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    As regards getting Saka in, I've got a plan so cunning you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel. Not going to fall for the Semenyo out trap, as he was very unlucky last week and has Burnley soon. I'm selling Pope and Rogers, getting a non-playing keeper and just leaving Dubravka in for a few weeks. I still have my wildcard too.

    Will give me;

    Saka(c) Bruno Foden Semenyo KDH

    Open Controls
    1. The Point About It Is
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      can you afford 4.4? Verbruggen has v good form and rotates will with Dub over next few gameweeks.

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        No 4.2 max sadly. I started with Verbruggen lol

        Open Controls
  12. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Muñoz
    2. Senesi
    3. Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. The Point About It Is
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  13. bobson5
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Petrovic Dubravka
    Vvd Andersen Timber Richards Rodon
    Bruno Mbuemo Saka Foden Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Guiu

    0.0 ITB
    Seems a waste to not use transfer but can't see any moves here, even with Rodon or Dubravka, any ideas anyone, or just roll and waste a transfer

    Open Controls
    1. The Point About It Is
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      you could use one to remove Mbuemo as you will have to do that next gw anyway

      Open Controls
  14. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Think Munoz plays - activated BB & worried he’s out. Can use for 17 if he is tho

    Open Controls
  15. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s TV looking like?

    Open Controls
    1. The Point About It Is
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      dusty

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      102.9. More importantly, SV is 101.3, and I'm willing/able to use it to move players around, as I don't have money locked up in Haaland. Still, it's not that much of an advantage; having Haaland is likely to be a much bigger advantage, but it's a fun challenge to gain rank without him.

      Open Controls
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        What’s your OR?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          2.7m. A lot of gambles flopped for me this season, resulting in more gambles/hits that flop again. Grealish (over Ndiaye), Gordon, Isak, Gyokeres, Xavi, Pacqueta, Reijnders, Welbeck (over Thiago), Cunha, Woltemade (so far, only 1GW, but he was my captain).

          Moving the cash around requires more transfers, so if it doesn't work out, it's doubly painful! Haaland (+Steady Eddies like Rice, Enzo, Anderson) was by far the better choice. Hopefully that changes, because I won't! 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            I didn't mention the ultimate flopper, Salah, who I bought in desperation while slipping down the ranks, going against my strategy to spread the cash by buying up popular mid-priced picks with potential like, around that time, Gakpo, Rice, Foden & Fernandes, so restructuring in the prices with Guiu instead of keeping the structure and getting Thiago.

            Anyway, tune in for the next episode of Who Cares after GW32 when I will be celebrating my sub-100k rank and considering buying Haaland now that everyone has sold him.

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Are you doing better than FPL General though? That should be your goal

            Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Cant see it this week because im on FH.

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      TV 102.2 SV 104.7

      Open Controls
    5. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      103.8

      Open Controls
  16. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bruno or Foden for next 3?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      43 mins ago

      why not both?

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno is nailed through the festive period, but has harder fixtures. Foden probably doesn't start all the next 3 given Pep's tendancy to rotate but probably outscores Bruno if he does.

      Open Controls
  17. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team after 4FT?
    0,0 ITB

    Dubravka
    VVD, Muñoz, Timber
    Saka, Bruno, Foden, Rice, Gordon
    Haaland, Thiago

    Verbruggen, Guiu, Senesi, Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Nice, I’d shift VVD. Your TV must be crazy

      Open Controls
  18. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Rice
    B) Bruno G

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  19. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Minteh to Merino for a pint?

    Open Controls
    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Punt haha

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      If doesnt play CL maybe for a half

      Open Controls
  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Rogers the week link here?

    Sanchez
    Timber Hincapie O'Reilly
    Saka Bruno Foden Bruno Rogers
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Munoz Senesi Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Depends on the 2nd Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Think Bruno G is great pick, don't you?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sure, didn't know it was him or a duplicate. Looks good.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah both Brunos

            Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
  21. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW15 (620 teams)

    Safety score = 41
    Top score = Paul Remmer with 91

    60 teams to be removed, 560 teams through to GW16
    Congrats to all the survivors!

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Just scraped through. Thanks TM

      Open Controls
  22. Stig
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    A) Stick with Eze
    B) Switch to Rice (FT - topped back up to 5 next week)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  23. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Bruno this week or next?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      If you are doing it, then why not this week? Probably a better pick and still not certain Bryan plays on Monday

      Open Controls
  24. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Better pick in UCL fantasy ?

    A. Fermin Lopez
    B. Yildiz

    Open Controls
  25. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    I was intending to use all 5 FT to prepare for BB16, mainly because I want it done before the Xmas rotation. But I think I really need more than 5. Currently looking to keep the ones on left (inc. both GK) and transfer out the 5 on the right. Seem ok (assuming the new recruits are better picks, obviously)?

    Raya, Dubravka
    Senesi, Munoz, VdV, Rodon ------- VVD
    Saka, Enzo ----------------------------- Semenyo, King, Minteh
    Haaland, Thiago ---------------------- Mateta

    Probably bringing in a cheap forward for 3-5-2, but that back line is looking awful for a BB so perhaps just make a handful of moves and reassess in 17?

    Open Controls
  26. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    You already have a decent team to BB, this seems like a big waste of the transfers. Just get the BB out of the way and use the transfers to do long term changes to your team (Bruno, Foden etc).

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I dont understand why you want to play it in GW16 when you admit its a bad week fixture wise.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks for the reply. I want to play it for greater certainty. Have the 5 fixtures and, come Friday, will have more info. Munoz could get a yellow, throwing 17 out the window.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          It's up to him!

          Open Controls
  27. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which 4.1m or below defender:

    A) Alderete (4.0)
    B) Rodon (4.1)
    C) Gudmundsson (3.9)

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Whilst I don't think you are expecting much, Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet so I would lean towards A

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah exactly my thinking

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you really want to go super cheap Id go Esteve.

      Open Controls

