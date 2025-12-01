Community

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 13

1 December 2025 32 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Maybe you should just push the button”

Gameweek 13 was unlucky for some – well, those that didn’t play the Free Hit chip – as we had our first big swing weekend. Messrs Foden and Thiago gave their owners the biggest push.

The Free Hit hype was overwhelming but there were a few brave souls who went with the Triple Captain option and were then forced to roll out the “good process, bad outcome” quote.

In amongst all this, Fabio Borges and Ben Crellin watched on with no chips in play, our rookie leader Huss E played his Wildcard, and FPL General finally got that differential captaincy pick adrenaline rush.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

FPL Harry

It was green all round with an average rank gain of over 500,000 amongst The Great and The Good, the majority of whom deployed chips.

If you believe the noise, the Free Hitters dominated this week. However, if you look at the scores above, you can see there was only a slight edge amongst The Great and The Good. The Free Hitters averaged 64, with the rest averaging 58.

So, not all Free Hits were the same. Tom Dollimore played it the best with a massive 81 points, crucially tripling up on the Aston Villa defence (thanks to Mohamed Salah’s (£14.1m) benching). He also had Igor Thiago (£6.7m) and Phil Foden (£8.1m) and kept faith in Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m).

Compare this with Mark Sutherns, who scored 49 points. He was less fortunate with his auto-sub with Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) coming in for Salah. He also gambled on the wrong City midfielders in Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.6m), and had misplaced faith in Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m)

WILDCARD

The relative unknown Huss E, making himself very well-known this season as he leads the way, finally played his Wildcard. He stuck with his tactics of tripling up on teams, going large on Man City and Brentford..

Foden, Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) and Haaland were the Citizens, while the Bees were represented by Nathan Collins (£4.9m), Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and the increasingly essential Igor Thiago.

It’s perhaps surprising to see just the one Arsenal player, Jurrien Timber (£6.4m), although he did pick the right time to bring in Bruno Fernandes. Will he captain him next week?

TRANSFERS

FPL Harry

Transfer of the week goes to FPL General, who sold Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) for Foden and, as mentioned, promptly captained him.

Elsewhere, limited activity, although the Thiago bandwagon is rumbling.

TEMPLATE

A Free Hit-distorted template this week, although I suspect Thiago and Foden may be popular when we get back to business as usual.

Dubravka (72.2%), Martinez (33.3%)
O’Reilly (72.2%), van Dijk (50%), Cash (50%), Collins (44.4%), Munoz (33.3%)
Foden (66.7%), Schade (61.1%), Salah (61.1%), Rogers (50%), Fernandes (44.4%)
Haaland (94.4%), Thiago (88.9%), Guiu (61.1%)

SEASON STATS

A rapid-fire glance at the season stats shows us that Pras and Pingreen are the ones to follow for captaincy picks. FPL General continues to suffer from the self-imposed no Haaland scores, although he did at least cash in this weekend on young Phil.

We’re seeing far fewer hits than in previous seasons, with the bountiful supply of chips and transfers making them of less use. Tom Freeman and Az have remained the most carefree.

As for team value, followers of these articles will not be surprised to see Mark Sutherns has amassed the largest bank account of £103.8m.

CONCLUSION

So, there’s little more than 24 hours for the Free Hitters to bask in their collective glory before we are back at it. The festive schedule now starts to warm up and will hopefully cause a little chaos for the casuals; I have not reminded Colin from Accounts that there is a midweek deadline…

There will no doubt be more random benchings and rotation, so fill up those FPL squad stockings as we may need them if we are to truly use chaos as a ladder.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. SligoRovers1928
      45 mins ago

      Thoughts on replacements for senesi and caicedo?
      Thiaw, Murillo, lacroix, chalobah, o Reilly
      Minteh, xhaka, anderson, Potts, king
      Any suggestions are greatly appreciated

      1. SligoRovers1928
          14 mins ago

          For me o Reilly would mean double city defense

        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Thiaw and Minteh for me.

          1. SligoRovers1928
              4 mins ago

              Even with how skewed minted seems to be toward assists

          2. toerag
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            liking chalobah v leeds
            Minteh or anderson too prob minteh

        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Mark really does hate a template doesn't he.

        • Count Olaf
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Can Sarr drop in price tonight despite the red flag?

          1. SligoRovers1928
              4 mins ago

              Yes

              1. Count Olaf
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Thanks

          2. TheOneAndOnly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            37 mins ago

            On WC;

            A) Minteh + Munoz/Virgil/Calafiori
            B) Rice + DeLigt

            1. toerag
              • 15 Years
              6 mins ago

              A

          3. toerag
            • 15 Years
            35 mins ago

            evening all

            just 1 Q
            for this week
            A. Timber (BRE H)
            B. Munoz (BUR A)
            or
            C. Chalobah (LEE A)
            I already have a palace defender...
            Thoughts?? cheers.

            1. SalahFingers
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Toss up, I'd prefer Chalobah from there, and I'd prefer Gabriel when he's back. Nothng wrong with timber, but he's worse with Gabriel out.

              1. toerag
                • 15 Years
                1 min ago

                yeah I agree with both yr points i think - def leaning to wards chalobah

                1. SalahFingers
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Honestly, all 3 are good. Go with your gut I'd say.

            2. SligoRovers1928
                10 mins ago

                To buy
                Probably timber or Munoz
                I’d play Munoz this week over timber if that’s what you mean

                1. toerag
                  • 15 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  yeah. munoz would be my ideal choice but would mean having double palace defence this week. not a bad thing but i like to spread it a bit

                  1. SligoRovers1928
                      2 mins ago

                      If you have no arsenal players go timber I’d say, all are good picks

              • SalahFingers
                • 7 Years
                35 mins ago

                Caicedo + Sarr -> Anderson + Gakpo

                Seem decent?

                Rest of defence: Rice, Semenyo, Mbeumo

                1. SalahFingers
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  *Midfield...

                2. toerag
                  • 15 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  just done gakpo in, anderson good shout

                  1. SalahFingers
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I actually sold Gakpo like 3 gameweeks ago, but my minileague rival sold him last gameweek (for Rogers. lol). Good differential in that regard.

                    1. toerag
                      • 15 Years
                      1 min ago

                      😆

              • DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                Who do you think for Sarr replacement?

                A. Minteh
                B. Bruno Gum
                C. Gakpo

                Thanks

              • SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                24 mins ago

                Best option for this team? 1 ft, 1m itb.

                a. senesi semenyo > van hecke Bruno -4
                b. senesi sarr > thiaw minteh -4
                c. senesi sarr > thiaw gakpo -4

                sanchez
                munoz konate vdv
                saka semenyo enzo anderson
                haaland mateta thiago

                dubravka diouf SENESI SARR

              • The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                22 mins ago

                Guimarães essential? Baseline 4 points every week and hauls once a month.

              • The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                17 mins ago

                I suppose with the Arse losing both their first choice Centre Backs the squad depth is now tested to the full.
                This title is still up for grabs and I'm loving it.

                1. Mother Farke
                  • 1 Year
                  10 mins ago

                  FWIW you've made me realise benching Thiago probably wouldn't be a wise idea. Will bench Minteh instead!

                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I think that's the play.
                    GL!

                  2. Feanor
                    • 16 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I just came here do ask whether to start Pedro or Thiago. Gotta be Thiagoal

              • Feanor
                • 16 Years
                4 mins ago

                Grealish to Gakpo? Surely he starts again even if Salah comes back in

                I can’t afford to get Bruno 〜limit is 8.4

                1. Feanor
                  • 16 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Rice, Foden, Anderson are other options

