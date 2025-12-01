FPL

5 of the best Caicedo + Sarr replacements in FPL

1 December 2025 73 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m), currently owned by 20.4% and 11.9% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers respectively, are both now marked with flags.

Caicedo is suspended for three matches due to his red card on Sunday, whereas Sarr has picked up an ankle injury and might not play again before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Caicedo and Sarr are both among the most-sold players of the Gameweek so far:

In this article, we discuss five of the best candidates to replace Caicedo and Sarr, with a focus on players in their price bracket, i.e. £7.0m and below.

YANKUBA MINTEH

With one goal and seven assists so far in 2025/26, Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) is Brighton and Hove Albion’s top-scoring player in FPL.

Just four midfielders can beat him for creativity, having crafted 24 chances thus far, five of them being Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

He also ranks joint-sixth for shots in the box (19).  

Additionally, Minteh has racked up 91 penalty box touches, the most of any Premier League midfielder this season.

With three home ties in the next four matches, against Aston Villa, West Ham United and Sunderland, this presents a decent opportunity to get on Minteh while he and Brighton are in good form.

DECLAN RICE

FPL notes: Saliba + Gibbs-White latest, Salah benched, why Calafiori was subbed 2

Declan Rice (£7.0m) offers plenty of routes to points, thanks to his defensive contributions (DefCon), assists – which primarily come from the set-pieces he takes – and the occasional open play goal.

Indeed, Rice has produced either a goal, an assist, DefCon or bonus points in 10 of his 12 starts this season.

It also helps that he’s started almost every match.

Of course, Rice may be rested at times during the hectic winter period, but on the whole, he’s a nailed-on asset who has the potential to deliver real value, having already contributed two goals and five assists in 12 matches.

Rice is only averaging a shot every 82.5 minutes this season, so he’s much more likely to provide an assist than score, but given his all-round threat, it suggests he can continue to excel.

Still unbeaten in all competitions since late August, Arsenal face Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton over the next four Gameweeks.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

FPL notes: Dyche's Forest taking shape + praise for £5.3m Anderson

Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) has produced DefCon points in eight matches this season, while coming close to the threshold on five other occasions.

As the cheapest option on this list, Anderson has also stepped up his creativity recently.

Partly owing to his prominent role on set-pieces, he has created 16 chances over the last six Gameweeks, the second-most of any FPL player.

This somewhat compensates for his lack of goal threat (78.0 minutes per shot in 2025/26), although there remains a slight possibility that he may take Nottingham Forest’s next penalty, having successfully converted one against Leeds United in Gameweek 11, albeit while the usual takers weren’t on the pitch.

Despite suffering a defeat to Brighton in Gameweek 13, Forest have two wins and one draw in their last four matches and seem to have rediscovered some form under the leadership of Sean Dyche.

They also sit third on our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 14-17, with encounters against Wolves, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 8 3

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) has a higher non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) figure than any other FPL midfielder in 2025/26.

The box-crasher has been afforded eight big chances thus far, finding the net with four of those attempts.

He’s also chipped in with two assists.

With fixture congestion coming into play during the winter months, there’s a chance we see Enzo given the occasional rest; however, Caicedo’s suspension does somewhat limit Chelsea’s options in the middle of the park.

The upcoming fixtures for the Blues are admittedly a bit of a mixed bag, but it is important to note that Leeds, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United all rank among the worst six sides for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

FPL notes: Woltemade post, Gordon unlucky + Bruno's threat

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m) is Newcastle United’s top-scoring player in 2025/26, with 64 points.

For context, that’s the same total as Minteh and surpasses every other FPL midfielder except Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Rice.

The Brazilian international’s recent output has really caught the eye, with two goals, four assists, four DefCon points and eight bonus in his last seven appearances.

During this period, he has taken 13 shots and created 11 chances, so the stats are pretty decent, even if they don’t quite reach the heights of others on this list.

With upcoming fixtures against Tottenham, Burnley (twice) and Sunderland in the next six Gameweeks, Guimaraes could be a decent option.

Just be aware that he’s currently on three bookings; two more yellow cards and he’ll receive a one-match ban.

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Kindly bench one here folks???

    A- Minteh(Villa home)
    B- Guehi(Burnley away)
    C- Chalobah(Leeds away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Should start all of them but if must C

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I agree!!! Should have put I have Muñoz which is why Guehi is on the list

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Don't think so, bur fixture is great albeit away, only thing is possible rotation

          Open Controls
    2. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate !!

        Open Controls
  2. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A. Eze or…
    B. Gakpo ?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gakpo

      Eze minutes probably going down

      He'll need to score a couple in the first 65 mins or so and may not start each match soon enough

      That said, he could also be a shining star for them

      Open Controls
  3. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Good week to do a Wildcard? 0.3 ITB

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Timber O'Reilly Munoz Tuanzebe Gudmundsson
    Saka Bruno Foden Anderson LeFee
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago

    Transferred out: Senesi, Gabriel, Xhaka, Mbeumo, Caicedo, Mateta

    Worth it?

    I'm not sure when else I would play it. If it doesn't work out, I can use the extra 5 transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      + Semenyo out.

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I would prefer stronger bench… you’ll gonna need it

      Open Controls
  4. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    No Doku?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      doku will go through a period where he gets 5 assists in 3 GWs and then i think people might take notice

      thats as long as Pep doesnt lose faith in him for some reason

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        *actually thinking about doku after the leeds peformance

        find it pretty ironic. as opposed to his end product being his downfall, its completely flipped this season. its the end product of the players on the end of his end product that are letting him down 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    tempted to just move sarr up to semenyo this gw. 3 home in next 4, looks solid for 90 mins. was barely believable he came out of that sunderland fixture with 1 point, looked back to his best. kluivert is hardly doing anything this season so semenyo should still be on pens for large chunks of bournemouth matches. any thoughts? would be first time owning semenyo this season actually, given his performance against sunderland and clearly shown already this season the damage he can do when hes on it, not sure i want to be without for the upcoming period

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Bournemouth stuttering a little.

      Have a good record against Everton.

      After Sarr, I'd be shifting Semenyo out of my team before Mbeumo as it stands.

      Afcon will change the equation and Ghana didn't qualify.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        cheers

        yeah agreed bournemouth lost some steam but those were a really tough run of fixtures theyve just gone through. the only won you'd expect them to win they did easily in forest at home

        also to an extent, its the selling of semenyo that tempts me to buy. thats not to say the sellers, who people who are considering selling, are wrong. just that its more fun owning players whose ownership is not too high, their points just seem more important and enjoyable to get

        Open Controls
    2. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I am definitely sticking with him until the Burnley fixture is out of the way. I may then sell, but see no rush to do so when there's not all that many midfielders who look outstanding.

      Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    For the next 3, have no LIV nor ARS attackers, which one?
    A. Gakpo (SUN lee BHA)
    B. Rice (BRE avl WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  7. ITS AMAD WORLD
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Why can't I suddenly login to my FPL account? It says authentication failed and to contact support.

    I even have 2FA as extra security.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Try the browser

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Clear cache, try again

      Open Controls
    3. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I had that too, switched from Chrome to Safari and it worked. Bizarrely Safari did not work on phone but did on Mac.

      Open Controls
  8. Manani
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Dub
    Orilley VVD Timber
    Semenyo Saka Kuds Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago
    (Pope Mukiele Sarr Senesi)

    A. Sarr >Anderson (who to bench?)
    B. Senesi > 4.8m

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'd bench Thiago this midweek

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A. Bench Kuds

      Open Controls
  9. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Would you transfer Sarr out for a hit for

    A) Doku
    B) Cherki
    C) Anderson
    D) Barnes
    E) No, play Mukiele vs Pool

    Option C would allow me to do Semenyo to Foden the following week. With the other options I would have to settle for Gakpo.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      D

      But it depends how ST you want to be?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ST?

        Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like c.

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    FH14 squad, what would you change? £0 itb.

    Better options than Chalabah or the Arsenal mids in particular ...

    Raya
    VVD Thiaw Chalabah
    Saka Bruno BrunoG Eze Gakpo
    Haaland Woltemade

    Dub Nmecha Rodon Heaven.

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Could roll the dice on a Utd def against a poor W.Ham-Team looks good though

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'd have £5.1m if it's for Chalabah ...

        More if Eze becomes Rice or Barnes

        Not sure I'm backing Manchester United for many clean sheets tho

        Even at home to WHU but i will look at it.

        I'm more inclined to go to a Palace or Bournemouth defender tbf.

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      eze is a bit of a punt, but ok imo
      welbeck?

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Reasonable draft, leaning towards the safe end of the spectrum.
      I'd bet against Chelsea. Spent a lot of energy against Arsenal, could rotate heavily. Chalobah to Munoz?
      I'd be looking to target West Ham and Wolves. Mbeumo should do well. Some doubts around Gibbs White, could try Jesus instead.
      Any temptation to go without Haaland?

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      No Palace?

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      would try and find a place for mbeumo. everton without gueye looked very average defensively, blanks have been frustrating no doubt if you were an owner but would be tempted by semenyo as well

      think with eze, ode needs minutes so maybe not the best fixture for him having played alot recently.

      its a nice looking team though.

      not 100% confident in vvd this gw, sunderland tend to score when they give it a go and i think they will at anfield. and yeah maybe worth reconsidering chalobah with caicedo out as well. but not many defences stand out this gw in worth getting. maybe guehi for hope of cs + attacking return? i do like milenkovic and hincapie this gw as well but can understand if they're not that appealing

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        *not guehi, munoz sorry

        Open Controls
  11. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    1Ft & 0.5 ITB.
    Kelleher
    Dorgu Richards Timber
    Mbuemo Saka Bruno Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago
    (Anderson - Rodon - Seensi)

    Any idea's what moves to make?
    Do I give Dorgu one more week?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Dorgu > De Cuyper, or if possible Thiaw

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks mate, I'll look and see if that's do-able. If I thought he'd start id hold against W.Ham

        Open Controls
      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Can't afford the latter unfortunately. Do I give Dorgu another week or is that madness?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not madness at all

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looks good

      Probably roll

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate appreciate the response

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      looks ok that

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, I wasn't so sure myself lol

        Open Controls
  12. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Pope to:

    a: Hendo
    b: Sanchez
    c:Verbruggen

    Senesi to:
    1:Lacroix
    2:Livra
    3:Chalob

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      C2

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      ?
      3

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      thanks!
      open to other keeper ideas too

      Open Controls
    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maybe C2- Rest of def would have a bearing on it though

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A3

      Open Controls
  13. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    41 mins ago

    Why isn't Bruno Fernandes on this list above?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      price

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      "In this article, we discuss five of the best candidates to replace Caicedo and Sarr, with a focus on players in their price bracket, i.e. £7.0m and below."

      Open Controls
  14. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts about Sarr and Reece James to Van Hecke and Foden for free?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Id hold James tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Maresca already confirmed James isnt playing the next game.

        Open Controls
  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    2FT + 2 large problems

    Pope (5.1) & Caicedo (5.9) + 1.0 bank

    A - Minteh (6.2) = 5.8 GK
    B - Rice (7.0) = 5.0 GK

    No idea which keeper

    Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    0.1 short for Sarr to Foden this week. Thoughts on getting BrunoG?
    Barnes is tempting but xMins concerns.
    Also, I will be getting another mid next week in place of Semenyo, one of Rice/Minteh/Foden, so it’s really about whom to prioritise now.

    Open Controls
    1. Watk‘Ings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why are you dropping Semenyo?

      Open Controls
  17. Watk‘Ings
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT
    Semenyo to B. Fernandes
    Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Do you have Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
  18. Solly The Seagull
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ndiaye>Foden for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sure

      Open Controls
  19. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team GTG?

    Raya
    Timber OReilly Guehi
    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo
    Haaland(c) Mateta JPedro

    Dub King Alderete Gudmund

    0.0m itb, 0ft

    Did Senesi to OReilly with my FT

    Open Controls
  20. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Very confused on what to do…
    1FT 2M/ WC / FH all in the bank

    Sels / Dubravka
    Van Dijk / VDV / Timber / Konsa / Esteve
    Semenyo / Saka / Sarr* / KDH / Rodgers
    Haaland / Thiago / Mateta

    A) Sarr -> Foden
    B) Wildcard

    Open Controls
  21. grooveymatt65
    • 12 Years
    just now

    hey guys this is my team, unsure who to replace Sarr with (appreciate this article does give good options) and also what week to use my FH.

    Roefs

    Timber Munoz Esteve

    Saka Enzo Semenyo Sarr*

    Bowen Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Rogers Gudmundsson Senesi*

    £1.1 ITB 1ft

    1. Sarr to Minteh for free
    2. Sarr to Rice for free
    3. Sarr to Bruno G for free
    4. Sarr to Anderson for free

    Also what weeks could be best to FH?

    A GW 15
    B GW 16
    C GW 18
    D GW 19

    thanks so much guys!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.