5 of the best Caicedo + Sarr replacements in FPL

Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m), currently owned by 20.4% and 11.9% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers respectively, are both now marked with flags.

Caicedo is suspended for three matches due to his red card on Sunday, whereas Sarr has picked up an ankle injury and might not play again before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Caicedo and Sarr are both among the most-sold players of the Gameweek so far:

In this article, we discuss five of the best candidates to replace Caicedo and Sarr, with a focus on players in their price bracket, i.e. £7.0m and below.

YANKUBA MINTEH

With one goal and seven assists so far in 2025/26, Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) is Brighton and Hove Albion’s top-scoring player in FPL.

Just four midfielders can beat him for creativity, having crafted 24 chances thus far, five of them being Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

He also ranks joint-sixth for shots in the box (19).

Additionally, Minteh has racked up 91 penalty box touches, the most of any Premier League midfielder this season.

With three home ties in the next four matches, against Aston Villa, West Ham United and Sunderland, this presents a decent opportunity to get on Minteh while he and Brighton are in good form.

DECLAN RICE

Declan Rice (£7.0m) offers plenty of routes to points, thanks to his defensive contributions (DefCon), assists – which primarily come from the set-pieces he takes – and the occasional open play goal.

Indeed, Rice has produced either a goal, an assist, DefCon or bonus points in 10 of his 12 starts this season.

It also helps that he’s started almost every match.

Of course, Rice may be rested at times during the hectic winter period, but on the whole, he’s a nailed-on asset who has the potential to deliver real value, having already contributed two goals and five assists in 12 matches.

Rice is only averaging a shot every 82.5 minutes this season, so he’s much more likely to provide an assist than score, but given his all-round threat, it suggests he can continue to excel.

Still unbeaten in all competitions since late August, Arsenal face Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton over the next four Gameweeks.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) has produced DefCon points in eight matches this season, while coming close to the threshold on five other occasions.

As the cheapest option on this list, Anderson has also stepped up his creativity recently.

Partly owing to his prominent role on set-pieces, he has created 16 chances over the last six Gameweeks, the second-most of any FPL player.

This somewhat compensates for his lack of goal threat (78.0 minutes per shot in 2025/26), although there remains a slight possibility that he may take Nottingham Forest’s next penalty, having successfully converted one against Leeds United in Gameweek 11, albeit while the usual takers weren’t on the pitch.

Despite suffering a defeat to Brighton in Gameweek 13, Forest have two wins and one draw in their last four matches and seem to have rediscovered some form under the leadership of Sean Dyche.

They also sit third on our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 14-17, with encounters against Wolves, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) has a higher non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) figure than any other FPL midfielder in 2025/26.

The box-crasher has been afforded eight big chances thus far, finding the net with four of those attempts.

He’s also chipped in with two assists.

With fixture congestion coming into play during the winter months, there’s a chance we see Enzo given the occasional rest; however, Caicedo’s suspension does somewhat limit Chelsea’s options in the middle of the park.

The upcoming fixtures for the Blues are admittedly a bit of a mixed bag, but it is important to note that Leeds, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United all rank among the worst six sides for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m) is Newcastle United’s top-scoring player in 2025/26, with 64 points.

For context, that’s the same total as Minteh and surpasses every other FPL midfielder except Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Rice.

The Brazilian international’s recent output has really caught the eye, with two goals, four assists, four DefCon points and eight bonus in his last seven appearances.

During this period, he has taken 13 shots and created 11 chances, so the stats are pretty decent, even if they don’t quite reach the heights of others on this list.

With upcoming fixtures against Tottenham, Burnley (twice) and Sunderland in the next six Gameweeks, Guimaraes could be a decent option.

Just be aware that he’s currently on three bookings; two more yellow cards and he’ll receive a one-match ban.