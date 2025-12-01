FPL notes: Saliba + Gibbs-White latest, Salah benched + why Calafiori was subbed

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Chelsea v Arsenal, West Ham United v Liverpool and Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion are covered in this, slightly briefer set of Scout Notes.

SALIBA ABSENCE EXPLAINED

William Saliba (£6.0m) missed out for Arsenal in Gameweek 13, after picking up a knock in training on Saturday.

Saliba will now undergo a test to determine the extent of the injury.

“I think [Wilo] has another test tomorrow to see the extent of that feeling, that sensation that he had, then we’ll know more.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

In the absence of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m), the Gunners were forced to start Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) and Piero Hincapie (£5.4m) at the back.

WHY CALAFIORI WAS SUBBED

Having been benched in midweek, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) returned to Arsenal’s first XI against Chelsea.

However, a first-half caution meant that Mikel Arteta didn’t want to take any risks with the Italian, and at the break, he subsequently came off.

“We had four players with yellow cards, and you could see that they were targeting those players to make the game even. The one who was the biggest risk was Riccy [Calafiori] up against Estevao or Neto, that’s why I had to take him out.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori, who racked up nine defensive contributions (DefCon) before his withdrawal, is now just one booking away from a ban.

In other news, Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) missed out with a minor injury; however, Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) and Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) both returned to the bench.

CAICEDO SEES RED/MARESCA ON JAMES

Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) is set to be suspended for three matches after his straight red card.

Here’s what he’ll miss:

Wednesday 3 December : Leeds United (a), Gameweek 14

: Leeds United (a), Gameweek 14 Saturday 6 December : Bournemouth (a), Gameweek 15

: Bournemouth (a), Gameweek 15 Saturday 13 December: Everton (h), Gameweek 16

Cole Palmer (£10.3m), meanwhile, was a non-playing substitute against Arsenal.

As for Reece James (£5.6m), he was superb in the middle of the park, with his cross from a corner setting up Trevoh Chalobah’s (£5.1m) opener. Enzo Maresca hinted at a midweek breather in his post-match presser, however.

“Reece, now, his performance has been fantastic, top. Now, we have a game on Wednesday. For him, very good. We need to manage him, we need to control him, we need to control a little bit his situation. But he was very good tonight.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James

Mikel Merino (£5.9m) later powered in a header from Bukayo Saka’s (£10.1m) clipped cross to equalise.

ISAK RELIEF

Alexander Isak (£10.4m) finally netted his first league goal for Liverpool on Sunday.

The Sweden international produced a lovely finish inside the box prior to being substituted in the 68th minute, a strike you’d think will do him the world of good.

“I think it does feel significant. I wasn’t planning to give him many more minutes [before bringing him off]. There’s definitely a feeling of relief. This is a good first step for us – that we won and had a clean sheet.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Liverpool thoroughly deserved their win and created the better chances.

With Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) benched (more on that below), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) played off the right, while Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) lined up more centrally and in his favoured position, looked much happier.

“We tried to create an extra midfielder and he was very important for us to find every time the extra midfielder. He was good when he made a dribble, he was really good in his one-touch balls, I even remember a moment when he played the ball diagonally in the 18-yard box to Cody Gakpo, which then didn’t lead to a shot so no xG value.” – Arne Slot on Florian Wirtz

Above: Liverpool’s average position map in Gameweek 13, featuring Szoboszlai (No 8), Wirtz (7), Gakpo (18) and Isak (9)

Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) lashed home the second in injury time. Having previously supplied the assist for Isak’s opener. The Dutchman is now up to seven attacking returns for the season, the most of any Liverpool player.

SLOT ON SALAH

Arne Slot explained the thinking behind dropping Salah to the bench in his post-match presser.

“Four games in 10 days with only 14 to 15 outfield players available for us, then you have to decide once in a while to make a certain line-up and you try to pick the best line-up for every single game. Today, with the way they set up, with a full-back that is constantly very high and a winger that is constantly inside, I thought this could help the team. Like I said, he has been so important for this club and will be important for this club in the future.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

ANOTHER PAQUETA BAN

After only returning from suspension for yellow card accumulation on Sunday, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) was sent off against Liverpool.

Having been carded for dissent, he talked himself into a second caution shortly after.

He’ll now sit out the midweek trip to Manchester United.

Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) will also be assessed ahead of Gameweek 14, having missed out on Sunday due to injury.

DE CUYPER ADVANCED

Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m) played much further forward for Brighton at the City Ground and was excellent, sweeping home his second goal of the season.

Deployed ‘out-of-position’ on the left wing, the Belgian also delivered a string of pinpoint crosses, creating four chances in total.

Above: Maxim De Cuyper’s touch heatmap in Gameweek 13

A scruffy finish from substitute Stefanos Tzimas (£5.3m) made it back-to-back wins for Albion, who have now kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches.

Elsewhere, Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) racked up 25 (!) DefCons, but is now just one booking away from a ban.

On a visibly upset-looking Georginio Rutter (£5.7m) going off in the 56th minute, Fabian Hurzeler said:

“First, it’s a medical decision, but after the game he seemed good. He was standing and celebrating with the fans. So, I don’t see a head injury.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

DYCHE ON GIBBS-WHITE + MURILLO

Sean Dyche is hopeful that Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) and Murillo (£5.3m) will both be fit for Nottingham Forest’s midweek trip to Molineux.

Gibbs-White looked a bit uncomfortable when he was withdrawn in the 84th minute on Sunday, while Murillo missed out completely.

“I think he will be alright. It is too early yet but I think he will be alright. Morgan had a stiff back and he was unsure in the build-up to the [Malmo] game. We rested him. After the first 20, I thought he looked much more fluid again. To be fair to him, he has hardly trained this week but he felt he was right to go and play.” – Sean Dyche on Morgan Gibbs-White

“Murillo had a bit of a tight hamstring when he came off the other night. We scanned it and it was nothing major. But it was still a bit tight today. We have got so many games coming up and hamstrings are a nightmare – if that goes, you are out for a while. We are trying to get people back fit, rather than re-injured.” – Sean Dyche on Murillo

Despite the defeat, it was another decent day for Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) owners. He racked up 17 DefCons, six chances created and claimed a share of the bonus, producing a tidy six-point return.